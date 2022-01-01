Red River River Brewpub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Red River Brewpub @ The Garage, located in Bossier City's premier East Bank District! Come enjoy our craft beer, gourmet burgers, and full service bar. Live Entertainment every weekend!
310 Mansfield Street, Bossier City, LA 71111
