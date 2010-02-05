Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Star Deli & Subs - The Well

review star

No reviews yet

315 E Pikes Peak Ave #100

Colorado Springs, CO 80216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Made to Order Subs

Herby Chicken Salad

Herby Chicken Salad

$10.00

herb roasted chicken thighs, carrots, red onions, herbs, olive oil

B.E.S.T

B.E.S.T

$10.00

bacon, egg salad, tomatoes

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$12.00

blistered tomatoes, white bean spread, arugula, red onions

Farmers

$12.00

roasted beef, ham, turkey, havarti, chipotle mayo, banana peppers, blistered tomatoes

Old World

Old World

$13.00

rotating cured meats and cheeses, herb mayo, arugula

Cubano

$12.00

Made to order Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.00

herb roasted chicken, romaine, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese

Arugula salad

Arugula salad

$8.50

roasted tomatoes, herb vinaigrette, red onions

Sides

Baked Potato Salad

$5.00

Yukon golds, dijon cider vinaigrette, scallions, sour cream, cheddar, bacon

Pasta Salad

$4.50

shells, lemon herb dressing, onions, roasted tomatoes, carrots, parmesan

Marinated Kale

Marinated Kale

$5.00

honey mustard vinaigrette, red onions, apples

Extras

Chips

$1.50

Home Made Chips

$4.50

Grab & Go

Turkey and Cheddar Sub

$9.00

LTO, chipotle mayo

Ham and Havarti Sub

$9.00

LTO, herb mayo

Charcuterie Board

$10.00

Rotating cured meats and artisanal cheeses, crostini’s, jam, cornichons, olives, whole grain mustard

Caesar

$7.00

kale, caeser dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, olives, banana peppers, herb vinaigrette, queso fresco, romaine

Breakfast

Salmon Cream Cheese Toast

$7.50Out of stock

house cured salmon, cream cheese, red and green onions,

Avocado Toast

$7.00

cherry tomatoes, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, paprika

Old Meats New Toast

$7.50

prosciutto, manchego cheese, arugula, tomato sauce

Butter Flight Toast

$6.50

honey butter, strawberry butter, everything bagel

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$9.50

eggs, chorizo, potato, cheese, sour cream, green chile

Kids Grub

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Quesadillas

$8.00

Hot Dog!

$8.00

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Pizza Bread

$8.00

Izze

Cherry Lime IZZE

$2.25

Grapefruit IZZE

$2.25

Clementine IZZE

$2.25

Body Armor

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Home Made Joints

Unsweetened T

$2.50

Mint T

$3.50

Raspberry T

$3.50

extra shot

$0.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Half N Half (Arnold Palmer)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

cookie based

big dumb cookie

$4.00

ice cream sammich

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Red Star Subs and Deli brings chef-driven, deli-style sandwiches to the heart of Colorado Springs. Named after the iconic Red Star emblazoned on the Chicago flag, the concept emulates the flavors and feel of a Chicago sub shop. Subs are made to order with the finest meats, cheeses and ingredients available.

Location

315 E Pikes Peak Ave #100, Colorado Springs, CO 80216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tejon Eatery - Colorado Springs
orange star2.5 • 10
19 North Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Dun Sun - The Well
orange starNo Reviews
315 E Pike Peak Ave 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
orange starNo Reviews
11 S. Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Noble Burger - The Well
orange starNo Reviews
315 E Pikes Peak Ave 100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston