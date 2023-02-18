A map showing the location of Red Tomato Pizza (New) 6245 northern blvdView gallery

Red Tomato Pizza (New) 6245 northern blvd

6245 northern blvd

East Norwich, NY 11732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

APPETIZERS

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Burrata

$13.00

wrapped in prosciutto, topped with cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Wood Fired Hot Wings

$13.00

slow-roasted chicken wings marinated in rosemary garlic olive oil, tossed in a spicy calabrian pepper hot sauce

Whipped Ricotta

$11.00

topped with mike's hot honey, crushed red pepper and crushed calabrian pepper

Garlic Knots

$10.99

SALAD

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing

Mediterranean

$14.00

romaine, crumbled feta, red onions, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

Arugula

$12.00

baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic

Gorgonzola

$14.00

gorgonzola cheese, mixed spring greens, cherry tomatoes, cracked olives, pomegranate dressing

Tonno e Avocado

$15.00

italian tuna, fresh avocado, mixed greens, lemon shallot vinaigrette

WOOD FIRED 12" PIZZA

12" Margherita

$15.00

fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

12" Polpettina

$16.00

neapolitan sauce, neapolitan-style meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh mozzarella

12" Alla Vodka

$15.00

vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella

12" NY-Style

$14.00

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

12" Picante

$17.00

tomato sauce, spicy soppressata, fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella, crushed red pepper

12" Parmigiana

$15.00

roasted baby eggplant, neapolitan sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano

12" Truffle Mushroom

$19.00

prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, truffle oil

12" White Clam

$19.00

chopped litte neck clams, parmigiano reggluno

12" Quattro Formaggi

$19.00

fresh ricotta, smoked mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano reggiano

12" Regina

$19.00

Tomato sauce, cherrv tomatoes, buttalo mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

12" Puttanesca

$19.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, capers, cracked olives

12" Classica

$16.00

ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sea salt, fresh pepper, extra virgin olive oil

12" Fig Jam Arugula

$17.00

fig jam, arugula, sliced prosciutto, shaved parmesan

12" Vesuvio

$19.00

smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes

WOOD FIRED 18" PIZZA

18" Margherita

$22.00

18" Polpettina

$23.00

18" Alla Vodka

$22.00

18" NY-Style

$20.00

18" Picante

$24.00

18" Parmigiana

$22.00

18" Truffle Mushroom

$27.00

18" White Clam

$27.00

18" Quattro Formaggi

$27.00

18" Regina

$27.00

18" Puttanesca

$27.00

18" Classica

$27.00

18" Fig Jam Arugula

$24.00

18" Vesuvio

$27.00

18 Pepperonni

$23.00

WOOD FIRED ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

fried breaded cutlet in tomato sauce, topped with melted mozzarella

Lemon Shallot Grilled Chicken

$20.00

grilled chicken marinated in a lemon shallot sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

baby eggplant in marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella

Lemon & Garlic Shrimp

$27.00

jumbo shrimp with lemon. garlic extra virein olive oil and parsley

PANINIS

Romana Panini

$11.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, baby arugula, balsamic dressing

Meatball Parmigiana Panini

$10.00

homemade neapolitan meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$11.00

fried breaded cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Sausage and Pepper Panini

$11.00

sliced fennel sausage, broccoli rabe

Brocoli Rab Panini

$11.00

PASTA

Alla Nonna

$11.00

rigatoni, baked eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Gnocchi Classico

$11.00

neapalitan sauce, fresh mozzarella

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00

pink sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

marinara sauce, homemade meatballs

Fusilli Bolognese

$18.00

SIDES

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

garlic, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil

Sausage & Peppers

$11.00

caramelized onions and red peppers

Burnt Broccoli

$11.00

CALZONES

Red Tomato Cheese

$13.00

ricotta and fresh mozzarella

KID'S MENU

8" NY-Style

$9.00

8" Margherita

$10.00

8" Pepperoni

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

DESSERT

That S'More Sweet Pizza

$12.00

nutella, marshmallows and graham cracker crunch

Classica Nutella

$10.00

8” pizzette with nutella with a hint of raspberry jam, dusted with powdered sugar

Tartufo Ice Cream

$8.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

That Smore Pizza 12

$15.00

BEVERAGES

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Tonic Water Bottle

$3.00

Lemon Sweet Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limone

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Large San Pellegrino

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bar Menu

CAFE

Americano

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Venezian Margarita

$15.00

Peachy Punch

$15.00

Limoncello Mule

$15.00

Maker's Sidecar

$15.00

RED WINE

Cabernet

Montepulciano

Malbec

Pinot Noir

Merlot

Chianti

WHITE WINE

Pinot Grigio

Sauvignon Blanc

Chardonnay

SPARKLING

Prosecco

Rose

DRAFT BEER

Stella Artois

$9.00

Peroni

$9.00

Montauk Wave Chaser

$9.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Bronx World Gone Hazy

$9.00

Bud Lite

$7.00

BOTTLED BEER

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Amstel Lite

$6.00

ALCOHOL

Makers Mark Whiskey

$12.00

Bacardi Rum

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Patron Tequila

$11.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Wine Down Wednesdays

WDW Wine

WDW House Red

$5.00

WDW House White

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6245 northern blvd, East Norwich, NY 11732

Directions

