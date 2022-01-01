Red Poppy Bistro 109 E. Highland

"Fritter Critter" Crepes (2)

$15.00

If you love Cinnamon Apple Pie ... these are the crepes for you! Two of our handmade crepes, stuffed with our vanilla cheese and buttery, roasted apple preserves. Coated in our Cinnamon & Sugar mixture, it is lightly crisped, and then topped with whipped cream, Crème Anglaise and REAL Caramel!