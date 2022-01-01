Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Red Poppy Bistro 109 E. Highland

23 Reviews

109 E. Highland

Elgin, IL 60120

Popular Items

Spicy Chorizo Quiche
(6) Savory Pierogi Plate
Kapusta

Custard French Toast Creations

Regular Custard French Toast

Regular Custard French Toast

$12.00

Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Dashed with powdered sugar and served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.

Cinnamon Custard French Toast

$13.50

Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast, coated with our Cinnamon & Sugar mixture. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Drizzled with Crème Anglaise & served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.

Ultimate Custard French Toast

Ultimate Custard French Toast

$15.50

Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Drizzled with Crème Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, Fresh Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream & served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.

"Viva La King" Custard French Toast

"Viva La King" Custard French Toast

$15.75

A Mountain of our Custard French Toast, topped with a river of melted Peanut Butter, Maple Syrup, Fried Bananas & Bacon! (Chef Matt's absolute favorite thing in the world)

"Black Forrest" Custard French Toast

"Black Forrest" Custard French Toast

$15.50

Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection and served on warm cherry preserves. Drizzled with Chocolate sauce and Crème Anglaise and whipped cream.

Sweet Crepes

Vanilla Classic Sweet Crepes (2)

$10.50

Two classic sweet crepes, stuffed with our homemade vanilla cheese and lightly powdered with sugar.

Vanilla Cheese & Preserves Sweet Crepes (2)

$13.00

Two of our handmade stuffed Vanilla Cheese crepes with preserves (Blueberry or Cherry). Topped with powdered sugar and Crème Anglaise.

Vanilla Cheese & Fresh Fruit Crepes (2)

$14.50

Two of our handmade, vanilla cheese stuffed crepes, topped with a generous amount of ripe, seasonal fruit. Topped off with powdered sugar, Crème Anglaise and whipped cream.

"Fritter Critter" Crepes (2)

$15.00

If you love Cinnamon Apple Pie ... these are the crepes for you! Two of our handmade crepes, stuffed with our vanilla cheese and buttery, roasted apple preserves. Coated in our Cinnamon & Sugar mixture, it is lightly crisped, and then topped with whipped cream, Crème Anglaise and REAL Caramel!

Nutella Sweet Crepes (2)

$11.50

Two of our handmade crepes, stuffed with Nutella. Lightly powdered with sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Nutella & Fresh Fruit Crepes (2)

$15.00

Two of our handmade, Nutella stuffed crepes, topped with a generous amount of ripe, seasonal fruit. Topped off with powdered sugar, Chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Red Velvet Crepes

$14.50

Savory Crepes

Cordon Bleu Crepes

$15.75

Giant crepe stuffed with tender chicken, shredded ham, melted Swiss cheese & topped with our Dijon Aioli Sauce

Chicken Pesto Crepes

$15.75

Giant crepe stuffed with tender chicken & pesto, with sun-dried tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and a creamy garlic Aioli sauce

Savory Dishes

Spicy Chorizo Quiche

$8.50

Our fluffy custard with chopped ham, spinach, sun-dried tomato, cheese, topped with crispy bacon. A perfect individual portion in a flaky crust.

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

$11.50Out of stock

Our legendary “individual” flaky pie, stuffed w/shredded chicken, carrots, celery, peas, onion & thyme, in our creamy gravy.

Hunter's Feast

$15.50

Two warm buttery biscuits topped with our white pepper Polish gravy, scrambled eggs and 1/2 lbs Polish sausage with our corned beef hash.

Farmers Feast

$13.75

Two warm buttery biscuits topped with our white pepper Polish gravy, scrambled eggs and 1/2 lbs Polish sausage.

Biscuits and Polish Gravy

$8.00

Two warm, buttery biscuits topped with our Polish sausage white pepper gravy.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.99

A hefty portion of homemade dumplings & shredded chicken, in our creamy chicken soup base. Comfort food at its finest

Boot

$16.75

Monte Cristo

$16.75

Bronislaw

$16.99

Cubano

$16.75
Quiche Traditional

Quiche Traditional

$8.50+Out of stock

Quiche Traditional: Chopped ham, spinach, sun-dried tomato, and Colby cheese, topped with

Pierogi Meals & Dishes

(3) Petite Savory Pierogi

$4.00

(6) Savory Pierogi Plate

$7.50

(6) Pierogi Plate Meal

$13.00

Polish dumplings

(4) Savory Pierogi Polish Feast

(4) Savory Pierogi Polish Feast

$16.00

Four Savory Pierogi come with a serving of homemade kapusta, 1/2 lbs Polish Sausage and choice of 2 sides. You will not be hungry afterwards!

Salads

Queen Anne

$13.50

A bed of spring greens topped with sliced strawberry, blueberries, feta, walnuts and our strawberry balsamic dressing. Add grilled chicken for an extra $3,

New Warsaw

$13.50

A beet and Feta cheese salad served on a bed of spring greens, with sauteed onions, walnuts, and our lemon, garlic and honey balsamic. Add grilled Chicken for $3.

The Isles

$13.50

Crisp cucumber, fresh feta, and ripe tomato, tossed in herbs and drizzled with olive oil and balsamic.

Side Menu Items

Kapusta

$4.50

Sweet sauerkraut, Made in-house, this sauerkraut is made with cabbage onions, carrots and bacon. Sweeter and more mellow than traditional sauerkraut--served warm.

Sweet Beets

$4.50

Our shredded beets: sweet, warm, creamy and with a touch of tangy acid.

German Potato Salad

$4.50

Golden potatoes, mixed with bacon, chopped red bell pepper, vinegar and fresh parsley.

Cucumber Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh cucumber, sliced thin, with a cool and creamy dill sauce.

Roasted Whole Carrots

$4.50

Wonderful fresh carrots. A perfect side.

Home Fries

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.25

It is delicious corned beef hash, made in house with delicious corned beef and potatoes and spices.

Mom's Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

No gravy needed. The richest, creamiest mashed potatoes.

Scrambled Eggs

$4.75

Eggs, that have been scrambled. Thus, scrambled eggs.

Poached Eggs

$3.75Out of stock

Eggs, that have been scrambled. Thus, scrambled eggs.

Polish Sausage

$5.50

A delightful 1/2 lbs piece of Polish sausage butterflied-cut and fried.

Breakfast Links

$4.50

Toasted Biscuits & Honey

$5.00

Texas Toast

$3.50

Ham Off Bone

$4.50

Soup Of Day

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee Creations

"Black Forest" Latte

$6.25

Chocolate Mocha Latte with cherry syrup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and a cherry

"The Turtle" Latte

$5.75

Our creamy Latte with caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate & caramel drizzle

"Raspberry Pi" Latte

$6.25

Chocolate Mocha Latte with raspberry syrup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate & raspberry drizzle

"QuarterMaster" Latte

$5.75

Our creamy Latte with Butter Rum syrup, topped with whipped cream, REAL caramel and cinnamon sugar

"Chai" Latte

$5.75

Our Chai Blend in a creamy Latte, topped with whipped cream, nutmeg and cinnamon

Hot Mocha

$5.50

House coffee

$2.25+

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso

$1.75+

Americano

$4.25

Macchiato

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Syrup Shot

$0.75

Dirty chai

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Drinks Regular

Orange Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Kiddie Coctail

$3.50

Bottled Juices/Teas

$3.50

Water

Skillet Hot Pies

Apple Brown Sugar and Cinnamon with REAL Caramel

$9.50Out of stock

Blueberry

$9.50Out of stock

Cherry

$9.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

109 E. Highland, Elgin, IL 60120

Directions

Red Poppy Bistro image
Red Poppy Bistro image
Red Poppy Bistro image

