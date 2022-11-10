Restaurant header imageView gallery

RED the Steakhouse - Downtown

417 Prospect Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

Popular Items

C.A.B. Filet Mignon - 8 oz
RED House Salad
C.A.B. New York Strip - 14 oz

Appetizers

Antipasti

$19.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

RED Cocktail Sauce

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$18.00

C.A.B. Prime Tenderloin, Shallots, Garlic, Croustades

Lump Crab Cakes

Lump Crab Cakes

$28.00

Bacon, Apple Frisee Salad, Butternut Squash Puree, Cider Gastrique

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Coconut Curry, Smoked Chili Paste, Frisee, Crisp Coconut

Mussels Diavolo

Mussels Diavolo

$18.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels, Chilies, Tomato & Garlic

Tuna Tataki

$22.00

Cucumber, Scallion, Ginger Aioli, Crunchy Chili Oil

Stuffed Hot Peppers

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$16.00

House Made Italian Sausage & Red Sauce

French Onion Dip

French Onion Dip

$14.00

Gruyere Cheese, Chives, Croustades

House Made EPI Bread

House Made EPI Bread

$5.00

Served with our Signature "Table Cheese Mix" & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan, Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing

RED House Salad

RED House Salad

$13.00

Baby Greens, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, "RED" Raspberry Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Crispy Pancetta, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onion, Croutons, Peppered Ranch

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

Arugula, Pickled Grapes, Feta, Pecans, White French Dressing

Steaks & Chops

C.A.B. Filet Mignon - 8 oz

$55.00

C.A.B. New York Strip - 14 oz

$53.00

C.A.B. Ribeye - 16oz.

$57.00

C.A.B. BI Ribeye - 24oz

$66.00Out of stock

Double Chicken Breast

$37.00

Grilled Lemon, Chimichurri

Rack Of Lamb

$58.00

Spiced Butternut Squash Puree, Ginger Bread Crumbs

Free Range Veal Marsala

$40.00

Mushrooms, Marsala & Demi-Glace

"RED" Braised Veal Shank

"RED" Braised Veal Shank

$54.00

Cheesy Polenta. Broccolini, Dark Soy Jus

Smoked Pork Chop

Smoked Pork Chop

$36.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Apples, Candied Pecans

Seafood

"Sixty South" Atlantic Salmon

"Sixty South" Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Mushroom Broth, Baby Bok Choy, Mushroom Conserva, Scallion Oil

Sesame Tuna

$45.00

Miso Glaze, Roasted Pineapple, Wakame, Dark Soy, Sesame Oil

Diver Scallops

Diver Scallops

$45.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Furikake, Saba

Pasta

Meatball Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$32.00

Bucatini, Red Sauce, House Made Meatballs

"Lobster Bake" Gnocchi

$58.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Roasted Tomato, Charred Onion, Kielbasa

Vongole

Vongole

$48.00

Middle Neck Clams, Baby Clams, Linguini, Grape Tomatoes, Parsley, Garlic, XVOO

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan

Green Beans

Green Beans

$14.00

Pancetta, Guajillo Pepper Flakes & Pine Nuts

Broccoli & Garlic

Broccoli & Garlic

$11.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Pancetta, Garlic & Shallots

Double Crisp Fingerlings

Double Crisp Fingerlings

$12.00

Crisp Potatoes, Garlic Oil, Herbs

Mushrooms & Onions

Mushrooms & Onions

$14.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$16.00

Idaho Potatoes, Cream, Herbs

Truffle Whipped Potatoes

$15.00

Whipped Potatoes

$13.00

Desserts

Doughnut Holes

Doughnut Holes

$10.00

Chocolate, Caramel & Raspberry sauces

Dark Chocolate Tart

Dark Chocolate Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Pistachio Florentine, Citrus Mango Jam, Orange Supremes

Apple Hazelnut Tart Tatin

Apple Hazelnut Tart Tatin

$10.00

Toasted Hazelnuts, Cider Caramel Anglaise

Irish Coffee Cheesecake

Irish Coffee Cheesecake

$12.00

Espresso Reduction, Whiskey Whip Cream, Chocolate

Sticky Gingerbread Pudding

Sticky Gingerbread Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Stewed Persimmon and Cranberries, Candy Floss

Artisanal Cheeseboard

$18.00

Chef’s Selection of Cheeses, House Jam, Crackers

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
RED Downtown 417 Prospect Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44115

417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115

