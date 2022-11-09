Main picView gallery

Red Runner Coffee Rittiman

6238 FM 78

San Antonio, TX 78218

Popular Items

Caramel Silk
Bee My Honey
Latte

Blended Drinks

Hand-crafted frozen, creamy blended drinks

Blended Bee My Honey

$4.65+

Blended Carm Machiatto

$4.65+

Blended Carm Silk

$4.50+

Blended Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.65+

Blended Churrific

$4.65+

Blended Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.65+

Blended Cinnamon Truffle

$4.65+

Blended Cookies n Cream

$4.50+

Toro espresso mixed with chocolate-cream cookies blended to perfection

Blended Dbl Passion

$4.50+

Blended Energy Drink

$4.75+

Blended German Chocolate

$4.65+

Blended Irish Kisses

$4.65+

Blended Java Chip

$4.50+

Classic Toro espresso blend with chocolate chips added in

Blended Latte

$4.00+

Our classic latte in a creamy blended mix

Blended Matcha Latte

$4.65+

Tangy and sweet black tea with hints of vanilla

Blended MexChoc

$4.50+

Blended Mocha

$4.50+

Our classic mocha in a creamy blended mix

Blended Nutcracker

$4.65+

Blended Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Blended Prancer

$4.65+

Blended Rocky Toro

$4.65+

Blended Runner

$4.50+

Blended Snickerdoodle

$4.50+

Blended Stinger

$4.50+

Blended Strawberries n Cream

$4.50+

Fresh strawberry puree, vanilla cream & whipped cream

Blended Toasty Toro

$4.65+

Blended Trifecta

$4.50+

Frozen coffee with white chocolate sauce, Irish cream, and macadamia nut syrups with your choice of milk

Blended Tropical

$4.50+

Blended Turtle Mocha

$4.50+

Toro espresso, chocolate, caramel, hazelnut & whip cream

Blended White Chocolate Mocha

$4.65+

Blended Winter's Eve

$4.65+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Our classic hot chocolate with a rich cocoa base in a creamy blended mix

Twix

$4.50+

Blended java chip mixed with caramel sauce

Vanilla Bean Shake

$4.50+

Blended Matador

$4.65+

Blended Hornet

$4.65+

Classics

Americano

$2.40+

Toro espresso over steaming water

Breve

$4.15+

Espresso shot with half and half

Cappucino

$4.15+

Classic cappuccino made with toro espresso and frothed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.15+

Caramel & vanilla macchiato with toro espresso & caramel drizzle

Chai Latte

$4.15+

Classic chai latte with a balance of spicy & sweet black tea with hints of vanilla over velvety milk

Cold Brew

$3.10+

Smooth, 24-hour cold brewed coffee over ice

Cortado

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$2.40+

Classic rich and bold drip coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Velvety hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Choose from our selection of seasonal teas

Latte

$4.15+

Toro espresso with hot, steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Tangy and sweet black tea with hints of vanilla

Mocha

$4.15+

Classic mocha latte made with toro espresso, frothed milk, and chocolate mocha

THE MARATHON BOX

$17.95

On the go drip coffee 96 Oz of medium roast drip 10 small cups, cream, and sugar included

Turtle Mocha

$4.15+

Caramel and dark chocolate blend with your choice fo milk

Undertoe

$0.75

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.15+

White chocolate mocha made with toro espresso and topped with whipped cream

NITRO

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro Vanilla Latte

$5.10+

Violet Nitro

$5.10+

Signature Drinks

Bee My Honey

$4.15+

Espresso mixed with white chocolate sauce and cinnamon syrup, finished with honey drizzle

Caramel Silk

$4.15+

Toro espresso, white chocolate, salted caramel & whipped cream

Double Passion

$4.15+

A fusion of espresso with white & dark chocolate

Irish Kisses

$4.15+

Irish cream & hazelnut with whole milk

Mexican Chocolate

$4.15+

Spiced mocha infused with vanilla & cinnamon

Runner

$4.15+

Vanilla latte with Irish cream

Stinger

$4.15+

Cinnamon spiced honey latte

Tropical

$4.15+

White chocolate, macadamia nut & coconut with Toro espresso

October Specials

Harvest Brew

$4.15+

Iced Cold Brew with white chocolate sauce & pumpkin syrup with a cinnamon garnish!

Black Widow

$4.25+

Monster Mash Matcha

$4.25+

Pumpkin Patch

$4.25+

November Specials

Toasty Mello

$4.50+

Blackberry Mojito

$4.50+

Raspberry Palmer

$4.00+

Cozy-Mo

$4.15+

Blended Cozy-Mo

$4.50+

Rev'd Up

Matador

$4.15+

This drink is sure to wake you up with five shots in any size, infused with cinnamon powder and macadamia nut syrup

Hornet

$4.15+

Energy Drinks, Teas, & Sodas

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50+

Organic Green tea scented with jasmine flowers

Hot Passion Tea

$2.50+

hibiscus, orange peel and rose blended

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Unsweet Green tea

Iced Passion Tea

$3.00+

hibiscus, orange peel, rose passion fruit flavors

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Club soda & your choice of flavor over ice with cream & whipped cream

Lemonade

$3.10+

MYO Energy Drink

$4.65+

Pick any of your favorite flavors to mix with the energy drink

Sky High

$4.65+

Energy drink, coconut syrup, blue curacao syrup, and a splash of coconut milk.

Spicy Watermelon

$4.65+

Red bull mixed with watermelon & tajin over ice

Sunset

$4.65+

Blended pineapple, mango, and peach syrups and energy drink with a splash of orange juice

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+

Half lemonade half black tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Smoothies

Fresh and delicious fruit smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$4.65+

Mango puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.65+

Strawberry and Banana puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.65+

Strawberry and Mango puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.65+

Strawberry puree blende with half and a half or your choice of milk

Wildberry Smoothie

$4.65+

Blackberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, and Blueberry puree blende with half and half or your choice of milk

Kids Corner

Choc Milk

$1.50

Kids Blended Shakes

$3.00

Rich and creamy milk blend for the little Runners

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Delicious hot chocolate

Kids Italian Soda

$1.75

The Toro take on Italian sodas

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Smoothie

$3.00

Fresh & sweet fruit smoothie

Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Fresh OJ

Secret Menu Teas

April Showers

$4.00+

Capri Sun

$4.00+

Iced green tea, with kiwi and strawberry syrups and a splash of lemonade.

Island Water

$4.00+

Love Potion

$4.00+

Delicious Black Tea with Guava Syrup and splash of Lemonade

May Berry Booster

$4.00+

Black iced tea with pomegranate syrup and a splash of wildberry puree

Passion Breeze

$4.00+

Pink Señorita

$4.00+

Passion iced tea with strawberry syrup and a splash of coconut milk

Starburst

$4.00+

Ice passion tea with passion fruit syrup and a splash of strawberry puree

Witches brew

$4.00+

An Iced Black Tea with pomegranate syrup!

Watermelon Sugar

$4.00+

Iced Black Tea with Watermelon Syrup!

Secret Menu Coffees

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.15+

Espresso with chocolate sauce and strawberry syrup, it tastes just like biting into a chocolate covered strawberry

CHURR-IFFIC

$4.15+

This espresso based coffee is a mix of vanilla and salted caramel syrup, with caramel drizzle. Lastly, garnished with cinnamon powder.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.15+

Espresso with white chocolate sauce, brown sugar cinnamon, and cinnamon powder with your choice of milk

Cinnamon Truffle

$4.15+

Coconut Dream

$4.15+

Cupid

$4.15+

Cupid is a crafted blend of espresso, white chocolate sauce, Irish cream syrup and whole milk. Served hot, iced or blended.

German Chocolate

$4.15+

A latte with Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, and Coconut syrup. Made with whole milk and our yummy espresso!

Gold Rush

$4.15+

Latte with caramel drizzle inside the cup, our fresh RR blend espresso, caramel sauce and hazelnut syrup. Served hot, iced, or blended

Irish Brew

$4.15+

Nutcracker

$4.15+

Pumpkin & Caramel infused latte dashed with Nutmeg

Peppermint Patty

$4.15+

Prancer

$4.15+

Peppermint bark dark chocolate mocha with jolly candy cane sprinkles

Rocky Toro

$4.15+

Snickerdoodle

$4.15+

Sunflower

$4.15+

Strawberry Vanilla Coldbrew with a splash of half & half!

Toasty Toro

$4.15+

Trifecta

$4.15+

Espresso with white chocolate sauce, Irish cream, and macadamia nut syrup with your choice of milk

Violet Summer

$4.15+

Our cold brew infused with lavender syrup and topped with Toro Topper (a sweet cream)

Winters Eve

$4.15+

Hot, Iced, or Blended Dark Chocolate Sauce and Raspberry syrup latte, made with Whole Milk.

Secret Menu Redbulls

Bloody Mary

$4.50+

Redbull with Guava and Lime syrup, in a cup dressed with chamoy!

Citrus Breeze

$4.50+

Iced OR Blended Redbull with Blue Curaçao & Kiwi syrup!

Dragons Breath

$4.50+

Energy Drink with Raspberry & Red Ruby Grapefruit syrup, topped off with a splash of lemonade!

Firecracker

$4.50+

A red-bull with strawberry and blue curaçao syrup.

Jack Frost Redbull

$4.50+

Blue curacao with energy drink and splash of lemonade juice

Mimosa

$4.50+

Phoenix

$4.50+

Pomberry

$4.50+

Raspberry Mojito

$4.50+

Redbull with raspberry and mojito mix syrup, with a splash of lemonade.

Rose Nose

$4.50+

Our take on a tropical Christmas with a boost of energy! Pomegranate coconut energy drink

Starbright

$4.50+

Strawberry Mojito

$4.50+

strawberry and mojito syrups served over ice (sugar free RedBull available

Toro Fresca

$4.50+

Redbull with strawberry and lime syrup and a splash of fresh lemonade

Watermelon Mojito

$4.50+

Energy drink with a blended of watermelon and mojito mint syrup

Secret Menu Sodas

Apple Crisp

$4.00+

Butter Beer

$4.00+

Italian soda with salted caramel and hazelnut syrup, with the option of adding cream in or sweet cream foam on top!

Georgia Peach

$4.00+

Orange Creamsicle

$4.00+

Pina Colada

$4.00+

Secret Menu Blended

Chocolate Shortcake

$4.50+

Cookie Monster

$4.50+

A blended cookies and cream with caramel sauce inside, with dark chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Mangonada

$4.50+

Mango smoothie blended with tajin whip cream and chamoy drizzle on top

Pot of Gold

$4.50+

Blended vanilla chai

Purple Haze

$4.50+

Vanilla bean shake with a hint of wildberry puree

Sweet Berry

$4.50+

The Sweet Berry is made with our strawberries and cream mix, raspberry syrup, half & half and topped with whipped

Toro Shortcake

$4.50+

Secret Menu Lemonades

Peachy Marmalade

$4.25+

A peach and orange syrup lemonade!

Sour Berry

$4.25+

Secret Menu Chai/Matcha

Autumn Apple

$4.50+

Hot, Iced, or Blended Chai Tea Latte with brown sugar cinnamon and apple syrup, made with Whole Milk.

Canyon Moon Chai

$4.25+

Chai latte with Toasted Marshmallow Syrup!

Lucky Toro Matcha

$4.50+

Matcha latte with sweet strawberry syrup

Matcha Clover

$4.50+

Matcha latte made with whole milk and brown sugar cinnamon syrup, can come hot iced or blended!

Miscellaneous

Alt Milk

$0.75

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25+

Ice Water

$0.00+

Protein

$1.00

Pup Cup

Individual Shots

$0.50+

Sweetness

$0.50+

Whip Stick

Merchandise

Tumbler 28 Oz

$25.00

Tumbler Small

$20.00

BLACK

$9.50+

RED

$15.00+

GRAY

$15.00+

Hoodies

$27.00+

Muffins

Fresh, big muffins only for 2 bucks!

Banana Nut

$2.00

Blueberry

$2.00

Chocolate Chunk

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Streusel

$2.00

Croissant

Flaky, fresh croissant

Croissant

$2.50

Heated Up

heated up

not heated up

Kolaches

Sausage & Cheese

$2.50

Jalapeño Ch

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee 10 Oz Bag

10 Oz Bag

$11.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

6238 FM 78, San Antonio, TX 78218

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

