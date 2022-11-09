- Home
Red Runner Coffee Rittiman
6238 FM 78
San Antonio, TX 78218
Popular Items
Blended Drinks
Blended Bee My Honey
Blended Carm Machiatto
Blended Carm Silk
Blended Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Blended Churrific
Blended Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Blended Cinnamon Truffle
Blended Cookies n Cream
Toro espresso mixed with chocolate-cream cookies blended to perfection
Blended Dbl Passion
Blended Energy Drink
Blended German Chocolate
Blended Irish Kisses
Blended Java Chip
Classic Toro espresso blend with chocolate chips added in
Blended Latte
Our classic latte in a creamy blended mix
Blended Matcha Latte
Tangy and sweet black tea with hints of vanilla
Blended MexChoc
Blended Mocha
Our classic mocha in a creamy blended mix
Blended Nutcracker
Blended Peppermint Mocha
Blended Prancer
Blended Rocky Toro
Blended Runner
Blended Snickerdoodle
Blended Stinger
Blended Strawberries n Cream
Fresh strawberry puree, vanilla cream & whipped cream
Blended Toasty Toro
Blended Trifecta
Frozen coffee with white chocolate sauce, Irish cream, and macadamia nut syrups with your choice of milk
Blended Tropical
Blended Turtle Mocha
Toro espresso, chocolate, caramel, hazelnut & whip cream
Blended White Chocolate Mocha
Blended Winter's Eve
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Our classic hot chocolate with a rich cocoa base in a creamy blended mix
Twix
Blended java chip mixed with caramel sauce
Vanilla Bean Shake
Blended Matador
Blended Hornet
Classics
Americano
Toro espresso over steaming water
Breve
Espresso shot with half and half
Cappucino
Classic cappuccino made with toro espresso and frothed milk
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel & vanilla macchiato with toro espresso & caramel drizzle
Chai Latte
Classic chai latte with a balance of spicy & sweet black tea with hints of vanilla over velvety milk
Cold Brew
Smooth, 24-hour cold brewed coffee over ice
Cortado
Drip Coffee
Classic rich and bold drip coffee
Hot Chocolate
Velvety hot chocolate topped with whipped cream
Hot Tea
Choose from our selection of seasonal teas
Latte
Toro espresso with hot, steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Tangy and sweet black tea with hints of vanilla
Mocha
Classic mocha latte made with toro espresso, frothed milk, and chocolate mocha
THE MARATHON BOX
On the go drip coffee 96 Oz of medium roast drip 10 small cups, cream, and sugar included
Turtle Mocha
Caramel and dark chocolate blend with your choice fo milk
Undertoe
White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate mocha made with toro espresso and topped with whipped cream
Signature Drinks
Bee My Honey
Espresso mixed with white chocolate sauce and cinnamon syrup, finished with honey drizzle
Caramel Silk
Toro espresso, white chocolate, salted caramel & whipped cream
Double Passion
A fusion of espresso with white & dark chocolate
Irish Kisses
Irish cream & hazelnut with whole milk
Mexican Chocolate
Spiced mocha infused with vanilla & cinnamon
Runner
Vanilla latte with Irish cream
Stinger
Cinnamon spiced honey latte
Tropical
White chocolate, macadamia nut & coconut with Toro espresso
October Specials
November Specials
Rev'd Up
Energy Drinks, Teas, & Sodas
Hot Jasmine Tea
Organic Green tea scented with jasmine flowers
Hot Passion Tea
hibiscus, orange peel and rose blended
Iced Green Tea
Unsweet Green tea
Iced Passion Tea
hibiscus, orange peel, rose passion fruit flavors
Italian Soda
Club soda & your choice of flavor over ice with cream & whipped cream
Lemonade
MYO Energy Drink
Pick any of your favorite flavors to mix with the energy drink
Sky High
Energy drink, coconut syrup, blue curacao syrup, and a splash of coconut milk.
Spicy Watermelon
Red bull mixed with watermelon & tajin over ice
Sunset
Blended pineapple, mango, and peach syrups and energy drink with a splash of orange juice
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade half black tea
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Orange Juice
Chocolate Milk
Smoothies
Mango Smoothie
Mango puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry and Banana puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Strawberry and Mango puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk
Wildberry Smoothie
Blackberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, and Blueberry puree blende with half and half or your choice of milk
Kids Corner
Secret Menu Teas
April Showers
Capri Sun
Iced green tea, with kiwi and strawberry syrups and a splash of lemonade.
Island Water
Love Potion
Delicious Black Tea with Guava Syrup and splash of Lemonade
May Berry Booster
Black iced tea with pomegranate syrup and a splash of wildberry puree
Passion Breeze
Pink Señorita
Passion iced tea with strawberry syrup and a splash of coconut milk
Starburst
Ice passion tea with passion fruit syrup and a splash of strawberry puree
Witches brew
An Iced Black Tea with pomegranate syrup!
Watermelon Sugar
Iced Black Tea with Watermelon Syrup!
Secret Menu Coffees
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Espresso with chocolate sauce and strawberry syrup, it tastes just like biting into a chocolate covered strawberry
CHURR-IFFIC
This espresso based coffee is a mix of vanilla and salted caramel syrup, with caramel drizzle. Lastly, garnished with cinnamon powder.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Espresso with white chocolate sauce, brown sugar cinnamon, and cinnamon powder with your choice of milk
Cinnamon Truffle
Coconut Dream
Cupid
Cupid is a crafted blend of espresso, white chocolate sauce, Irish cream syrup and whole milk. Served hot, iced or blended.
German Chocolate
A latte with Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, and Coconut syrup. Made with whole milk and our yummy espresso!
Gold Rush
Latte with caramel drizzle inside the cup, our fresh RR blend espresso, caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup. Served hot, iced, or blended
Irish Brew
Nutcracker
Pumpkin & Caramel infused latte dashed with Nutmeg
Peppermint Patty
Prancer
Peppermint bark dark chocolate mocha with jolly candy cane sprinkles
Rocky Toro
Snickerdoodle
Sunflower
Strawberry Vanilla Coldbrew with a splash of half & half!
Toasty Toro
Trifecta
Espresso with white chocolate sauce, Irish cream, and macadamia nut syrup with your choice of milk
Violet Summer
Our cold brew infused with lavender syrup and topped with Toro Topper (a sweet cream)
Winters Eve
Hot, Iced, or Blended Dark Chocolate Sauce and Raspberry syrup latte, made with Whole Milk.
Secret Menu Redbulls
Bloody Mary
Redbull with Guava and Lime syrup, in a cup dressed with chamoy!
Citrus Breeze
Iced OR Blended Redbull with Blue Curaçao & Kiwi syrup!
Dragons Breath
Energy Drink with Raspberry & Red Ruby Grapefruit syrup, topped off with a splash of lemonade!
Firecracker
A red-bull with strawberry and blue curaçao syrup.
Jack Frost Redbull
Blue curacao with energy drink and splash of lemonade juice
Mimosa
Phoenix
Pomberry
Raspberry Mojito
Redbull with raspberry and mojito mix syrup, with a splash of lemonade.
Rose Nose
Our take on a tropical Christmas with a boost of energy! Pomegranate coconut energy drink
Starbright
Strawberry Mojito
strawberry and mojito syrups served over ice (sugar free RedBull available
Toro Fresca
Redbull with strawberry and lime syrup and a splash of fresh lemonade
Watermelon Mojito
Energy drink with a blended of watermelon and mojito mint syrup
Secret Menu Sodas
Secret Menu Blended
Chocolate Shortcake
Cookie Monster
A blended cookies and cream with caramel sauce inside, with dark chocolate and caramel drizzle.
Mangonada
Mango smoothie blended with tajin whip cream and chamoy drizzle on top
Pot of Gold
Blended vanilla chai
Purple Haze
Vanilla bean shake with a hint of wildberry puree
Sweet Berry
The Sweet Berry is made with our strawberries and cream mix, raspberry syrup, half & half and topped with whipped
Toro Shortcake
Secret Menu Lemonades
Secret Menu Chai/Matcha
Autumn Apple
Hot, Iced, or Blended Chai Tea Latte with brown sugar cinnamon and apple syrup, made with Whole Milk.
Canyon Moon Chai
Chai latte with Toasted Marshmallow Syrup!
Lucky Toro Matcha
Matcha latte with sweet strawberry syrup
Matcha Clover
Matcha latte made with whole milk and brown sugar cinnamon syrup, can come hot iced or blended!
Miscellaneous
Muffins
Croissant
Heated Up
Coffee 10 Oz Bag
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
6238 FM 78, San Antonio, TX 78218