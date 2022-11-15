Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean 22 Green Springs Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

22 Green Springs Hwy

Birmingham, AL 35209

Order Again

Popular Items

Platters
Veggie Combo
Awaze Tibs

Appetizers

Sambusa

$4.50

Hummus with Pita Bread

$4.90

Falafel with Hummus

$6.50

Dolmas 6 Pcs

$7.50

Baba Ghanouj

$6.50

Fried Chicken Bites (Snack Portion)

$5.00

Ethiopian

Key Wot

Beef Stew cooked in berbere sauce and other spices

Alicha Wot

Curried Beef stew cooked with exotic spices and peppers

Awaze Tibs

Your choice od meat sauteed with onion and peppers in awaze sauce

Fish Dulet

Fish Dulet

$13.99

Fish cimbination of dried red chili peppers , clove, ginger and all spices

Chicken Doro Wot

Chicken Doro Wot

$14.99

Fish cimbination of dried red chili peppers , clove, ginger and all spices

Red Sea Special Tibs

Tender marinated pieces of chiccken cooked with peppers, onion, garlic, tomatoes, a touch of rosemary and other spices

The Ultimate Red Sea Combination

The Ultimate Red Sea Combination

$38.99

A beef, lamb, chicken and veggie sampler platter of the exquisite dishes (for up to 2-3 people)

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$14.99

Ethiopian Veggie Sampler.

3 Veggie W/Injera

$11.99

You choice of Ethiopian veggie dishes

Atkilt

Atkilt

$11.99

Delicious curried vegetable stew made with carrots, potatoes, cabbage, peppers and onions

Gomen

Gomen

$11.99

Spinach cooked in original ethiopian way

Kik Alicha Wot

Kik Alicha Wot

$11.99

Split peas cooked in berbere sauce.

Misir Key Wot

Misir Key Wot

$11.99

Split lentils cooked in berbere sauce. Spicy and delicious

Key Sir

Key Sir

$11.99

Beet roots cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and green peppers

Shiro Wot

Shiro Wot

$11.99

Spiced chickpea flour cooked in berbere sauce. spicy and delicious

Fosolia

$11.99

Green bean and carrots cooked in curry and other spices

Mediterranean

Chicken Kabab

Chicken Kabab

Chicken Kabob is grilled cubes of chicken with vegetables inserted in stick

Chicken Shawarma

Thin slices of chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles and garlic sauce

Beef Gyro

Slices of Beef, tomato, lettuce, parsley, onions, pickles and garlic sauce

Chicken Mandi

Chicken Mandi

$15.99

Chicken with Rice and Veggies

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$17.99
Hummus

Hummus

Choice of meat served with hummus made from fresh cooked and blended garbanzo beans mixed with tahini, lemon juicce and garlic.

Chicken Mandi Special Tray

$25.99

Lamb Mandi Special Tray

$29.99

Chef's Special

Rice Spectacula

$14.99

Youce of Blackened fish topped with shrimp and crawfish (Creole sauce) over rice

Crawfish and Shrimp Etoufee

$13.99

Crawfish and Shrimp over Rice

Joy Special

$16.99

(Fish, Crabclaws and shrimp) along with your choice of side

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Sauteed corn, pepper, onion with your choice of chicken/shrimp/crawfish in a 10" tortilla

Pasta Extravaganza

Pasta Extravaganza

$15.99

Shrimp, sausage and crawfish tail meat sauteed in cajun creole sauce tossed in a bed tri-colored rotini pasta

Leap Year Salad

Leap Year Salad

$15.99

House Salad

$8.99+

Appetizers

Fried Plantain

Fried Plantain

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Meat

$10.99
Crab-Claws

Crab-Claws

$13.99
Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$10.99

Main Dishes

Platters

Platters

Pick your meat. We cook to perfection(Fried, Grilled, Sauteed, Blackened) comes with a choice of two sides and a slice of Gambino Bread

Pasta

Your choice of meat (Grilled or Blackened) in our authentic shrimp creole sauce or alfredo sauce over a bed of fettuccini pasta and rotini pasta

Po-Boys

Po-Boys

Choice of meat in your favorite style (Fried, Grilled, Sauteed, Blackened) served with cajun Gambino bread and a side

Sides

Ultimate Gumbo

Ultimate Gumbo

SeaFood Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Crab and Shrimp Bisque

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

Shrimp-N-Grits

Shrimp-N-Grits

Green Beans with Carrots

$3.99
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Cabbage N Carrots

$3.99

Kids

4 Pcs Chicken Fingers

$4.99

6 Pcs Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Side Orders

Rice

$2.99

Injera

$2.99

Pita Bread

$2.99

Feta Cheese

$2.99

Yogurt

$2.99

Atkilt Side

$3.99

Gomen Side

$3.99

Kik Alicha Wot Side

$3.99

Misir Key Wot Side

$3.99

Key Sir Side

$3.99

Shiro Wot Side

$3.99

Fosolia Side

$3.99

Injera Bag

$8.99

Gambino Bread

$0.59

Side Salad

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.99
Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Kunafa

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$3.99

Extra Sauce

Green Sauce

$0.79

Tahini Sauce

$0.79

Garlic Sauce

$0.79

Red Sea Sauce

$0.79

Jubliee Sauce

$0.79

Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Creole Sauce

$2.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.79

3 Mustard Sauce

$0.79

Cold Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Canada Dry

$1.99

Thums Up

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Mango Juice

$3.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Sparkling Wateer

$1.99

Water

$0.50

Hot Beverages

Ethiopian Coffee

$4.99

Ethiopian Tea

$3.50

Halleb Tea

$3.99

Coffee Pot

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 Green Springs Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Red Sea Ethiopian and Mediterranean image

