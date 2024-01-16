Red Pepper Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy San Leandro's best pizzas at some of the top pizza restaurants in the area. Red Pepper Pizza is one of the most popular in San Leandro. Try their pizza, and you'll soon see why. Try some of San Leandro's best dishes at independent pizzerias in the city. Find new favorites and get a taste of what San Leandro has to offer. You can't say you've been to Red Pepper Pizza until you've tried 1. Supreme Combo Pizza. This classic local favorite is what this establishment is known for. Add soda to your pizza for a more satisfying meal. It's a great addition to any pizza from Red Pepper Pizza.
Location
368 Macarthur Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577
Gallery
