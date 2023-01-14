Red Scooter Deli 1102 Pine St
No reviews yet
1102 Pine St
Paso Robles, CA 93465
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cold Sandwiches
BALT
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on fresh baked sourdough bread
Begg'N
Bacon, egg salad, red onion, BBQ sauce on toasted cracked wheat sourdough
Bird
Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, lettuce, sunflower seeds on hearty wheat bread
Build Your Own
Buttered Up
Ham, Swiss cheese, butter and honey mustard on a toasted sourdough baguette
Chicken Salad Croissant
Curried chicken salad on a flaky croissant with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard
Cucumber Sandwich
Cream cheese, pesto, cucumbers, tomato and sprouts on sourdough
Dutch
Extra portion of black forest ham, smoked gouda, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lettuce, mayo and honey mustard on a Dutch crunch roll
Natural
Avocado, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, red bell and hummus on hearty wheat
PB&J
Peanut Butter, Jelly, Sourdough
ROO
Roast beef, pepper jack, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo and spicy Creole mustard on sourdough
Scooter
Black forest ham, salami, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lettuce, pesto aioli sauce, oil and vinegar, salt and pepper on a French roll
Tuna-licious
Albacore tuna, sweet pickle chips, red onion, sprouts, Swiss cheese and honey mustard on toasted wheat bread
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo on cracked wheat sourdough
Hot Sandwiches
BBQ Beef
Extra portion of roast beef, swiss cheese, BBQ chipotle sauce, red onions, on toasted French roll.
BBQ Chicken Club
Chicken, bacon, cheddar, feta, avocado, tomato, red onion, sprouts, lettuce, BBQ ranch on brioche
Cali-Cheesteak
Roast beef, onions, peppers, chipotle sauce and cheddar toasted hot on French roll
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken, black forest ham, swiss, crumbled bleu cheese, spinach, honey and spicy mustard toasted hot on Dutch crunch roll
Daddy-O
French Dip'n
Extra portion of hot pastrami, provolone, pepperoncini, mayo and spicy mustard on toasted French roll
Jam that's Cheesy
bacon jam, cheddar and provolone toasted hot on sourdough
Mediterranean Chicken
Reuben'esque
Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on rye
Stacia
Roast beef, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, chipotle sauce and provolone toasted hot on sliced sourdough
Sweet Cheese
black forest ham or walnuts, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, sliced green apples and honey mustard on toasted brioche
Toasted Cheese
Cheddar and provolone toasted hot on sourdough
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna, swiss cheese and red onion toasted hot on rye
Turkey-Bacon Melt
Turkey, bacon, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese and chipotle sauce on cracked sweet sourdough
Salads
Antipasto Salad
salami, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, provolone, feta, chopped romaine, Italian dressing (gf)
BLT Chop Salad
romaine, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, ranch
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Cheddar, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, croutons, choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Corn, Egg, Bacon, mixed greens, choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red bell, croutons, choice of dressing
Healthy Inspiration Salad
Mixed greens, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, 5 oz. of chicken with balsamic vinaigrette
Mandarin Salad
Mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, mixed greens, sesame dressing (gf)
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red bell, olives, pepperoncini, feta, sunflower seeds. Side balsamic vinaigrette
Nutty Beetz Salad
Sliced beets, green apples, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, mixed greens, raspberry dressing
Nutty Raz Salad
Southwest Salad
corn, black beans, olives, red bell, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, tortilla strips, pepperoncini, avocado, mixed greens, BBQ Ranch dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon, red onion, chopped egg, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, side of house dressing. (gf)
Thai Peanut Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, red bell, green onion, cucumbers, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos, sesame, side peanut sauce (V/GF)
Tuna Fricassee Salad
Veggie Salad
Carrots, cucumbers, corn, olives, red bell, red onion, pepperoncini's, sprouts, avocado, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (v-gf)
Wraps
Black & Bleu Wrap
Roast Beef, bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, sprouts, spicy mustard, mixed greens in wheat tortilla. Side of bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, roasted chicken, Romano cheese, Caesar dressing in a wheat tortilla. Side of dressing.
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Roasted chicken, provolone, feta, roasted red peppers, spinach, pesto mayo, sundried tomato cream cheese on Sundried tomato tortilla
Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing in wheat tortilla. Side of ranch
Lox N Wrap
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, spicy mustard, greens in spinach tortilla. Vegan option by request
Southwest Wrap
Mixed greens, corn, black beans, red bell, cucumber, pepperoncinis, black olives, avocado, red onions, BBQ ranch dressing in a tomato tortilla. Side of dressing
Thai Tofu Wrap
Tofu, peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red bell, green onion, mixed greens, chili sauce, peanut sauce in wheat tortilla. (vegan) or sub chicken for tofu
Tuna Fricassee Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red bell, sprouts, avocado, hummus, dressing. Spinach tortilla. Side of balsamic vinaigrette. (vegan)
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Bacon Avocado Brioche
Bagels
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Wrap Creation
Croissant
Eggs Benedict-Cali Style
Eggs Benedict-Florentine
Eggs Benedict-Traditional (Ham)
Eggs Benedict-Lots a'Lox
Eggs Benedict-Ranchero
Eggs Benedict-Vegan
Eggs B'Jammed
Ham & Cheddar Croissant
Ham & Chile Scramble
Lox & Bagel
Multigrain Oatmeal
Side of Bacon (3 Pieces)
Side of Eggs (2)
Side of House Potatoes
Side of Toast
Southwest Scramble
Veggie Breakfast Wrap
Yogurt Granola Bowl
Vegan
Apple Walnut Melt
Walnuts, vegan cheese, onions, sliced green apples and balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough.
Avocado Reuben
Avocado, sauerkraut, roasted red peppers, red onions, spinach, vegan cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on Hush Harbor Artisan multigrain rye.
BBQ Jack Club
BBQ jackfruit, tofu, avocado, tomato, sprouts, lettuce, vegan Properjack cheese, chipotle, BBQ sauce, ranch on fresh baked roll.
Chick-Alicious
Chickpea "tuna", sweet pickle chips, red onion, sprouts and vegan cheese on toasted wheat bread.
Chick-Melt
(Vegan) Chickpea "tuna" blend, vegan cheese, red onion and tomato toasted hot on artisan multigrain rye.
Egg'Less Salad Sandwich
Vegan Egg Salad, Onion, Avocado, Chipotle, Cracked Wheat Sourdough
Fauxy Loxy Bagel
(Vegan) Everything Bagel, Vegan dill cream cheese, marinated carrots (lox), onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, capers
Fauxy Loxy Wrap
Roasted carrots (our take on lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, spicy mustard and greens wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Mandarin Salad
Mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds and dried cranberries on a bed of mixed greens topped with sesame dressing.
Natural
Avocado, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, red bell and hummus on hearty wheat.
PB&J
The name says it all. You can jazz it up by adding banana or walnuts.
Thai Peanut Salad
Shredded cabbage, red bell, green onion, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños, peanuts, mixed greens, sesame, side of house made peanut sauce.
Thai Tofu Wrap
Tofu, chopped peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red bell, green onion, greens, sweet chili sauce and house made peanut sauce on a wheat tortilla.
Tofu Benedict
Bagel topped with scrambled tofu, avocado, tomato and vegan cheese with a side of vegan hollandaise.
Tofu Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled tofu, jalapenos, house potatoes, avocado and vegan cheese in a tortilla. Side of salsa and hot sauce.
Tofu Breakfast Wrap
Vegan Brownie
Vegan Mediterranean Salad
Red bell, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, sunflower seeds and crumbled tofu with balsamic vinaigrette.
Vegan Nutty Raz
Sliced green apples, candied walnuts and crumbled tofu on a bed of mixed greens with raspberry dressing.
Vegan Southwest Salad
Corn, black beans, crumbled tofu, olives, red bell, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onion, tortilla strips and avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Side of green salsa.
Vegan Southwest Wrap
Mixed greens, corn, black beans, red bell, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, avocado, red onions, crumbled tofu and tortilla strips in a sundried tomato tortilla. Side of green salsa
Veggie Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes, olives, red bell, corn, pepperoncini, red onion, carrots, avocado, sprouts, mixed greens. Side dressing of your choice.
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red bell, black olives, sprouts, avocado and hummus wrapped in a tortilla. Side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Soup
Bakery
Chips
Deli Sides
Dressings/Sauces/Extra Stuff
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Ranch
Chipotle Sauce
Cholula Packets (2)
Cream Cheese
Dill Pickle Spears (2)
Hollandaise Sauce
Honey Mustard
Jalapenos
Peanut Sauce
Pesto Mayo
Ranch Dressing
Salsa Verde
Sd Avocado
Sd Mayo/Mustard Packet
Sweet Pickle Chips
Tabasco Packets
Kids Meal
Cold Beverages
50/50 Tea-Lemonade
Apple Juice
Assorted Beverages - we pick for you
Assortment of canned sodas, bottled teas, sparkling water
Coconut Water
Cucumber Lemon Water
Dasani
Ice Cup
Italian Soda
Lemonade-Fresh
Lemonade-Ice Sparkling
Lemonade-Lavender
Lemonade-Strawberry
Mock-Mosa
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Soda- Canned
Soda-Fountain
Sparkling Apple Juice
Tea Bottled Unsweetened
Tea-Iced Fresh Brewed
Coffee & More Beverages
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Apple Cider
Hot cider laced with cinnamon and caramel
Black & Tan
Cocoa-cola, espresso, half and half poured over ice
Brown Sugar Latte
brown sugar and cinnamon over espresso and steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait
Half coffee / half steamed milk.
Cappucino
½ steamed milk, ½ foam
Chai Latte
Spiced Chai, steamed milk. Make it “Dirty” with shots of espresso.
Coffee Drip French Roast
Locally brewed French Roast by Jobella
Earl Grey Latte
Espresso
Honey Bee Latte
Honey Lavender
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Latte
espresso and steamed milk, topped with velvety foam
Mocha Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Razzle Latte
Red Eye
Smores Latte
Vanilla Dream
20oz iced
20oz blended
Smoothies
Orange Julius
OJ, Banana, oranges, Protein Powder, Half/ Half
Green Machine
Cucumber, Spinach, Lemon, Banana, Apple, Avocado, Orange Juice
Berry Sunrise
Mixed Berry, Banana, Orange Juice
Veggi-Berry
Beet’alicious
Fresh beets, blueberries, cucumber, green apple, ginger, lemon, apple juice
Pina Colada
Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk
Create Your Own
Banana Nut Blast
Savory Platters & Trays
Bagel Platter
Assorted sliced bagels on a tray with side of cream cheese.
Deviled Eggs
24 deviled eggs on 12" platter with clear domed lid
Finger Sandwich Platter
Assortment of petite sandwich bites perfect for afternoon tea, celebrations, light lunch. Choose from: Ham & Gouda on Rye Mini Chicken Salad Croissant bites Egg Salad triangles on wheat Cucumber Sandwich: cucumber, tomato, sprouts, cream cheese, pesto on sourdough triangles Turkey & Cheddar croissant bites PB&J triangles on wheat Mix & Match variety and quantity
Fresh Vegetable Tray
Carrots, celery sticks, broccoli, cucumbers, snap peas, mushrooms, red bell, Includes side of ranch and hummus
Lox & Bagel Platter
Smoked Salmon, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cream cheese, capers, assorted bagels on domed tray. 24 hr notice requested.
Sandwich Platter
Assortment of deli sandwiches/wraps cut into thirds. Option to add chips, garden salad, cookie tray available.
Cheese Tray
Assortment of Aged Swiss, Tillamook Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Brie, Goat Cheese, walnuts Includes crackers & sliced baguette, grapes, berries
Bowls
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh Pineapple, strawberries, seasonal melon, seasonal berries served in bowl with lid
Deli Salad Bowl
Potato, Macaroni, Pasta, Quinoa, Cole Slaw, Broccoli –all vegan except broccoli (contains bacon)
Green Salad Bowl
A variety of salad choices. Each comes with side of two complimenting dressings.
Boxes
Sweet Platters & Trays
Beverages
Asst Beverages (for group)
Assortment of canned soda, bottled tea, sparkling water
Coffee Traveler
96 oz box of fresh brewed Joebella Coffee. Includes 12 cups, sugars, creamers
Hot Tea Traveler
96 oz box of hot water. Includes 12 cups, assortment of tea bags, sugars, honey packets, sliced lemon
Iced Tea
One gallon of fresh brewed, unsweetened black tea. Includes 12 cups, sugar, sliced lemon
Lemonade
One gallon fresh lemonade. Includes 12 cups
Orange Juice
one gallon fresh squeezed orange juice. Includes 12 cups
Soda
Sparkling Water
Tea
Water
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1102 Pine St, Paso Robles, CA 93465