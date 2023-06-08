Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Room Cafe 1543 Main ST

review star

No reviews yet

1543 Main Street

East Hartford, CT 06108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cocktails

Mixed Drinks

Booty Clap

$12.00

Smash

$12.00

Summertime Fine

$12.00

Guava Dreams

$12.00

Twisted Yoohoo

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Henny Colada

$14.00

Long Island

$12.00

Orange Creamsicle

$14.00

Peach Sex

$12.00

Made with New Amsterdam,Peach Malibu, Cranberry Juice, orange juice and garnished with a cherry and Orange wheel

2 Drink mix

$10.00

Mixed drink w/Red Bull

$13.00

Sex on the beach

$12.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$13.00

Martinis

Strawberry Kiss

$14.00

Creamy Wet

$14.00

Lemon Drop Tini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Half Tini of any kind

$7.00

Strawberry kiss

$14.00

Draft, domestic, & IPA

Headway Counterweight (IPA)

$9.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Heineken

$4.00

Coronas

$4.00

modelo

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Sip of Sonshine (IPA)

$9.00

Sam Adams Summer ALE

$9.00

Back East

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Pitcher of IPA

$32.00

Premium shots

Regular henny

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Henny privilege

$10.00

1738

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Well shots

$6.00

Double Shots

$15.00

Grey goose

$10.00

Deleon

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Tanquerey

$10.00

Dusse

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Woodford

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Wine coolers & Seltzers

White claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Seagrams

$2.00

Wine

Stella

$7.00

Belaire

$8.00

Other wine

$7.50

Specials

Mojitos

$5.00

Twisted yoohoo

$1.00

Guava dreams

$5.00

Red Room XL

Taste of puerto rico

$65.00

Pink swoosh

$65.00

Late Night Menu

Bar Food

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Red Room Wings (10)

$12.00

Fried Jalapeños (8)

$7.00

Cheeseburger Sliders (4)

$12.00

Chicken Spring Rolls (6)

$7.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Fried Jalapeños (8)

$8.00

Cheeseburger Sliders (4)

$12.00

Chicken Spring Rolls (6)

$8.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Calamari

$16.00

Veggie spring rolls(6)

$8.00

Turkey sliders

$12.00

Soul Food Sunday

Soulfood

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cabbage w/carrots

$4.00

Green Beans w/smoked turkey

$4.00

Baked Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Red Room Wings (10)

$12.00

BBQ Ribs

$12.00

Fried Whiting

$14.00

Honey Cornbread

$2.00

Fried porkchop

$15.00

Potato salad

$5.00

Brownie

$7.00

Cookies

$2.50

White rice w/beans

$5.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Pound cake

$4.00

Latin Saturday

Latin

Fried Porkchops

$14.00

Rice and Gandulas

$6.00

White Rice w/beans

$6.00

Bistec w/onions

$16.00

Pernil

$14.00

Empanadas

$3.50

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Potato balls

$6.00

Mofongo

$11.00

Flan

$4.00

Entrees

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Steak Lasagna

$16.00

Creamy Lemon Garlic Chicken

$15.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Garlic Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Taco salad

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Loaded potato

$12.00

Chicken sandwich

$12.00

Misc

$1,350.00

Misc2

$350.00

Musc3

$250.00

Beverages

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Vitamin water

$2.00

Toppings

Sour Cream

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Bacon Bits

$2.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Happy hour

Cheeseburger sliders (2)

$7.00

Chicken spring rolls (4)

$4.00

Red room wings (5)

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Mozzarella sticks (4)

$4.00

Mixed drinks

$6.00

Premium shots

$5.00

Bottled Domestic beer (Heineken, corona, Budweiser

$2.00

IPAs

$7.00

Seltzers

$4.00

Happy Hour shot special

$1.00

Turkey sliders

$4.00

Rsvp

RSVP bottles

Cheap bottles

$50.00

Belaire

$135.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The food and handcrafted cocktails along with the ambiance.

Location

1543 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108

Directions

