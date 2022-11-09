Red Rabbit Grill Pocatello RRG - Pocatello
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Red Rabbit Grill we make food we love and feel like you will love it too! The whole menu is made up of hand picked items that we love to come in and eat.
1200 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201
