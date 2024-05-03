- Home
- /
- Jacksonville
- /
- Red Owl Coffee Company - University Blvd - Jacksonville
Red Owl Coffee Company University Blvd - Jacksonville
No reviews yet
5720 University Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32099
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Red Owl Customs
- The Golden Owl Latte$5.25+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel & Vanilla Cal: 260 - 606
- The Raphael Latte$5.25+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel & Dark Mocha Cal: 330 - 606
- The Double Agent$5.25+
A Perfect Blend of Dark & White Mocha Cal: 330 - 606
- Caramel Dolce$5.25+
A Perfect Blend of White Mocha & Caramel Cal: 330 - 606
- Dosta Double$3.50+
Double Strength Creamy Iced Coffee Cal: 183 - 405
- The Ripper$5.00+
Quad Strength Creamy Iced Coffee Cal: 183 - 405
- The Yorkshire$5.00+
Creamy, Classy, Butterscotch Cal: 380 - 614
HOOT Energy
- Zen Energy Tea$3.00+
Sparkling Sugar-Free Blackberry Hibiscus Tea Cal: 120
- Horizon Energy Tea$3.00+
Sparkling Sugar-Free Peach Yerba Mate Tea Cal: 120
- Poison Dart$3.50+
Bold, bright blood orange Cal: 110 - 270
- Night Vision$3.50+
A surge of sour green apple Cal: 110 - 270
- Solar Shock$3.50+
Polarizing punch of vine ripened peach Cal: 110 - 270
- Create Your Own HOOT$2.53+
Create your own HOOT drink with your choice of flavor or cream. Cal: 110 - 270
Brewed Coffee & Cold Brew
Latte Favorites
Espresso
Blended Frappe
- The Golden Owl Frappe$5.50+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel, Vanilla & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Double Agent Frappe$5.50+
A Perfect Blend of Dark & White Mocha & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- The Raphael Frappe$5.50+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel, Dark Mocha & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Caramel Dolce Frappe$5.50+
A Perfect Blend of White Mocha, Caramel & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Cookies N Cream Frappe$5.50+
Blended Cookies N Cream & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Frappe$5.50+
Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Vanilla Frappe$5.50+
Blended Vanilla & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Caramel Frappe$5.50+
Blended Caramel & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720