BG picView gallery

Red School Cafe 12320 Bristol Road

review star

No reviews yet

12320 Bristol Road

Bristol, WI 53104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
BLT
Two Pancakes

COMBOS

#1 Combo

$12.00

#2 combo

$10.50

#3 combo

$10.50

#4 combo

$10.50

GRIDDLE

Three Pancakes

$8.00

Two Pancakes

$7.00

Three French Toast

$8.50

Two French Toast

$7.50

Banana French Toast

$11.50

3 Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.95

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.95

Waffle

$8.50

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Pancake Sandwich

$10.50

Blueberry Almond French toast

$11.50

Gluten Free French Toast

$10.50

Short Gf French

$9.50

CHALKBOARD

CHALKBOARD W/ 3 EGGS

$7.50

SCRAMBLERS

Farmers

$10.50

Sante Fe

$11.50

Baked Potato

$11.50

SKILLETS

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.00

Fiesta

$12.50

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.00

OMELETES

Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$10.50

Western

$10.50

Veggie

$10.50

Red School Omlette

$13.00

BENNIES, GRAVY, & MORE

The Classic

$11.00

Red Neck

$11.00

Rueben

$10.50

Stuffed Biscuits

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.50+

Avacado Toast

$12.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Corned Beef Hash, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

One egg & toast

$6.00

Two eggs & Toast

$7.00

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

Strawberry banana crepes

$10.95

Quessadilla brkfast

$10.95

Denver Melt

$10.95

Waffle Special

$11.95

Breakfast Sliders

$11.95

Stuffed Potato Pancakes

$11.95

Tony special

$11.99

OATMEAL

Cup Oatmeal

$3.50

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.00

SIDES

American Fries

$4.00

One Pancake

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$4.00

Sweet Roll

$3.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Cup Sausage Gravy

$2.00

One French Toast

$3.00

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Toast

$3.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Ham

$6.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Salsa

$0.75

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Holly

$2.00

1/2 american fries

$1.75

Berry Cup

$3.50

KIDS MEAL

1 Egg & Protein, AF and Toast

$5.99

This is 1 Pancake 1 Egg and toast

1 Pancake or French Toast with protein

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

PB&J with Fruit

$6.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Burger Of The Week

$13.95

Wrap Of The Week

$11.95

Pork Sliders

$11.95

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Rueben Pot Sandwich

$12.95

SANDWICHES

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

CFS Melt

$13.00

Monte Crisco

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Cold Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

BLT

$7.50

BLT Club

$10.50

Red School Club

$11.50

JR Red School

$8.50

Grilled Cheese W/Tomato and Bacon

$9.00

Rueben

$10.50

Corned Beef On Rye

$8.50

BURGERS

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Red School Melt

$11.00

Farmers Burger

$12.00

SOUP

Cup Soup

$2.95

Bowl Soup

$4.70

Cup Chili

$3.25

Bowl Chili

$4.50

Quart Soup

$8.50

Quart Chili

$9.00

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Basket Of Onion Rings

$6.00

Nuke Burger

$3.50

Hamburger Patty

Basket Cheese Curds

$8.00

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Chips

$4.00

Whole pie

$20.99

SALADS

JULIANNE

$10.00

Carolina

$12.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

2% Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.50+

Water

RSC TShirts

RSC Short Sleave TShirt

$20.00

RSC Long Sleave TShirt

$25.00

RSC Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Pie

Pie slice

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12320 Bristol Road, Bristol, WI 53104

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Pitt Restaurant - 12417 Antioch Rd
orange star4.5 • 184
12417 Antioch Rd TREVOR, WI 53179
View restaurantnext
Corniciones
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Rivalry Alehouse - 945 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
945 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Little Bean Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 345
395 Lake Street Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch
orange starNo Reviews
950 Hillside Ave Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Snack Shop
orange star4.6 • 792
1500 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bristol
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Kenosha
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston