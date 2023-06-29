Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Peak Mongolian Grill

review star

No reviews yet

13225 Harbor Boulevard

Garden Grove, CA 92843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Mongolian Bowl

Mongolian Bowl

Mongolian Bowl

$14.10

Built your own Bowl which includes your choices of meat, vegetables, noodle or rice, ingredients, and our flavor sauces.

Mongolian Kid's Bowl

Mongolian Kid's Bowl

$8.86

Built your own Bowl which includes your choices of meat, vegetables, noodle or rice, ingredients, and our flavor sauces.

Noodle Only

$6.59

Choice of noodle, ingredients, and our flavor sauces

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6pcs)

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6pcs)

$4.59

Battered Mozzarella Cheese in a Crispy Golden Coating

Fried Dumplings (6pcs)

Fried Dumplings (6pcs)

$4.85

Wrapped with Pork & Vegetable

Egg Rolls (3pcs)

Egg Rolls (3pcs)

$3.83

Wrapped with Pork & Vegetable

Sesame Balls (6pcs)

Sesame Balls (6pcs)

$2.55

Crispy Sesame Seeds on Rice Flour Wrapped with Mung Bean Filling

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$4.59

Southern Style, Chicken Breast with Rib Meat

French Fries

French Fries

$3.85

Shoestring Cut, Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Drinks

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Bottle 20 fl oz

Dasani

Dasani

$2.99

Bottle 20 fl oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13225 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Shawarma House - 12531 South Harbor Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
12531 South Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Garden Grove Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
12900 Euclid St Unit 115 Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Garden Grove
orange star3.0 • 349
13345 Euclid Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Louie's on Main
orange star4.7 • 431
12942 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12936 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-FR - Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Louie's on Main
orange star4.7 • 431
12942 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden Grove
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston