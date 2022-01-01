  • Home
  Red Sky Cafe - Southern cuisine and soul in the heart of Duck, NC
Red Sky Cafe - Southern cuisine and soul in the heart of Duck, NC

1197 Duck Rd

Southern Shores, NC 27949

Order Again

Popular Items

CAROLINA CAVIAR
CUBANO
SHRIMP & GRITS 2.0

ALL DAY MENU

LITTLE GEM

$12.00

romaine, crispy pork belly & poached egg with a parmesan dusted torn crostini finished with a buttermilk herbed creamy dressing

THE GREEN PEAR

THE GREEN PEAR

$13.00Out of stock

bitter greens, sliced fresh pear, hint of radish, crumbled blue cheese, nuts & finished with balsamic, honey stung viniagrette

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$9.00

carmelized onion, torn crostini & swiss augratin

BRUSSELS & BELLY

BRUSSELS & BELLY

$12.00

roasted & pan seared brussels, crispy pork belly bites finished with OBX hot honey

ALBONDIGAS

$13.00Out of stock

flash fried Mexican style meatballs finished with a chipotle laced ketchup

HOUSE MADE HASH

$16.00

slow roasted & pulled corn beef married with Yukon gold potatoes and a sunny side up egg

STACY'S AVOCADO TOAST

STACY'S AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

mulrigrain slices, smashed avocado, cripsy prosciutto, sun dried tomatoes, lemon zest & extra virgin olive oil

FIG JAMMED FRENCHY

FIG JAMMED FRENCHY

$13.00

Texas toast soaked to perfection with cinnamon cream, pan fried with a fig jam filling and finished with maple syrup

SLOPPY JOSE

SLOPPY JOSE

$16.00

cheddar stuffed flour tortillas served hot with black beans, chorizo & a fried egg

CUBANO

CUBANO

$15.00

orange & lime spiked Mojo pork, cured ham, sliced dill pickles, swiss cheese & pressed on a baguette

RUBEL WRAP

RUBEL WRAP

$15.00

house roasted corn beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese in warmed tortilla

TWISTED TACOS

TWISTED TACOS

$15.00

corn tortillas, mahi, avocado & tomatillo salsa, shaved purple cabbage & Mexican street corn

CAROLINA CAVIAR

CAROLINA CAVIAR

$18.00

8 oz angus beef burger, toasted brioche, Carolina kicking pimento cheese, crispy bacon

MACK DADDY'S MEATLOAF

MACK DADDY'S MEATLOAF

$18.00

a trio of choice pork, veal & beef slow roasted, sliced thick and served with mashed potatoes, greens of the day and a silky pan gravy

SHRIMP & GRITS 2.0

$18.00

a littel healthier version of the original. Local shrimp, pan sautéed with a North African stung seafood broth over redneck risotto

BYO BUCATINI

BYO BUCATINI

$19.00

sauteed bucatini pasta, kale pesto, blistered heirloom tomatoes, baby mozzarella balls and your choice of protein

Tastefully Fit

$18.00

roasted sweet potatoes, butternut squash, golden beets, green chickpea gremolata & OBX hot honey

Biscuit Special

$15.00

SIDES

TOAST

$2.00

BACON

$2.00

ADD EGG (2)

$2.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

FRIES

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

GRITS

$4.00

CHICKEN

$10.00

SHRIMP

$10.00

STEAK

$10.00

ADD EGG (1)

$1.00

SIDE MAHI

$8.00

GREENBEANS

$5.00

KIDS

KIDS MAC

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN

$8.00

KIDS SHRIMP

$8.00

KIDS PASTA

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Check out our new Sister Restaurant NC Coast Grill & Bar right down the road!

1197 Duck Rd, Southern Shores, NC 27949

