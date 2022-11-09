Main picView gallery

Red Rabbit Grill Pocatello RRG - Pocatello

1200 Yellowstone Ave

Pocatello, ID 83201

Beverages

Water

Specialty Lemonade

$3.49

Specialty Soda

$3.49

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Dr. Ppepper

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mountian Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

7-up

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sunkist

$2.99

Kids Beverage

Specialty Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.79

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.49

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Ice Tea

$3.49

Appetizers

Loaded Carne Asada Fries

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Breaded Cheese Curds

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Spud Sampler

$8.99

Poutine

$7.49

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.49

Entrees

12oz. Ribeye

$27.99

6oz. Sirloin Steak

$18.99

Salmon

$19.99

Shrimp

$15.99

Classic Chicken Fried Steak

$13.49

Classic Chicken Strips

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Surf & Turf

$22.99

Burgers

Baja Smash Burger

$12.69

Benny's BBQ Burger

$12.49

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Provolone Avocado Burger

$11.49

Bleu Bison Burger

$13.99

Build-Your-Own-Burger

$7.99

Austin's Brunch Burger

$11.99

Tex-Mex Burger

$11.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Honey Crisp

$12.49

Turkey Bacon Melt

$10.99

Perfect Pesto Sandwich

$12.49

Garlic Parmesan Sandwich

$12.49

Chicken-Bacon-Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Wrangler's Wrap

$11.99

Turkey-Ham-Avocado Croissant

$11.99

The Hot Chick-en Sandwich

$11.99

Lone Star Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Salads

Sunshine Quinoa Salad

$11.99

San Marcos Salad

$13.99

Cedar Plank Salmon Salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Finger Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sides

Dinner Salad

$2.99

French Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Sidewinder

$2.99

Crispy Onion Straws

$3.49

Mashed Potato

$1.99

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.99

Seasonal Veggie

$1.99

Extra Sauce

$0.59

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.59

Extra Gravy

$0.99

Spicy Waffle Fries

$2.99

Kid's Meals

Chicken Strips and Fries

$4.99

Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

$4.99

Kid's Fettuccine

$4.99

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Dessert's

Chocolate Nutella Mini Cake

$3.59

Carrot Cake Mini Cake

$3.59Out of stock

Lemon Cake Mini Cake

$3.59

Seasonal Cake Mini Cake

$3.59

Jane's Mini Cake Deal

$12.00

Molten Lava Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Banana Caramel Waffle

$8.99

German Chocolate Waffle

$8.99

Cookies and Cream Waffle

$8.99

Dessert's

Chocolate Nutella Mini Cake

$3.59

Carrot Cake Mini Cake

$3.59Out of stock

Lemon Cake Mini Cake

$3.59

Seasonal Cake Mini Cake

$3.59

Molten Lava Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Mini-Monster

$5.99

Jane's Mini Cake Deal

$12.00

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Huckleberry Milkshake

$5.99

Box Lunches

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap Lunch

$9.99

Wrangler's Wrap Lunch

$9.99

Turkey-Ham-Avocado Croissant Lunch

$9.99

San Marcos Salad Lunch

$10.99

Sunshine Quinoa Lunch

$10.99

Asian Chicken Salad Lucn

$10.99

Party Style

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap

$7.99

Wrangler's Wrap

$7.99

Turkey-Ham-Avocado Croissant

$7.99

San Marcos Salad

$29.99

Sunshine Quinoa

$29.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$29.99

Extras

Soda- 2 Liter

$2.99

Specialty Lemonade- Gallon

$7.99

Kettle Chips

$1.29

Cookie

$1.49

Dinner Rolls

$1.29

Paper Cups

$0.25
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Red Rabbit Grill we make food we love and feel like you will love it too! The whole menu is made up of hand picked items that we love to come in and eat.

Location

1200 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201

Directions

