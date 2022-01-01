Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red River River Brewpub

310 Mansfield Street

Bossier City, LA 71111

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Red River Brewpub @ The Garage, located in Bossier City's premier East Bank District! Come enjoy our craft beer, gourmet burgers, and full service bar. Live Entertainment every weekend!

310 Mansfield Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

