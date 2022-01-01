Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red plum 8212 East Market

review star

No reviews yet

8212 East Market

Warren, OH 44484

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

NEW YORK PEPPERONI
NEW YORK CHEEESE
12 WINGS

SMALL PLATES

LOADED BUFFALO FRIES

$8.49

FRESH CUT FRIES, BACON, MOZZARELLA, RANCH, BUFFALO

OVEN BAKED MEATBALLS

OVEN BAKED MEATBALLS

$9.99

RED SAUCE, PARMESAN, BASIL, RICOTTA

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$7.99

GARLIC BUTTER, SEA SALT, PARMESAN, RED SAUCE

HUNGARIAN PEPPERS AND OIL

$8.99

HUNGARIAN PEPPERS, FRESH GARLIC, SLICED GREEN OLIVES, CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$12.49

SALADS

LG PLUM SALAD

$10.99

ROMAINE, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONION, ROASTED TOMATOES, FETA, CREAMY TOMATO BASIL DRESSING

SM PLUM SALAD

$5.49

ROMAINE, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONION, ROASTED TOMATOES, FETA, CREAMY TOMATO BASIL DRESSING

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.49

ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, RED ONION, FRENCH FRIES, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH

LG GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, CREAMY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

SM GARDEN SALAD

$4.49

ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, CREAMY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

LG BLT SALAD

$8.99

ROMAINE, DICED TOMATO, RED ONION, CRUMBLED BACON, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH

SM BLT SALAD

$5.49

ROMAINE, DICED TOMATO, RED ONION, CRUMBLED BACON, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH

PASTAS

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$12.99

PARMESAN, LIGHT GARLIC, CREAM SAUCE

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$10.99

RED SAUCE, PARMESAN

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$10.99

BLUSH TOMATO SAUCE, PARMESAN, LIGHT GARLIC

BASIL PESTO ALFREDO

$13.49

PENNE, ROASTED TOMATO, PARMESAN, BLACKENED CHICKEN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.99

OVEN BAKED, PENNE, MOZZARELLA, RED SAUCE

CALZONES

CHEESE CALZONE

$10.99

MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, ROMANO, RICOTTA

FRESH SPINACH CALZONE

$10.99

ROASTED PLUM TOMATOES, HOT PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, RICOTTA

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$10.99

MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, ROMANO, RICOTTA

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PARM SAND

$10.99

RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL, PARMESAN, FRENCH FRIES

CHICKEN CAPRESE

$10.99

GRILLED CHICKEN, ROASTED PLUM TOMATOES, SPINACH, MOZZARELLA, BASIL PESTO AIOLI, FRENCH FRIES

FIRE ROASTED CHICKEN

$10.99

BLACKENED CHICKEN, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, SPINACH, MOZZARELLA, BASIL PESTO AIOLI, CREAMY TOMATO BASIL, FRENCH FRIES

DETROIT PIZZA

DET FOUR CHEESE

$10.99+

MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, WHITE CHEDDAR, RICOTTA, RED SAUCE

DET 8 MILE

$10.99+

CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI, HOT PEPPERS IN OIL, EVOO

DET PEPPERONI

$11.49+

CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE

DET WHITE

$10.99+

HOT PEPPERS IN OIL, EVOO

DET THE 313

$10.99+

ROASTED GARLIC RANCH, BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER, ROASTED TOMATOES, RED ONION

DET RED TOP

$10.49+

DET BBQ CHICKEN

$13.49+

CRISPY CHICKEN, BACON, RED ONION, BBQ, RANCH

DET CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.49+

CRISPY CHICKEN, RED ONION, ROASTED TOMATOES, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH

DET SUPREME

$13.49+

PEPPERONI, SAUASGE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, RED SAUCE

DET THE BUTCHER

$13.49+

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON, MEATBALL, RED SAUCE

DET MOTORCITY

$13.49+

MEATBALL, PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE

DET GREEKTOWN

$11.99+

SPINACH, ROASTED TOMATOES, HOT PEPPERS IN OIL, FETA CHEESE

NEW YORK PIZZA

NEW YORK CHEEESE

$9.99+

MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, RED SAUCE

NEW YORK PEPPERONI

$11.49+

PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE

NEW YORK WHITE

$10.99+

HOT PEPPERS IN OIL, EVOO

NEW YORK MARGHERITA

$9.99+

FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, RED SAUCE

NEW YORK BROOKLYN

$11.99+

CARAMELIZED ONION, RICOTTA, BASIL

NEW YORK VEGETABLE

$18.99+

NEW YORK BBQ CHICKEN

$14.99+

NEW YORK SPECIAL

$13.49

SIDES/DIPPING

UPGRADE GARDEN SALAD

$2.49

SIDE HOT PEPPERS IN OIL

$4.49

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.49

BBQ DIPPING

$1.19

BUFFALO DIPPING

$1.19

GARLIC BUTTER DIPPING

$1.19

LOUISANA RANCH DIPPING

$1.19

RED SAUCE DIPPING

$1.19

ROASTED GARLIC RANCH DIPPING

$1.19

SIDE ALFREDO

$2.49

BALSAMIC DIPPING

$1.19

TOMATO BASIL DIPPING

$1.19

BLUE CHEESE DIPPING

$1.19

WINGS

12 WINGS

$15.99

4 Tenders

$11.99

KIDS

KIDS Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Penne

$6.99

KIDS TENDERS AND FRIES

$9.99

Kids cheese pizza

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8212 East Market, Warren, OH 44484

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Red plum image

Similar restaurants in your area

Salvatore's Italian Grill - Howland
orange star4.6 • 2,994
8720 E Market Street Warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
Chophouse Warren - 9519 E Market St
orange starNo Reviews
9519 E Market St warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
Forty Six Deli
orange star4.0 • 2
1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4 Warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)
orange star4.1 • 232
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12 Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Grill And Garden Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5832 Youngstown Warren Rd Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Candywood Wine Cellar
orange star5.0 • 42
765 Scoville North Road Vienna, OH 44473
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warren

Salvatore's Italian Grill - Howland
orange star4.6 • 2,994
8720 E Market Street Warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Inn
orange star4.5 • 1,261
510 E Market St Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Cockeye BBQ
orange star4.8 • 1,018
1805 Parkman Road NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Barrel33
orange star4.4 • 447
8208 E Market St Warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
Nova Coffee Co
orange star4.7 • 401
112 N Park Ave Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Jacked Steakhouse
orange star4.3 • 228
124 N Park Ave #100 Warren, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warren
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston