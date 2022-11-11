American
Red Rooster
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community. Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.
Location
3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Gallery
