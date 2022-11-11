Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Red Rooster

review star

No reviews yet

3100 North Walker Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Popular Items

House Cut Fries
Rooster Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Wings

$14.00

Smoked & fried served with house ranch Sauce choices; Thai bbq sauce, sesame seeds, green onions Carolina tangy barbecue sauce * Gluten Free House Buffalo sauce Ward Family Farm Chicken- Pawnee, OK - free-range, no steroids or hormones

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$21.00+

House Pate, cured salmon, house sausage, selection of cheese, house pickles, onion raisin chutney, whole grain mustard & crostinis

Scallion Tacos

Scallion Tacos

$14.00+

Scallion pancakes Braised pork, gochujang sauce, pickled red onions. Small 3 tacos--- Large 6 tacos Comes hot and ready to eat

Trout Dip

Trout Dip

$16.00

Smoked steelhead trout dip, Served with house chips *Gluten Free

Pimento

Pimento

$13.00
Fingerlings

Fingerlings

$9.00+

crispy & smashed fingerling potatoes, sea salt, garlic aioli - GF Vegan option sub for Basil Aioli

Masa Grit Cakes

Masa Grit Cakes

$13.00

Masa grit cakes, black bean purée, pickled squash, jalapeño, avocado crema - GF V

Greens

Nicoise

Nicoise

$18.00

House smoked Steelhead Trout, olives, potatoes, green beans, greens, jammy egg & lemon vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Green Goddess

$15.00

herb vinaigrette, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pistachios, pickled radish & fried beech mushrooms (Vegan)

Cobb

Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens from Yarrowhead farms, house bacon, jammy egg, pickled red onions, blue cheese, avocado, and house ranch. *Gluten Free Substitute Tempura fried mushrooms for a vegetarian option! (not GF)

House Greens

$6.00

Salad Special

$10.00

Mains

Rooster Burger

$14.00+

House bun, ground beef from BF Farms, mustard mayo aioli, house pickles, caramelized onions, cheddar & American cheese blend. *Substitute the bun to make it Gluten Free

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken breast, house bun, chimichurri, gruyere, garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles -Substitute the bun for Gluten Free option Ward Family Farm Chicken- Pawnee, OK - free range, no steroids or hormones

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Stone Delicious IPA beer-battered Swai house tartar sauce & malt vinegar House chips (fried potatoes)

MLT

MLT

$14.00

sourdough, tomatoes, greens, basil aioli, smoked & tempura-battered fried portobellos. VEGAN

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger- House Bun, black bean & beet burger, caramelized onions, mustard aioli, dill pickles. *For a vegan version Substitute mustard for mustard aioli and the bun *For a gluten free option substitute the bun

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00
BLT

BLT

$14.00

sourdough, tomatoes, greens, basil aioli, bacon

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00
Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, wild mushrooms, market veggies, tahini vinaigrette, apricots Gluten-free & Vegan

Burger - Build Your Own

Burger - Build Your Own

$13.00

BF Farms grass-fed Beef, House Bun, choose your toppings.

The Monte

The Monte

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, house bun GF* Ward Family Farm Chicken- Pawnee, OK - free-range, no steroids or hormones

Pork Chop

$26.00

Sides

House Greens

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$3.00

Thai Bbq Sauce

Blue Cheese Grits

$6.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Basil Aioli

$0.75

Exta Crostini

$2.50

Extra Chips

$2.50

Yellow Mustard

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Green Goddess Dressing

$1.00

Mustard Aioli

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Split

$9.00

Donut Bread Pudding

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Scoop of Ice cream

$5.00

Cookie Special

$9.00Out of stock

Scoop Special Ice Cream

$6.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Red Rooster is a new interpretation of the classic neighborhood tavern with all local taps, eclectic wines, and classic cocktails. It’s a gathering place that is inviting and comfortable with a focus on community. Our menus highlight the best of the seasons. All our eggs, chicken, pork, and beef are 100% pasture-raised and sourced from small, sustainable local farms.

3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Red Rooster image
Red Rooster image
Red Rooster image
Red Rooster image

