Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Scooter Deli 1102 Pine St

review star

No reviews yet

1102 Pine St

Paso Robles, CA 93465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Sandwiches

BALT

$11.00

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on fresh baked sourdough bread

Begg'N

$11.00

Bacon, egg salad, red onion, BBQ sauce on toasted cracked wheat sourdough

Bird

$11.00

Turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, sprouts, lettuce, sunflower seeds on hearty wheat bread

Build Your Own

$11.00

Buttered Up

$8.50

Ham, Swiss cheese, butter and honey mustard on a toasted sourdough baguette

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.00

Curried chicken salad on a flaky croissant with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard

Cucumber Sandwich

$7.50

Cream cheese, pesto, cucumbers, tomato and sprouts on sourdough

Dutch

$12.95

Extra portion of black forest ham, smoked gouda, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lettuce, mayo and honey mustard on a Dutch crunch roll

Natural

$11.00

Avocado, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, red bell and hummus on hearty wheat

PB&J

$6.50

Peanut Butter, Jelly, Sourdough

ROO

$12.00

Roast beef, pepper jack, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo and spicy Creole mustard on sourdough

Scooter

$12.95

Black forest ham, salami, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini, lettuce, pesto aioli sauce, oil and vinegar, salt and pepper on a French roll

Tuna-licious

$12.00

Albacore tuna, sweet pickle chips, red onion, sprouts, Swiss cheese and honey mustard on toasted wheat bread

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo on cracked wheat sourdough

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

$12.00

Extra portion of roast beef, swiss cheese, BBQ chipotle sauce, red onions, on toasted French roll.

BBQ Chicken Club

$13.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar, feta, avocado, tomato, red onion, sprouts, lettuce, BBQ ranch on brioche

Cali-Cheesteak

$12.50

Roast beef, onions, peppers, chipotle sauce and cheddar toasted hot on French roll

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.50

Chicken, black forest ham, swiss, crumbled bleu cheese, spinach, honey and spicy mustard toasted hot on Dutch crunch roll

Daddy-O

$12.00

French Dip'n

$12.00

Extra portion of hot pastrami, provolone, pepperoncini, mayo and spicy mustard on toasted French roll

Jam that's Cheesy

$10.00

bacon jam, cheddar and provolone toasted hot on sourdough

Mediterranean Chicken

$12.00

Reuben'esque

$12.00

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on rye

Stacia

$12.00

Roast beef, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, chipotle sauce and provolone toasted hot on sliced sourdough

Sweet Cheese

$12.00

black forest ham or walnuts, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, sliced green apples and honey mustard on toasted brioche

Toasted Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar and provolone toasted hot on sourdough

Tuna Melt

$12.00

White albacore tuna, swiss cheese and red onion toasted hot on rye

Turkey-Bacon Melt

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, Ortega chilies, pepper jack cheese and chipotle sauce on cracked sweet sourdough

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

salami, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, provolone, feta, chopped romaine, Italian dressing (gf)

BLT Chop Salad

$12.00

romaine, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, ranch

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$13.50

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Cheddar, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, croutons, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Corn, Egg, Bacon, mixed greens, choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red bell, croutons, choice of dressing

Healthy Inspiration Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, 5 oz. of chicken with balsamic vinaigrette

Mandarin Salad

$10.00

Mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds, dried cranberries, mixed greens, sesame dressing (gf)

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red bell, olives, pepperoncini, feta, sunflower seeds. Side balsamic vinaigrette

Nutty Beetz Salad

$13.50

Sliced beets, green apples, candied walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, mixed greens, raspberry dressing

Nutty Raz Salad

$12.50

Southwest Salad

$13.50

corn, black beans, olives, red bell, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, tortilla strips, pepperoncini, avocado, mixed greens, BBQ Ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, bacon, red onion, chopped egg, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, side of house dressing. (gf)

Thai Peanut Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, red bell, green onion, cucumbers, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos, sesame, side peanut sauce (V/GF)

Tuna Fricassee Salad

$13.00

Veggie Salad

$12.00

Carrots, cucumbers, corn, olives, red bell, red onion, pepperoncini's, sprouts, avocado, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (v-gf)

Wraps

Black & Bleu Wrap

$12.00

Roast Beef, bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes, sprouts, spicy mustard, mixed greens in wheat tortilla. Side of bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

romaine, roasted chicken, Romano cheese, Caesar dressing in a wheat tortilla. Side of dressing.

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$12.00

Roasted chicken, provolone, feta, roasted red peppers, spinach, pesto mayo, sundried tomato cream cheese on Sundried tomato tortilla

Club Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing in wheat tortilla. Side of ranch

Lox N Wrap

$13.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, spicy mustard, greens in spinach tortilla. Vegan option by request

Southwest Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, corn, black beans, red bell, cucumber, pepperoncinis, black olives, avocado, red onions, BBQ ranch dressing in a tomato tortilla. Side of dressing

Thai Tofu Wrap

$12.00

Tofu, peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red bell, green onion, mixed greens, chili sauce, peanut sauce in wheat tortilla. (vegan) or sub chicken for tofu

Tuna Fricassee Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red bell, sprouts, avocado, hummus, dressing. Spinach tortilla. Side of balsamic vinaigrette. (vegan)

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.75
Bacon Avocado Brioche

Bacon Avocado Brioche

$8.50
Bagels

Bagels

$3.25
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.75
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00
Breakfast Wrap Creation

Breakfast Wrap Creation

$9.75
Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Eggs Benedict-Cali Style

$9.00

Eggs Benedict-Florentine

$9.00

Eggs Benedict-Traditional (Ham)

$9.00
Eggs Benedict-Lots a'Lox

Eggs Benedict-Lots a'Lox

$11.00

Eggs Benedict-Ranchero

$9.00

Eggs Benedict-Vegan

$9.00

Eggs B'Jammed

$7.50

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$6.50

Ham & Chile Scramble

$7.00
Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$10.75

Multigrain Oatmeal

$5.50

Side of Bacon (3 Pieces)

$3.00

Side of Eggs (2)

$3.00

Side of House Potatoes

$4.50

Side of Toast

$3.00

Southwest Scramble

$7.00
Veggie Breakfast Wrap

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$9.00
Yogurt Granola Bowl

Yogurt Granola Bowl

$7.00

Vegan

Apple Walnut Melt

$11.50

Walnuts, vegan cheese, onions, sliced green apples and balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough.

Avocado Reuben

$12.00

Avocado, sauerkraut, roasted red peppers, red onions, spinach, vegan cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on Hush Harbor Artisan multigrain rye.

BBQ Jack Club

$12.00

BBQ jackfruit, tofu, avocado, tomato, sprouts, lettuce, vegan Properjack cheese, chipotle, BBQ sauce, ranch on fresh baked roll.

Chick-Alicious

$12.00

Chickpea "tuna", sweet pickle chips, red onion, sprouts and vegan cheese on toasted wheat bread.

Chick-Melt

$12.00

(Vegan) Chickpea "tuna" blend, vegan cheese, red onion and tomato toasted hot on artisan multigrain rye.

Egg'Less Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Vegan Egg Salad, Onion, Avocado, Chipotle, Cracked Wheat Sourdough

Fauxy Loxy Bagel

$10.50

(Vegan) Everything Bagel, Vegan dill cream cheese, marinated carrots (lox), onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, capers

Fauxy Loxy Wrap

$11.00

Roasted carrots (our take on lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, spicy mustard and greens wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Mandarin Salad

$11.00

Mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds and dried cranberries on a bed of mixed greens topped with sesame dressing.

Natural

$11.00

Avocado, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, red bell and hummus on hearty wheat.

PB&J

$6.50

The name says it all. You can jazz it up by adding banana or walnuts.

Thai Peanut Salad

$9.50

Shredded cabbage, red bell, green onion, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños, peanuts, mixed greens, sesame, side of house made peanut sauce.

Thai Tofu Wrap

$12.00

Tofu, chopped peanuts, cucumber, carrots, red bell, green onion, greens, sweet chili sauce and house made peanut sauce on a wheat tortilla.

Tofu Benedict

$9.00

Bagel topped with scrambled tofu, avocado, tomato and vegan cheese with a side of vegan hollandaise.

Tofu Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled tofu, jalapenos, house potatoes, avocado and vegan cheese in a tortilla. Side of salsa and hot sauce.

Tofu Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Vegan Brownie

$3.50

Vegan Mediterranean Salad

$9.50

Red bell, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, sunflower seeds and crumbled tofu with balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegan Nutty Raz

$12.00

Sliced green apples, candied walnuts and crumbled tofu on a bed of mixed greens with raspberry dressing.

Vegan Southwest Salad

$11.50

Corn, black beans, crumbled tofu, olives, red bell, pepperoncini, cucumbers, red onion, tortilla strips and avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Side of green salsa.

Vegan Southwest Wrap

$11.00

Mixed greens, corn, black beans, red bell, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, avocado, red onions, crumbled tofu and tortilla strips in a sundried tomato tortilla. Side of green salsa

Veggie Salad

$11.50

Cucumber, tomatoes, olives, red bell, corn, pepperoncini, red onion, carrots, avocado, sprouts, mixed greens. Side dressing of your choice.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red bell, black olives, sprouts, avocado and hummus wrapped in a tortilla. Side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

French Onion

$4.50+

Roasted Tomato

$4.50+

A blend of roasted tomatoes, roasted red bell, charred onions, balsamic, spices into a rustic tomato soup

Bakery

Baguette (Whole)

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Bread & Butter (Side)

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50

Cookies

$2.00

Croissant

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Scones

$3.75

Sticky Bun

$3.25

Vegan/GF Brownie

$3.75

Chips

Asst. Chips- we pick for you

$2.25

BBQ Kettle Chips

$2.25

Honey Dijon Kettle Chips

$2.25

Jalepeno Kettle Chips

$2.25

Lays

$1.00

Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips

$2.25

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.25

Salsa Sun Chips

$2.25

VooDoo

$2.25

Deli Sides

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Chicken Salad

$6.50+

Coleslaw

$3.50

Egg Salad

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Quinoa Salad

$3.50

Tuna Salad

$6.50+

Dressings/Sauces/Extra Stuff

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Cholula Packets (2)

$0.25

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Dill Pickle Spears (2)

$0.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00+

Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Sd Avocado

$2.50

Sd Mayo/Mustard Packet

Sweet Pickle Chips

$0.50

Tabasco Packets

$0.25

Combos

Half Sandwich & Soup

$12.50

Half Salad & Soup

$12.50

Kids Meal

Kids Pb&J

$6.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Toasted Cheese

$6.00

Kids Roast Beef & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Salami & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

Cold Beverages

50/50 Tea-Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Assorted Beverages - we pick for you

$2.50

Assortment of canned sodas, bottled teas, sparkling water

Coconut Water

$3.50

Cucumber Lemon Water

$2.00

Dasani

$2.00

Ice Cup

$0.50

Italian Soda

$3.50

Lemonade-Fresh

$2.75

Lemonade-Ice Sparkling

$3.25

Lemonade-Lavender

$3.50

Lemonade-Strawberry

$3.50

Mock-Mosa

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pellegrino

$2.75

Soda- Canned

$2.25

Soda-Fountain

$2.95

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.95

Tea Bottled Unsweetened

$3.00

Tea-Iced Fresh Brewed

$2.75

Coffee & More Beverages

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso and hot water

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Hot cider laced with cinnamon and caramel

Black & Tan

$4.00

Cocoa-cola, espresso, half and half poured over ice

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.50+

brown sugar and cinnamon over espresso and steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Half coffee / half steamed milk.

Cappucino

$4.00+

½ steamed milk, ½ foam

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Spiced Chai, steamed milk. Make it “Dirty” with shots of espresso.

Coffee Drip French Roast

$2.50+

Locally brewed French Roast by Jobella

Earl Grey Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Honey Bee Latte

$4.50+

Honey Lavender

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Latte

$4.00+

espresso and steamed milk, topped with velvety foam

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Razzle Latte

$4.50+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Smores Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla Dream

$6.00

20oz iced

$0.50

20oz blended

$0.50

Smoothies

Orange Julius

Orange Julius

$7.50

OJ, Banana, oranges, Protein Powder, Half/ Half

Green Machine

Green Machine

$7.50

Cucumber, Spinach, Lemon, Banana, Apple, Avocado, Orange Juice

Berry Sunrise

Berry Sunrise

$7.50

Mixed Berry, Banana, Orange Juice

Veggi-Berry

Veggi-Berry

$7.50
Beet’alicious

Beet’alicious

$7.50

Fresh beets, blueberries, cucumber, green apple, ginger, lemon, apple juice

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$7.50

Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$7.50
Banana Nut Blast

Banana Nut Blast

$7.50

Savory Platters & Trays

Bagel Platter

Bagel Platter

$36.00+

Assorted sliced bagels on a tray with side of cream cheese.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$24.00

24 deviled eggs on 12" platter with clear domed lid

Finger Sandwich Platter

Finger Sandwich Platter

$42.00+

Assortment of petite sandwich bites perfect for afternoon tea, celebrations, light lunch. Choose from: Ham & Gouda on Rye Mini Chicken Salad Croissant bites Egg Salad triangles on wheat Cucumber Sandwich: cucumber, tomato, sprouts, cream cheese, pesto on sourdough triangles Turkey & Cheddar croissant bites PB&J triangles on wheat Mix & Match variety and quantity

Fresh Vegetable Tray

Fresh Vegetable Tray

$35.00+

Carrots, celery sticks, broccoli, cucumbers, snap peas, mushrooms, red bell, Includes side of ranch and hummus

Lox & Bagel Platter

Lox & Bagel Platter

$90.00+

Smoked Salmon, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cream cheese, capers, assorted bagels on domed tray. 24 hr notice requested.

Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter

$67.00+

Assortment of deli sandwiches/wraps cut into thirds. Option to add chips, garden salad, cookie tray available.

Cheese Tray

Cheese Tray

$50.00+

Assortment of Aged Swiss, Tillamook Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Brie, Goat Cheese, walnuts Includes crackers & sliced baguette, grapes, berries

Bowls

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$25.00+

Fresh Pineapple, strawberries, seasonal melon, seasonal berries served in bowl with lid

Deli Salad Bowl

Deli Salad Bowl

$25.00+

Potato, Macaroni, Pasta, Quinoa, Cole Slaw, Broccoli –all vegan except broccoli (contains bacon)

Green Salad Bowl

Green Salad Bowl

$25.00+

A variety of salad choices. Each comes with side of two complimenting dressings.

Boxes

Sandwich Box

Sandwich Box

$15.00

Choice of Sandwich or Wrap, Deli Salad, Lays Chips, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Cutlery, Mint, Napkin, WetNap all packaged in an attractive bio box

Salad Box

$15.00

Breakfast Box

$13.00

Includes Breakfast Item, Fresh Fruit Cup, Pastry, Cutlery, Napkin, WetNap

Sweet Platters & Trays

Assorted Cookies-12 pc

Assorted Cookies-12 pc

$18.00
Triple Chocolate Brownies-12 pc

Triple Chocolate Brownies-12 pc

$24.00
Lemon Bars-12 pc

Lemon Bars-12 pc

$24.00

Dessert Tray

$45.00

Cookie Tray

$18.00+

Pastry Platter

$48.00+

Beverages

Asst Beverages (for group)

$2.50

Assortment of canned soda, bottled tea, sparkling water

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

96 oz box of fresh brewed Joebella Coffee. Includes 12 cups, sugars, creamers

Hot Tea Traveler

Hot Tea Traveler

$25.00

96 oz box of hot water. Includes 12 cups, assortment of tea bags, sugars, honey packets, sliced lemon

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$15.00

One gallon of fresh brewed, unsweetened black tea. Includes 12 cups, sugar, sliced lemon

Lemonade

Lemonade

$15.00

One gallon fresh lemonade. Includes 12 cups

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$25.00

one gallon fresh squeezed orange juice. Includes 12 cups

Soda

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Paper Goods

Place Setting

$0.75

Plates

$0.15

Serving Utensil

$1.50

Apparel

Hat-One Size

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Misc. Charge

Delivery Fee .50

$0.50

Delivery Fee 2

$2.00

Delivery Fee 3

$3.00

Delivery Fee 5

$5.00

Delivery Fee 10

$10.00

Delivery Fee 15

$15.00

Delivery Fee 20

$20.00

Delivery Fee 30

$30.00

Delivery Fee 40

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1102 Pine St, Paso Robles, CA 93465

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1122 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
orange star4.0 • 255
810 11th St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
819 12th St. Suite B Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Hemingway's Steakhouse - 1234 Park St
orange starNo Reviews
1234 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Fish Gaucho
orange star4.2 • 2,319
1244 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,863
835 13th St. Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paso Robles

Pier 46 Seafood Market
orange star4.7 • 903
1131 Rossi Rd Templeton, CA 93465
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paso Robles
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston