Red Stripe Restaurant

Popular Items

Cobb Salad - Full
Red Stripe Burger
Steak Frites

Dessert Menu

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cookie Pie

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$7.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream/Sorbet

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Dinner(after 4pm)

33.8 oz Aqua Panna SPRING water

$5.00

Natural spring water from the aquifer under the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany

33.8 oz San Pelligrino-SPARKLING water

$5.00Out of stock

The Finest Sparkling Natural Mineral water from the Italian Alps.

Lobster Bisque

$13.00Out of stock

Cold water lobster, cream sherry, purely decadent!

Crispy Artichokes

$12.00

Artichoke hearts, shaved Parmesan, garlic confit, aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

tempura cauliflower, blue cheese, house-made hot sauce, green onion

Calamari

$13.00

hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinara

Chowder - Bowl

$7.00

bacon, roasted corn, served with oyster crackers

Chowder - Cup

$5.00

bacon, roasted corn, served with oyster crackers

Frites

$5.00

Hand-cut, served with Aioli Voted Rhode Island's Best! *This menu item is Gluten-Free

French Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onion soup, Gruyere cheese, crouton *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without the crouton)

Fish Tacos

$13.00

three flavorful tacos, daily variety of fresh seafood

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

roasted plum tomato, dill creme fraiche *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Tomato Soup - Cup

$5.00

roasted plum tomato, dill creme fraiche *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Truffle Frites

$7.00

Hand-cut, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Giant Slice Meatball

$15.00

House-made meatball, mozzarella, and parmesan

Duck Crostini App (Copy)

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded confit duck leg, herbed chevre spread charred red onion jam candied cherries

Caesar Salad - Full

$9.00

house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Ceasar dressing *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without croutons)

Caesar Salad- Half

$6.00

house-mde croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without croutons)

Cobb Salad - Full

$15.00

avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Salad - Full

$18.00

romaine, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, house-pickled cauliflower & green beans, nicoise olives, feta cheese & a quartered egg with charred red onion vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Everything but the Kitchen Sink - Half

$11.00

romaine, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, house-pickled cauliflower & green beans, nicoise olives, feta cheese & a quartered egg with charred red onion vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Greens Salad - Full

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Greens Salad - Half

$5.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar - Full

$33.00Out of stock

Full Sized Caesar Salad, Topped with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.

1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar Half

$28.00Out of stock

Half sized Caesar salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat

1/2 Pound Lobster Greens - Full

$33.00Out of stock

Full sized mixed greens salad, topped with a HALF POUND of lobster meat

1/2 Pound Lobster Greens Half

$28.00Out of stock

Half sized mixed greens salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat.

Half Tomato and Watermelon Salad (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock

baby green, red onions, goat cheese, sliced almonds and basil ginger dressing

Lentil Buddha Bowl

$16.00

French lentils, baby mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fresh avocado, hard boiled eggs dill vinaigrette

HALF POUND Lobster Roll

$33.00Out of stock

Served with RI's Best Frites, cole slaw & a pickle

Red Stripe Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Bel Paese cheese, prosciutto, poached pear, basil pesto on pullman bread served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup

Traditional Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Havarti on pullman bread, served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup

Turkey BLT

$14.00

roasted turkey, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pullman bread, frites

Truffle Burger

$17.00

wild mushrooms, truffle-chive aioli, goat cheese, arugula, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with truffle frites or greens and a pickle

Red Stripe Burger

$15.00

Havarti, red onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle

Naked Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle

Veggie Burger

$10.00Out of stock

house-made patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with house frites or greens and a pickle

Pretzel Burger (Copy)

$17.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, smoked bacon, slaw, aged cheddar, honey mustard, served on a pretzel bun

Tuscan Salmon

$29.00

rosemary orzo, sun-dried tomato cream sauce and wilted spinach

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

5 jumbo baked stuffed shrimp, choice of one side

Beef Stroganoff

$26.00

house-braised short rib, mushrooms, spinach, sour cream, egg noodles

Bolognese

$21.00

house-made Italian meat sauce, rigatoni, Parmesan cheese

Braised Short Rib

$29.00Out of stock

roasted garlic mashed potatoes, lardons, creamed spinach

Chicken Parm

$20.00

hand-breaded 8oz boneless chicken breast, served on a mountain of linguini with house-made marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese

Fish & Chips

$19.00

10oz of beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli

Linguine & Clams

$22.00

whole & chopped clams, shallots, garlic, white wine butter sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$33.00Out of stock

The ultimate Mac & Cheese, with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.

Paella

$29.00

shrimp, mussels, clams, finfish, chicken, chorizo, carrots, saffron rice *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Steak Frites

$29.00

grilled hanger steak & house frites, watercress, Gorgonzola butter or bordelaise butter, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Duck (Copy)

$28.00Out of stock

two confit duck legs, French lentils petite arugula salad tart cherry glaze

Half Chicken (Copy)

$23.00Out of stock

lemon rosemary brined chicken, choice of frites or greens

Angell Tortellini

$18.00

Ratatatoulle Ravioli

$22.00

Marinara - Full

$21.00

marinara, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Marinara - Half

$12.00

marinara, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mariniere - Full

$21.00

thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mariniere - Half

$12.00

thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mouclade - Full

$21.00

curry, garlic, shallots, white wine, coconut milk, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mouclade - Half

$12.00

curry, garlic, shallots, white wine, coconut milk *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Portuguese - Full

$21.00

cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Portuguese - Half

$12.00

cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Poulette - Full

$21.00

parsley & chive, garlic, shallots, white wine, cream, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Poulette - Half

$12.00

parsley & chive, garlic, shallots, white wine, cream *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Red Stripe - Full

$21.00

cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager, served with house frites

Red Stripe - Half

$12.00

cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager

Truffle Frites

$7.00

Hand-cut, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Frites

$5.00

Hand-cut, served with Aioli Voted Rhode Island's Best! *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Haricot Vert (Copy)

$7.00Out of stock

Charred corn and jalapeno polenta (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

Spiced honey Carrots (Copy)

$8.00

Family Meals

Please allow an additional 20-30 minutes for our chef to prepare these items.

Family Chicken Parmesan

$36.99+Out of stock

Our LARGE 8oz hand-breaded chicken breasts, covered in our house-made marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Served with a mountain of pasta.

Family Hanger Steak

$46.99+Out of stock

A HUGE portion of our famous hanger steak, cooked to your preference, house-made red-bliss mashed potatoes. Choice of Bordelaise or gorgonzola butter

Family Bolognese

$38.99+Out of stock

A mountain of rigatoni with our signature house-made Italian meat sauce, Parmesan cheese

Family Mac & Cheese

$22.99+Out of stock

A GIANT serving of our DELICIOUS, creamy Mac & Cheese...comfort food at it's best!!

#Lunch

33.8 oz Aqua Panna SPRING water

$5.00

Natural spring water from the aquifer under the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany

33.8 oz San Pelligrino-SPARKLING water

$5.00

The Finest Sparkling Natural Mineral water from the Italian Alps.

Lobster Bisque

$13.00Out of stock

cold water lobster, cream sherry, purely decadent!

Crispy Artichokes

$12.00

artichoke hearts, shaved Parmesan, garlic confit, aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

brussels sprouts, shaved parmesan, garlic confit, aioli

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

tempura cauliflower, blue cheese, house-made hot sauce, green onion

Calamari

$13.00

hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinara

Chowder - Bowl

$7.00

bacon, roasted corn, served with oyster crackers

Chowder - Cup

$5.00

bacon, roasted corn, served with oyster crackers

Frites

$5.00

Hand cut, voted Rhode Island's Best! *This menu item is Gluten-Free

French Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onion soup, Gruyere cheese, crouton *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free(without crouton)

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$7.00

roasted plum tomatoes, dill creme fraiche *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Tomato Soup - Cup

$5.00

roasted plum tomatoes, creme fraiche *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Truffle Frites

$7.00

Hand-cut, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Giant Slice Meatball

$15.00Out of stock

House-made meatball, mozzarella, marinara and parmesan

Orzo Pasta Salad (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

pesto, feta, grape tomatoes

Frites W/aioli

Caesar Salad - Full

$9.00

house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free(without croutons)

Caesar Salad - Half

$6.00

house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free(without croutons)

Cobb Salad - Full

$15.00

avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Cobb Salad - Half

$10.00

avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Greens Salad - Full

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Greens Salad - Half

$5.00

tomato, cucumber, red onion, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Salad - Full

$18.00

romaine, mesclun, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, house-pickled cauliflower & green beans, nicoise olives, feta cheese & a quartered egg, charred red onion vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Everything But The Kitchen Sink - Half

$11.00

romaine, mesclun, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, house-pickled cauliflower & green beans, nicoise olives, feta cheese & a quartered egg, charred red onion vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free

1/2 pound Lobster Greens - Full

$33.00Out of stock

Full sized mixed greens salad, topped with a HALF POUND of lobster meat

1/2 Pound Lobster Greens Half

$28.00Out of stock

Half sized mixed greens salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat.

1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar - Full

$33.00Out of stock

Full Sized Caesar Salad, Topped with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.

1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar Half

$28.00Out of stock

Half sized Caesar salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat

Lentil Buddha Bowl (Copy)

$16.00Out of stock

French lentils, baby mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fresh avocado, hard boiled egg, dill vinaigrette

Half Tomato and Watermelon Salad (Copy)

$8.00Out of stock

HALF POUND Lobster Roll

$33.00Out of stock

Served with RI's Best Frites, cole slaw & a pickle

Red Stripe Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Bel Paese cheese, prosciutto, poached pear, basil pesto on pullman bread served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup

Traditional Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Havarti on pullman bread, served with oven roasted tomato soup

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Gruyere, demi glace on pullman bread, served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup

Bacon And Tomato Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Havarti, sliced tomato, bacon on pullman bread, served with oven roasted tomato soup

Turkey BLT

$14.00

roasted turkey, Sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pullman bread, choice of house frites, greens, or soup

Red Stripe Burger

$15.00

Havarti, red onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Havarti, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of house frites or greens and a pickle

Naked Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle

Veggie Burger

$10.00

house-made patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with house frites or greens and a pickle

Corned Beef Rueben

$12.00

sauerkraut, Gruyere, Russian dressing, choice of house frites. greens, or soup

Fish Tacos

$13.00

three flavorful tacos, daily variety of fresh seafood, served with house frites & aioli

Truffle Burger

$17.00

wild mushrooms, truffle-chive aioli, goat cheese, arugula, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with truffle frites or greens and a pickle

Veggie Goddess

$11.00

mozzarella cheese, watercress, avocado, cucumber, pickled fennel, green goddess aioli, served in a flour wrap, choice of house frites, greens, or soup

Pretzel Burger (Copy)

$17.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, smoked bacon, slaw, aged cheddar, honey mustard, served on a pretzel bun

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

horseradish cream, au jus, brioche bun

Steak Frites

$22.00

8oz grilled hanger steak & house frites, watercress, Gorgonzola butter or bordelaise butter, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$33.00

The ultimate Mac & Cheese, with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli

Chicken Parm

$20.00

hand breaded 8oz boneless chicken breast, served on a mountain of linguine, house-made marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese

Angell Tortellini

$18.00

Marinara Mussels - Full

$21.00

marinara, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Marinara Mussels - Half

$12.00

marinara, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mariniere Mussels - Full

$21.00

thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mariniere Mussels - Half

$12.00

thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mouclade Mussels - Full

$21.00

curry, garlic, shallots, white wine, coconut milk, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Mouclade Mussels - Half

$12.00

curry, garlic, shallots, white wine, coconut milk *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Portuguese Mussels - Full

$21.00Out of stock

cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Portuguese Mussels - Half

$12.00Out of stock

cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Poulette Mussels - Full

$21.00

parsley & chive, garlic, shallots, white wine, cream, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Poulette Mussels - Half

$12.00

parsley & chive, garlic, shallots, white wine, cream *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Red Stripe Mussels - Full

$21.00

cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager, served with house frites

Red Stripe Mussels - Half

$12.00

cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager

Beer/Wine

Amstel Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.25Out of stock

Budweiser

$2.25

Colt 45

$3.95

Coors Light

$2.25Out of stock

Corona

$3.00

Guinness Draught Stout ( 14.9 oz)

$3.50

Heineken

$2.75

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$4.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$3.25

Red Stripe ( 11.2 oz)

$2.25

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$3.00

Stella Artois ( 11.2 oz)

$3.25

Amstel Light 6pk

$12.99

Blue Moon 6pk

$12.99

Bud Light 6pk

$10.49Out of stock

Budweiser 6pk

$10.49

Coors Light 6pk

$10.49Out of stock

Corona 6pk

$12.99

Guinness Draught Stout ( 14.9 oz) 4 PACK

$10.99Out of stock

Heineken 6pk

$12.49

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale ( 4 PACK)

$14.99

Left Hand Milk Stout 6 pk

$13.99

Red Stripe (11.2 oz) 6pk

$10.99

Sam Adams Boston Lager 6pk

$12.99

Stella Artois ( 11.2 oz) 6pk

$13.99

Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini BTL

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan BTL

$24.00

Pinot Noir, Athena BTL

$16.00

Merlot, William Hill BTL

$16.00Out of stock

Zinfandel, Carnivor BTL (Deep Copy)

$16.00

Malbec Padrillos

$20.00

Chardonnay, Franciscan BTL

$18.00

Pinot Grigio, DiPinti BTL

$16.00

Rose, Yes Way BTL

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Outer Sounds BTL

$16.00

Chardonnay Tussock Jumper

$20.00

Batch Cocktails

32 oz Red Sangria mix

$20.00

32 oz White Sangria mix

$20.00

32 oz Seasonal Sangria

$20.00

16oz Red Sangria mix

$10.00

16 oz White Sangria mix

$10.00

16 oz Seasonal Sangria mix

$10.00

16oz Red Stripe Gin & Juice

$20.00

New Amsterdam gin, grapefruit juice, orange juice, grenadine

16 oz Classic Margarita

$20.00

El Jimador silver tequila, triple sec, house-made sour mix

16 oz Peaches On Cape Cod

$20.00

New Amsterdam vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice

32 oz Red Stripe Gin & Juice

$40.00

New Amsterdam gin, grapefruit juice, orange juice, grenadine

32 oz Classic Margarita

$40.00

El Jimador silver tequila, triple sec, house-made sour mix

32 oz Peaches On Cape Cod

$40.00

New Amsterdam vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice

#Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.00

New York - Style with seasonal accompaniments

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

decadent 6-layer chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache

Cookie Pie

$9.00

semiw-sweet & white chocolate chips, vanilla ice crem, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce

Creme Brulee

$8.00

creamy vanilla custard, caramelized sugar, garnished with fresh fruit

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$7.00

three scoops of our Chef's selection of seasonal Ice cream or sorbet

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00Out of stock

#Little Folks

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Lightly fried boneless chicken , served with choice of house frites or greens

Kids Steak Frites Jr.

$12.00

Hanger steak, house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

battered cod, house frites

Kids Caesar

$10.00

Fresh romaine, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free(without croutons)

Kids Ziti Pasta

$8.00

Marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Creamy, house-made cheese sauce

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar, house-made salsa, sour cream, flour tortilla

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Traditional grilled cheese, served with choice of house frites or tomato soup

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheddar cheese, served with choice of house frites or greens

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Served with choice of house frites or greens

Thanksgiving Menus

Pumpkin Pie

Apple Crisp

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online Ordering: Mon - Thurs: Noon - 8:00pm Fri/Sat: Noon - 8:30pm Sun: 11:00am - 7:30pm Dine In Service: Mon - Thurs: Noon - 8:30pm Fri/Sat: Noon - 9:00pm Sun: 11:00am - 8:00pm

Website

Location

465 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
Red Stripe image
Red Stripe image
Red Stripe image

