Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
Soul Food

Red Rooster Overtown

1,397 Reviews

$$$

920 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pop Up Dinner

Pop Up Ala Carte

Pop Up Pre Fix

$80.00Out of stock

Pop Up Pre Fix + Bev

$80.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Overtown, Red Rooster serves comfort food celebrating the roots of American cuisine and the diverse culinary traditions of the neighborhood.

Location

920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Directions

Gallery
Red Rooster Overtown image
Red Rooster Overtown image
Red Rooster Overtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Corner
orange star4.4 • 1,303
1035 North Miami Ave Unit 101 Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
La Otra
orange starNo Reviews
337 SW 8 ST Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Esotico Miami - Esotico Miami
orange star4.0 • 368
1600 Northeast 1st Avenue Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Balan's Bar & Brasserie - Brickell
orange star4.2 • 1,296
901 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pubbelly - Sushi Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
701 S Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Toscana Divino
orange star4.4 • 1,285
900 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Groovin' Bean - 801 NW 3av 104
orange star5.0 • 54
801 NW 3av 104 Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Buena Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston