Red River BBQ & Grill - Katy
No reviews yet
1711 S Mason
Katy, TX 77450
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu (To-Go)
Appetizers
- Texas Hushpuppies$13.65
Guest Favorite! Brisket, bar-b-que sauce & pepper jack cheese, battered & fried.
- Bar-B-Que Quesadillas$13.65
Choice of bar-b-que meat. Pico de gallo, sour cream& jalapenos.
- Smoked Wings$13.65
8 Texas-sized wings, smoked & rolled in our famous bar-b-que sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.65
Hand battered & served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Fried Pickles$9.65
Hand battered & served with homemade ranch dressing.
- Brisket & Sausage Poppers$12.65
Pickled jalapenos, cream cheese, brisket & sausage (2 of ea) wrapped in bacon.
- Brisket Cheese Fries$12.65
Fries, brisket, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos & sour cream.
- Texas Queso$12.65
Chile con queso, brisket, pico de gallo & fresh fried tortilla chips.
- Jalapeno Shrimp Poppers$13.65
4 fried jalapenos stuffed with a Gulf shrimp & pepper jack cheese.
- Bar-B-Que Nachos$13.65
Tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, beans, brisket, sour cream & bar-b-que sauce.
- Red River Sampler$19.65
Smoked wings, fried mushrooms, onion rings & Texas queso with chips.
Salads & Gumbo
- Med Salad - ToGo$6.50
- Lrg Salad - ToGo$8.50
- Chicken Tender Salad$13.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, crispy chicken tenders & your choice of salad dressing.
- Bar-B-Que Chicken Salad$13.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, bar-b-que chicken & your choice of salad dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, grilled chicken & your choice of salad dressing.
- Turkey Breast Salad$14.85
Fresh iceberg & greenleaf lettuce with veggies, smoked turkey breast & your choice of salad dressing.
- Chopped Brisket Taco Salad$15.85
Refried beans, shredded lettuce, grated cheddar, chopped brisket, bar-b-que sauce & sour cream.
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$13.85
Homemade chicken & sausage gumbo with white rice & garlic bread.
- Gumbo & Salad$16.85
Homemade chicken & sausage gumbo with white rice, garlic bread & a salad.
Bar-B-Que Spuds
- Bar-B-Que Spud$13.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & your choice of turkey breast, bar-b-que chicken, pulled pork, sausage or spicy sausage.
- Brisket Spud$14.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & chopped brisket.
- Two Meat Combo Spud$15.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream and your choice of two meats: brisket, turkey, bar-b-que chicken, pulled pork, sausage or spicy sausage.
- Grilled Chicken Spud$15.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream & grilled chicken breast.
- Baked Potato - Plain$8.75
Jumbo Idaho potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon & chives.
Bar-B-Que Sandwiches
- Bar-B-Que Sandwich$10.65
Your choice of turkey breast, pulled pork, sausage, spicy sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage or bar-b-que chicken. Includes pickles, onions, jalapenos & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Sliced Brisket Sandwich$11.65
Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.65
Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Brisket Melt$12.65
Jalapeno cheese bun with moist cut brisket, cheddar cheese & grilled onions. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Triple Threat$12.65
Pulled pork, spicy sausage, peppered bacon & cheddar cheese on a jalapeno cheese bun. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- The Memphis$10.65
Pulled pork, sourdough bun & cole slaw. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce on the side.
- Turkey Swiss$11.65
Smoked turkey breast, jalapeno cheese bun, Swiss cheese & peppered bacon. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce.
- Combo Bar-B-Que Sandwich$11.65
Your choice of two meats: brisket, pulled pork, sausage, spicy sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage & bar-b-que chicken. Includes pickles, onions & bar-b-que sauce.
Burgers, Sandwiches & Seafood Po-Boys
- Angus Burger$10.65
Fresh beef, ground in-house daily! 1/2 Lb patty on a brioche bun with all the fixings on the side.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.65
Angus Burger topped with your choice of cheese & peppered bacon on a toasted brioche bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.65
Angus Burger topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms on a toasted brioche bun.
- Durango Burger$11.65
Angus Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, onions & jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.
- Smokehouse Burger$12.65
Our Angus Burger topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, peppered bacon & our famous bar-b-que sauce on a brioche bun.
- Outlaw Burger$15.65
Our Angus Burger topped with moist cut Brisket, sausage, griled onions & two slices of American cheese on a brioche bun.
- Big Boss Burger$16.65
Double meat, double cheese 1 lb Angus Burger on a brioche bun.
- SW Chicken Sandwich$11.65
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese & grilled onions on a jalapeno cheese sourdough bun.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.65
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions on a brioche bun.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.65
Crispy chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
- CF Steak Sandwich$12.65
Texas-sized hand battered cutlet on a toasted brioche bun.
- Shrimp PoBoy$12.65
5 hand battered Gulf shrimp on a garlic toasted po-boy bun.
- Crawfish PoBoy$11.65
Hand battered Louisiana crawfish tails, fried & served on a garlic toasted po-boy bun.
- Catfish PoBoy$11.65
Fresh fried Mississippi catfish fillet on a garlic toasted po-boy bun.