Red Stripe Restaurant
465 Angell Street
Providence, RI 02903
Popular Items
Dessert Menu
Dinner(after 4pm)
33.8 oz Aqua Panna SPRING water
Natural spring water from the aquifer under the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany
33.8 oz San Pelligrino-SPARKLING water
The Finest Sparkling Natural Mineral water from the Italian Alps.
Lobster Bisque
Cold water lobster, cream sherry, purely decadent!
Crispy Artichokes
Artichoke hearts, shaved Parmesan, garlic confit, aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Buffalo Cauliflower
tempura cauliflower, blue cheese, house-made hot sauce, green onion
Calamari
hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, marinara
Chowder - Bowl
bacon, roasted corn, served with oyster crackers
Chowder - Cup
bacon, roasted corn, served with oyster crackers
Frites
Hand-cut, served with Aioli Voted Rhode Island's Best! *This menu item is Gluten-Free
French Onion Soup
caramelized onion soup, Gruyere cheese, crouton *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without the crouton)
Fish Tacos
three flavorful tacos, daily variety of fresh seafood
Tomato Soup - Bowl
roasted plum tomato, dill creme fraiche *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Tomato Soup - Cup
roasted plum tomato, dill creme fraiche *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Truffle Frites
Hand-cut, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Giant Slice Meatball
House-made meatball, mozzarella, and parmesan
Duck Crostini App (Copy)
Shredded confit duck leg, herbed chevre spread charred red onion jam candied cherries
Caesar Salad - Full
house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Ceasar dressing *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without croutons)
Caesar Salad- Half
house-mde croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free (without croutons)
Cobb Salad - Full
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Everything But The Kitchen Sink Salad - Full
romaine, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, house-pickled cauliflower & green beans, nicoise olives, feta cheese & a quartered egg with charred red onion vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Everything but the Kitchen Sink - Half
romaine, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red pepper, house-pickled cauliflower & green beans, nicoise olives, feta cheese & a quartered egg with charred red onion vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Greens Salad - Full
tomato, cucumber, red onion, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Greens Salad - Half
tomato, cucumber, red onion, shallot Dijon vinaigrette *This menu item is Gluten-Free
1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar - Full
Full Sized Caesar Salad, Topped with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.
1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar Half
Half sized Caesar salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat
1/2 Pound Lobster Greens - Full
Full sized mixed greens salad, topped with a HALF POUND of lobster meat
1/2 Pound Lobster Greens Half
Half sized mixed greens salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat.
Half Tomato and Watermelon Salad (Copy)
baby green, red onions, goat cheese, sliced almonds and basil ginger dressing
Lentil Buddha Bowl
French lentils, baby mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fresh avocado, hard boiled eggs dill vinaigrette
HALF POUND Lobster Roll
Served with RI's Best Frites, cole slaw & a pickle
Red Stripe Grilled Cheese
Bel Paese cheese, prosciutto, poached pear, basil pesto on pullman bread served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup
Traditional Grilled Cheese
Havarti on pullman bread, served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup
Turkey BLT
roasted turkey, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pullman bread, frites
Truffle Burger
wild mushrooms, truffle-chive aioli, goat cheese, arugula, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with truffle frites or greens and a pickle
Red Stripe Burger
Havarti, red onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle
Naked Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with choice of house frites or greens and a pickle
Veggie Burger
house-made patty, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with house frites or greens and a pickle
Pretzel Burger (Copy)
lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, smoked bacon, slaw, aged cheddar, honey mustard, served on a pretzel bun
Tuscan Salmon
rosemary orzo, sun-dried tomato cream sauce and wilted spinach
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
5 jumbo baked stuffed shrimp, choice of one side
Beef Stroganoff
house-braised short rib, mushrooms, spinach, sour cream, egg noodles
Bolognese
house-made Italian meat sauce, rigatoni, Parmesan cheese
Braised Short Rib
roasted garlic mashed potatoes, lardons, creamed spinach
Chicken Parm
hand-breaded 8oz boneless chicken breast, served on a mountain of linguini with house-made marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
Fish & Chips
10oz of beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli
Linguine & Clams
whole & chopped clams, shallots, garlic, white wine butter sauce
Lobster Mac & Cheese
The ultimate Mac & Cheese, with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.
Paella
shrimp, mussels, clams, finfish, chicken, chorizo, carrots, saffron rice *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Steak Frites
grilled hanger steak & house frites, watercress, Gorgonzola butter or bordelaise butter, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Duck (Copy)
two confit duck legs, French lentils petite arugula salad tart cherry glaze
Half Chicken (Copy)
lemon rosemary brined chicken, choice of frites or greens
Angell Tortellini
Ratatatoulle Ravioli
Marinara - Full
marinara, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Marinara - Half
marinara, garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Mariniere - Full
thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Mariniere - Half
thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Mouclade - Full
curry, garlic, shallots, white wine, coconut milk, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Mouclade - Half
curry, garlic, shallots, white wine, coconut milk *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Portuguese - Full
cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Portuguese - Half
cherry tomatoes, chorizo, garlic, shallots, cilantro, white wine *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Poulette - Full
parsley & chive, garlic, shallots, white wine, cream, served with house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Poulette - Half
parsley & chive, garlic, shallots, white wine, cream *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Red Stripe - Full
cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager, served with house frites
Red Stripe - Half
cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager
Truffle Frites
Hand-cut, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, served with aioli *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Frites
Hand-cut, served with Aioli Voted Rhode Island's Best! *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side Pasta
Side Spinach
Haricot Vert (Copy)
Charred corn and jalapeno polenta (Copy)
Spiced honey Carrots (Copy)
Family Meals
Family Chicken Parmesan
Our LARGE 8oz hand-breaded chicken breasts, covered in our house-made marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Served with a mountain of pasta.
Family Hanger Steak
A HUGE portion of our famous hanger steak, cooked to your preference, house-made red-bliss mashed potatoes. Choice of Bordelaise or gorgonzola butter
Family Bolognese
A mountain of rigatoni with our signature house-made Italian meat sauce, Parmesan cheese
Family Mac & Cheese
A GIANT serving of our DELICIOUS, creamy Mac & Cheese...comfort food at it's best!!
#Lunch
Orzo Pasta Salad (Copy)
pesto, feta, grape tomatoes
Lentil Buddha Bowl (Copy)
French lentils, baby mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fresh avocado, hard boiled egg, dill vinaigrette
Half Tomato and Watermelon Salad (Copy)
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Gruyere, demi glace on pullman bread, served with a bowl of oven roasted tomato soup
Bacon And Tomato Grilled Cheese
Havarti, sliced tomato, bacon on pullman bread, served with oven roasted tomato soup
Red Stripe Burger
Cheeseburger
Havarti, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of house frites or greens and a pickle
Corned Beef Rueben
sauerkraut, Gruyere, Russian dressing, choice of house frites. greens, or soup
Veggie Goddess
mozzarella cheese, watercress, avocado, cucumber, pickled fennel, green goddess aioli, served in a flour wrap, choice of house frites, greens, or soup
Pretzel Burger (Copy)
lettuce, tomato, charred red onion, smoked bacon, slaw, aged cheddar, honey mustard, served on a pretzel bun
French Dip
horseradish cream, au jus, brioche bun
Steak Frites
Angell Tortellini
Beer/Wine
Amstel Light
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Colt 45
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness Draught Stout ( 14.9 oz)
Heineken
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Left Hand Milk Stout
Red Stripe ( 11.2 oz)
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Stella Artois ( 11.2 oz)
Amstel Light 6pk
Blue Moon 6pk
Bud Light 6pk
Budweiser 6pk
Coors Light 6pk
Corona 6pk
Guinness Draught Stout ( 14.9 oz) 4 PACK
Heineken 6pk
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale ( 4 PACK)
Left Hand Milk Stout 6 pk
Red Stripe (11.2 oz) 6pk
Sam Adams Boston Lager 6pk
Stella Artois ( 11.2 oz) 6pk
Cabernet Sauvignon, Louis Martini BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan BTL
Pinot Noir, Athena BTL
Merlot, William Hill BTL
Zinfandel, Carnivor BTL (Deep Copy)
Malbec Padrillos
Chardonnay, Franciscan BTL
Pinot Grigio, DiPinti BTL
Rose, Yes Way BTL
Sauvignon Blanc, Outer Sounds BTL
Chardonnay Tussock Jumper
Batch Cocktails
32 oz Red Sangria mix
32 oz White Sangria mix
32 oz Seasonal Sangria
16oz Red Sangria mix
16 oz White Sangria mix
16 oz Seasonal Sangria mix
16oz Red Stripe Gin & Juice
New Amsterdam gin, grapefruit juice, orange juice, grenadine
16 oz Classic Margarita
El Jimador silver tequila, triple sec, house-made sour mix
16 oz Peaches On Cape Cod
New Amsterdam vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice
32 oz Red Stripe Gin & Juice
New Amsterdam gin, grapefruit juice, orange juice, grenadine
32 oz Classic Margarita
El Jimador silver tequila, triple sec, house-made sour mix
32 oz Peaches On Cape Cod
New Amsterdam vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice
#Dessert
Cheesecake
New York - Style with seasonal accompaniments
Chocolate Cake
decadent 6-layer chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache
Cookie Pie
semiw-sweet & white chocolate chips, vanilla ice crem, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce
Creme Brulee
creamy vanilla custard, caramelized sugar, garnished with fresh fruit
Ice Cream/Sorbet
three scoops of our Chef's selection of seasonal Ice cream or sorbet
Red Velvet Cake
#Little Folks
Kids Chicken Fingers
Lightly fried boneless chicken , served with choice of house frites or greens
Kids Steak Frites Jr.
Hanger steak, house frites *This menu item is Gluten-Free
Kids Fish & Chips
battered cod, house frites
Kids Caesar
Fresh romaine, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese *This menu item can be prepared Gluten-Free(without croutons)
Kids Ziti Pasta
Marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy, house-made cheese sauce
Kids Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar, house-made salsa, sour cream, flour tortilla
Kids Grilled Cheese
Traditional grilled cheese, served with choice of house frites or tomato soup
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, served with choice of house frites or greens
Kids Hamburger
Served with choice of house frites or greens
Thanksgiving Menus
Online Ordering: Mon - Thurs: Noon - 8:00pm Fri/Sat: Noon - 8:30pm Sun: 11:00am - 7:30pm Dine In Service: Mon - Thurs: Noon - 8:30pm Fri/Sat: Noon - 9:00pm Sun: 11:00am - 8:00pm
465 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02903