Red Rock Brewing Company - Park City Park City Junction

1640 West Redstone Center Drive

Park City, UT 84098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Weekend Brunch Menu

Brunch Specials

Eggs in Purgatory

$12.00

Fried eggs in grilled tuscan bread, spicy tomato sauce, and Parmesan served with bacon & breakfast potatoes

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Classic eggs benedict and signature housemade hollandaise served with breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Pulled Pork Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Omelette of the Day

$11.00

Juice

10oz Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

10oz Pineapple Juice

$2.50

10oz Cranberry Juice

$2.50

10oz Tomato Juice

$2.50

16oz Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

16oz Pineapple Juice

$3.75

16oz Cranberry Juice

$3.75

16oz Tomato Juice

$3.75

10oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.00

16oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.25

Brunch Sides

Breakfast Pots

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

$1.00

Rye Toast

$1.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Food

Bite

Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Half

$5.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Fried Mozzarella Sticks - Full

$9.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sliced avocado, burrata cheese, Hawaiian black lava salt, lemon zest, drizzled extra virgin olive oil, toasted baguette

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Hawaiian black lava salt and lemon wedge

Onion Rings - Half

$6.00

Red Rock beer batter

Onion Rings - Full

$9.00

Red Rock beer batter

Beer Battered Pickle Chips

$9.00

Red chile lime aioli

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Oven roasted cauliflower tossed with spicy sriracha and fresh cilantro

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Thick cut bacon and Parmesan

Starter

Drums and Flats, Carrot, Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing

Cajun Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly breaded, aioli, and cocktail sauce

Wood-Fired Brie Toast

$12.00

Rustic baguette, pear, grape, pistachio, fried sage, and balsamic reduction

Bruschetta

$14.00

Walnut crusted goat cheese, oven-roasted tomato, fresh basil, roasted garlic bulb, and Parmesan toast

Prosciutto Wrapped Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella

$13.00

Fresh basil, cracked pepper, and dijon vinaigrette

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$13.00

Herbed cream cheese, mozzarella, Italian breading, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded, aioli, and cocktail sauce

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Frenched red bird chicken drumsticks, buffalo sauce, celery, carrot, blue cheese dressing

Side

Spiral Cut Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fresh Carrot Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Available after 4:00 p.m

50/50 Fries

$3.50

Veggies

$4.00

Side 2 Piece Garlic Toast

$1.00

Goat Cheese Patty

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

6 oz Salmon

$7.00

Rice

$3.00Out of stock

New York Steak

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$6.00

Blackened 6 oz Salmon

$7.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Blackened Shrimp

$5.00

Housemade Soup

French Onion Gratinée

$9.00

Swiss, mozzarella, and sourdough crouton

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Salad

Baked Goat Cheese

$16.00

Spring mix, sliced tomato, pear, rosemary pesto oil, and creamy basil garlic dressing

Superfood - Half

$11.00

Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Superfood - Full

$16.00

Baby kale, arugula, watercress, goat cheese, avocado, roasted red & golden beet, blueberry, grapefruit, toasted pistachio, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb - Half

$11.00

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, and Italian dressing

Cobb - Full

$16.00

Romaine, rotisserie chicken, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumble, avocado, and Italian dressing

Hearts of Romaine Caesar - Half

$9.00

Parmesan, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Anchovy upon request

Hearts of Romaine Caesar - Full

$11.00

Parmesan, crouton, and Caesar dressing. Anchovy upon request

Flat Iron Steak Salad - 8 Oz

$19.00

Demi-glace & bacon topped flat iron steak, spinach, arugula, egg, red onion, tomato, Gorgonzola, garlic toast crouton, and citrus balsamic vinaigrette

Sauteed Shrimp Salad - Half

$11.00

Watercress, spinach, Gorgonzola, grapefruit, roasted sweet potato, toasted pistachio, and creamy lemon pepper dressing

Sauteed Shrimp Salad - Full

$15.00

Watercress, spinach, Gorgonzola, grapefruit, roasted sweet potato, toasted pistachio, and creamy lemon pepper dressing

New York Steak Salad - 8 Oz

$19.00

Romaine, Gorgonzola, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, garlic toast crouton, and honey dijon vinaigrette

Chopped Salad - Full

$14.00

Iceberg, mozzarella, tomato, kalamata olive, fresh basil, and Italian dressing. Choice of pepperoni, rotisserie chicken or tuna salad

House

$7.00

Mixed green, cucumber, tomato, carrot, crouton, and creamy basil garlic dressing

Chopped Salad - Half

$10.00

Wood-Fired Pizza

Pepperoni

$12.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, spicy housemade Italian sausage, and mozzarella

Arugula & Prosciutto

$15.00

Rosemary oil, prosciutto, oven-roasted tomato, goat cheese, shredded Parmesan, and arugula with citrus vinaigrette

Thai Chicken

$15.00

Thai peanut sauce, chicken, julienne carrot, red bell pepper, sriracha, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Assorted wild mushrooms, balsamic caramelized onion, Romano, Gruyère, fresh thyme, and roasted garlic

Artichoke Pizza

$15.00

Roasted garlic, artichoke, wild mushroom, Fontina, goat cheese, and rosemary

Margherita

$14.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, fresh basil, and drizzled extra virgin olive oil

Pizza of the Day

$14.00

Chef selection

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

4 Cheese

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Sandwich

Red Rock Burger

$14.00

Served in a wood-fired pocket swiss cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and aioli

Impossible™ Burger

$16.00

Plant-based vegan patty, Cheddar cheese, housemade pickle, Russian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, and soft kaiser bun

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomato, red leaf lettuce, wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, and soft kaiser bun

Cuban

$15.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, sliced ham, provolone, house pickle, pickled red onion, dijon mayo, and grilled telera roll

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Housemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian, and toasted rye

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Provolone, red leaf lettuce, house pickle, tomato, mayo, and wood-fired pocket

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef patty, caramelized onion, Russian, house pickle, Swiss, Cheddar, and grilled rye bread

French Onion Steak

$21.00

New York steak, Gruyère, mozzarella, caramelized onion, French onion au jus, and toasted sourdough

Barbecue Turkey Burger

$16.00

Habanero Jack, onion straw, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chipotle barbecue sauce, and soft kaiser bun

Fresh Seafood

$20.00

Chef's selection

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, spaghetti, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Sweet Potato Cannelloni

$16.00

Ricotta, spinach, sage, Parmesan cream sauce, and fresh basil

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Housemade San Marzano tomato sauce and Parmesan

Wild Mushroom Polenta

$13.00

Mozzarella, assorted wild mushrooms, housemade San Marzano tomato sauce, and Parmesan crisp

Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, bacon, fire-roasted chile, cumin panko, five cheese cream sauce, and cilantro

Baked Lasagna

$15.00

Housemade Italian sausage, beef, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, mascarpone, fresh basil, and housemade San Marzano tomato sauce

Chicken pot pie

$14.00

Entrée

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

Red Rock beer battered and coleslaw

Chicken Schnitzel

$16.00

Gruyère, Swiss cheese, demi-glace, and seasonal vegetable

Rotisserie Half Chicken

$16.00

Herb marinated chicken and seasonal vegetable

Sautéed Halibut

$25.00

Seasonal vegetable and lemon caper butter sauce

Flat Iron Steak - 8 Oz

$22.00

Onion straw, Gorgonzola butter, and seasonal vegetable

New York Steak - 12 Oz

$28.00

Sautéed mushroom, béarnaise butter, and seasonal vegetable

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Champagne dijon glaze and seasonal vegetable

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Peach Cobbler - Half

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream

Peach Cobbler - Full

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Carrot Cake - Half

$6.00

Carrot Cake - Full

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

a la mode

$2.50

Black Walnut Ice Cream

New York Style Cheesecake - Half

$6.00

Raspberry sauce

New York Style Cheesecake - Full

$8.00

Raspberry sauce

Warm Bread Pudding - Half

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream

Warm Bread Pudding - Full

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Oatmeal Stout Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Carrot Chips

$2.00

Kids Cream Soda

$2.00

Kids Cream Soda Refill

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Root Beer Refill

Kids Soda Floats

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Spaghetti

$7.00

Mini Menu

Mini Steak Fries

$1.00

Mini Sweet Potato Fries

$1.00

Mini Carrot Chips

$1.00

Mini Slaw

$1.00

Daily Specials

Fish Sandwich

$20.00

Special Burger

$17.00

Pizza of Day

$14.00

Soup

$6.00

Salad of Day

$21.00

Po Boy

$16.00

Baked Pretzel with Five Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Soup or Salad Upgrade

French Onion

$5.00

1/2 Caesar

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

Dressings & Sauces

Sauce or Dressing

$0.25

Sauce or Dressing Monkey Dish

$0.75

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

DDP

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Pelligrino

$3.50

N/a Beverages

Mocktail

Shirley Ginger

$6.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$7.00

Pineapple Ginger

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Red Rock Soda

Red Rock Rootbeer

$4.00

Red Rock Cream Soda

$4.00

Growler - RR Root Beer

$8.00

Growler - RR Cream Soda

$8.00

Growler Glass

$3.00

Drinks

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lg Orange Juice

$4.00

Sm Orange Juice

$2.50

Lg Grapefruit

$4.00

Sm Grapefruit

$2.50

Lg Pineapple

$4.00

Sm Pineapple

$2.50

Lg Cranberry

$3.50

Sm Cranberry

$2.50

San Pellagrino

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lg Milk

$4.00

Sm Milk

$2.50

Lg Tomato

$4.00

Sm Tomato

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1640 West Redstone Center Drive, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

