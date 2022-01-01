Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

RED ROOSTER HARLEM

10,910 Reviews

$$

310 Lenox Ave

New York, NY 10027

Appetizers

Cornbread

Cornbread

$9.00

roasted tomato & corn butter

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

po'boy hummus, sweet relish, crispy onions

Uptown Guac

Uptown Guac

$12.00

accra, avocado, pineapple salsa, fried garlic

Veggies & Chips

Veggies & Chips

$12.00

queen of harlem dip

Remix Salad

Remix Salad

$16.00

romaine, sugar snap peas, cherry tomato, lemon-mustard dressing

Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche

Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

green chile, cucumber, cilantro, plantain chips

Crabcake

Crabcake

$21.00

charred spiced cherry tomato, collard slaw

Wild Wild Wings

Wild Wild Wings

$16.00

6 pieces, ginger-black sauce, scallions

Yep! Chicken & Waffle

Yep! Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

fried chicken thigh, maple hot sauce

Soup

Soup

$14.00

Sweet Potato Coconut Soup, with roasted mushrooms, ginger, biscuit crumble

VIP Cornbread

Mains

horseradish mash, dill sauce, turnip
Charred Glazed Cauliflower

Charred Glazed Cauliflower

$21.00

roasted tomatoes, bean puree, cilantro-yogurt sauce

Bucatini Piccadilly

$32.00

lobster, crab, shrimp, lemon, garden herbs

Catfish

Catfish

$26.00

stewed black-eyed peas, cucumber-pickled onion

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

chorizo, okra stew, creamy stone ground grits

Ms Lana's Lobster Roll

$32.00

celery, lemon on a brioche bun

Crispy Bird Sandwich

Crispy Bird Sandwich

$21.00

buffalo chicken, cheddar, charred onions, pickles

Lenox Smash Burger

Lenox Smash Burger

$25.00

double patty (this smash burger comes medium-well), aged cheddar, sweet onion, lettuce, tomato, house sauce Choice of salad, collard greens or fries

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$42.00

roasted chimichurri, bbq bernaise, green bean salad, fries

Yardbird By the Piece-Breast

Yardbird By the Piece-Breast

$8.00
Yardbird By the Piece-Thigh

Yardbird By the Piece-Thigh

$6.00
Yardbird By the Piece-Drum Stick

Yardbird By the Piece-Drum Stick

$5.00

Jerk Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Blistered Heirloom Tomatoes

$11.00

ginger-basil dressing

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$11.00
Grits

Grits

$11.00
Garlic Mash

Garlic Mash

$11.00

Roasted Asparagus

$11.00

pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette

Fries

Fries

$11.00

Mac & Greens

$11.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Whole waffle

$8.00

Extra Rooster Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side Salad

$11.00

Black Eyed Peas

$11.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Donuts

Salted Caramel Donuts

$10.00

sweet potato cream, raspberry-lime jam

Pineapple Rum Short Cake

$10.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are open for dinner Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Weekend brunch starts at 11am.

310 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027

