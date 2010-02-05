Red Star Deli & Subs - The Well
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Red Star Subs and Deli brings chef-driven, deli-style sandwiches to the heart of Colorado Springs. Named after the iconic Red Star emblazoned on the Chicago flag, the concept emulates the flavors and feel of a Chicago sub shop. Subs are made to order with the finest meats, cheeses and ingredients available.
Location
315 E Pikes Peak Ave #100, Colorado Springs, CO 80216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant