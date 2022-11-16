Restaurant header imageView gallery

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

review star

No reviews yet

200 Main St

Lafayette, IN 47901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Truffled Lobster Mac And Cheese
Southwest Veggie Egg Rolls
Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato Skins

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.00

Topped with spiced bourbon sauce with apple and pear slaw

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.00

Goat cheese within our housemade pomodoro sauce paired with a side of our toasted ciabatta

Calamari

$10.00

Side of pomodoro sauce and lemons

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$11.00

Carrot, cucumber, onion salad, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, lettuce cups, paired with house made peanut sauce and cilantro vinaigrette

Empanadas

$9.00

Pastry turnover stuffed in chorizo, roasted plantain, and chihuahua cheese

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Chicken dumplings topped with orange ginger sauce

Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato Skins

$9.00

3 Crispy potatoes in halves topped with BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, smoked cheddar, chipotle spiced sour cream, and scallions

Queso and Chips

$7.00

Housemade lemon BBQ chips paired with melted smoked cheddar queso topped with Pico de Gallo

Southwest Veggie Egg Rolls

$9.00

Paired with homemade avocado ranch dipping sauce

Sandwiches Dinner

Angus Sliders

$13.00

3 steak burgers, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, pickle, pretzel rolls

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

White cheddar, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle

Filet Sliders

$14.00

Three filet mignon medallions, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, horseradish cream

Smashed Burger

$12.00

brisket and short rib burger, smoked cheddar, lemon bbq grilled onions, honey Cholula glaze, lettuce, tomato

Sirloin Burger

$12.00

Patty, tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions

Entree

Adobo Chicken

$17.00

Topped with tequila lime sauce and paired with chimichurri fingerling potatoes and charred broccolini

Almond Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.00

Paired with Yukon gold mashed, citrus spinach and topped with lemon cream sauce

Bruschetta Chicken Medallions

$15.00

Topped with creamy spinach, roasted red pepper, onion, asiago cheese, vine ripened tomato and paired with Yukon mashed, balsamic drizzle

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Roasted mahi mahi topped with marinara, bacon, feta, bread crumbs, served on a bed of pesto linguine

Rainbow Trout

$22.00

Skin on rainbow trout with a red wine sauce paired with charred broccolini, Yukon mashed potatoes

Salmon

$24.00

Pan seared salmon bedded on a lemon pea puree, roasted yukon, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, balsamic drizzle pepper relish, and fried filo strips

Shrimp Risotto

$19.00

Pork belly, shiitake mushrooms, charred green onions, ponzu sauce, and sweet chili shrimp

Stir Fry

$14.00

Zucchini, peppers, broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom, tomato, pea, bean sprouts, teriyaki sauce

Pasta

Cauliflower Cavatappi

$13.00

Cavatappi with fire roasted cauliflower, Pomodoro cream sauce, fresh jalapeno, chives

Farfalle

$14.00

Bowtie pasta, caramelized onion, crisp bacon, mushroom, tomato, peas, within garlic cream sauce

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.00

With fresh basil

Five Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

House made Pomodoro sauce, shaved parmigiano

Spicy Shrimp+Feta

$19.00

Roasted garlic, white wine, pan seared shrimp, jalapeno, pork belly, lime zest, lemon juice, feta, grilled onions, and arugula

Truffled Lobster Mac And Cheese

$23.00

Lobster, asiago and parmesan cheese, toasted breadcrumb, and truffle oil

Just Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Asiago and parmesan cheese topped with toasted breadcrumb

Steaks and Chops

The Pork Chop

$22.00

Double bone cut, Yukon mashed, broccolini, apple infused bourbon glaze, housemade smashed applesauce

Filet & Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$32.00

Roasted red skin potatoes, caramelized brussels, spiked bourbon sauce paired with three bacon wrapped shrimp

Filet Mignon No Shrimp

$26.00

Roasted red skin potatoes, caramelized brussels, spiked bourbon sauce

20 oz Ribeye

$40.00

21 aged 20oz ribeye, yukon gold mashed, grilled asparagus, housemade steak sauce (LIMITED) please call to confirm

Boursin

$24.00

Whiskey marinated flank steak, boursin cheese, citrus spinach, herb roasted potato duet

Flank Steak

$24.00

Spicy salsa Verde, charred corn on the cob, cilantro lime butter, rice

Cowboy Angus Ribeye

$28.00

12oz twelve aged chili rubbed ribeye, sweet corn and red pepper hash, tomato balsamic jam

Filet + Truffle

$30.00

Sides

Applesauce (Side)

$3.30

Asparagus (Side)

$3.80

Avocado (Side)

$0.90

Bacon (Side)

$3.80

Broccolini (side)

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts (Side)

$3.50

Citrus Spinach (Side)

$3.50

Corn (Side)

$3.50

Dinner Roll (Side)

$0.40

Extra Bread for App

$1.00

Extra Dressing/ Sauce

$0.70

Extra Homemade Chips

$3.20

Fingerlings (Side)

$3.25

French Fries (Side)

$3.30

Fruit (Side)

$3.50

Guacamole (Side)

$1.40

Onion Straws (Side)

$3.50

Queso Ramekin (Side)

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Slaw (Side)

$3.30

Soup

$4.00

Yukon Gold Mashed (Side)

$3.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$7.00

Tres Leches Bread Pudding

$8.00

Deconstructed Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Butter Pasta

$5.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Asiago and parmesan cheese

Kids Angus Sliders

$6.00

Two sliders with fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Two chicken fingers with fries

Kids Penne Pasta

$5.00

Penne with marinara

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino 500ml

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.80

Flavored Lemonade

$2.80

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.90

CORKAGE FEE

Corkage Fee

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Main St, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

