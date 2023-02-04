  • Home
Red Top Brewhouse 4637 South Main Street

No reviews yet

4637 South Main Street

Acworth, GA 30101

Order Again

Specials

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Snacks + Sharables

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Brewers’ mustard and beer cheese

Shepherd’s Pie

$8.00

RTBH handcut Fries

$8.00

Beer Cheese

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Masa-crusted fried pickles served with vegan red pepper aioli

Sampler

$12.00

Two 2oz beef sliders with cheese and bacon, two buffalo chicken tacos with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and 2oz buffalo chicken dip served with houes chips

Vegan Sampler

$14.00

Two 2oz polenta slides with red pepper aioli, 2 corn tacos with Brussels, mushrooms, balsamic glaze, Pico de Gallo. 2oz vegan buffalo dip, and a side of house made chips

Vegan Buffalo dip

$9.00

Vegan mayo, rice, artichoke hearts, house made buffalo sauce, salt, pepper, garlic, comes with house made chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Steak fries

$10.00

6oz of fries, 2oz of queso, 4oz of marinated steak, pico de gallo, fried jalapeno, and a side of sour cream

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Four fried green tomatoes, lettuce, and red pepper aioli

House made Chip Nachos

$13.00

House potato chips, jalapeno queso, marinated steak, Pico de Gallo

Soups + Sides

Chicken and Rice Soup (cup)

$6.00

Chicken and Rice Soup (bowl)

$9.00

Broccoli and Cheddar (cup)

$6.00

Broccoli and Cheddar (bowl)

$9.00

Side RTBH fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mac and Cheese with pork belly

$6.00

Mac and Cheese with out Pork Belly

$6.00

Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Vegan Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Polenta Fries

$6.00

Steamed Cabbage

$6.00

Salads

RTBH Salad (small)

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, onion, and preserved tomato

RTBH Salad (large)

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, onion, and preserved tomato

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.00

Blackened Salmon, mixed greens cucumber, onion, tomato, goat cheese, strawberries, and strawberry

Vegan

Vegan Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Vegan Burger

$15.00

BBQ Jack Fruit Sandwich

$14.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Vegan Chicken Sandwitch

$14.00

Vegan Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Pasta + Bowls

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Grilled shrimp in a dry white wine butter sauce with garlic, seasoning, lemon juice, parsley, and parmesan over a bed of pasta

Blackened Salmon Pasta

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$17.00

Blackened salmon, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso, sour cream, and salsa

Blackened Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Grilled chicken, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso,sour cream, and salsa

Steak Bowl

$12.00

Grilled marinated steak, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso, sour cream, and salsa

Mushroom Bowl

$8.00

Balsamic mushrooms, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso, sour cream, and salsa

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Blackened grilled chicken, pasta with a white wine butter sauce with capers, parmesan cheese, old bay, and garlic. Comes with a side of garlic bread

Main Staples

Fish and Chips

$17.00Out of stock

8oz of masa, old bay, RTBH buffalo sauce fried catfish served with fries.

Blackened Grouper

$16.00

Apple Glazed Pork Chop

$21.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$25.00

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Three Jumbo Chicken Tenders served with fresh hand cut fries

Hot Dogs

$10.00

Two all-beef hot dogs served with slaw, queso and fried jalapenos.

Grilled Wings

$15.00

8 jumbo wings tossed in house made buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Jerk or Garlic Parmesan sauces.

Sandwiches + Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken, dill pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red pepper aioli on a brioche bun

TBAR Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, and ranch on ciabatta.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried buffalo chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and choice of side.

Steak Wrap

$14.00

Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, with steak aioli and comes with a side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Red Top Burger (single)

$12.00

All beef patty, white cheddar, bacon, brewers’ mustard, pickles, onions,harissa mayo.

Red Top Burger (double)

$16.00

All beef patty, white cheddar, bacon, brewers’ mustard, pickles, onions,harissa mayo.

Queso Burger (single)

$11.00

All beef patty, fried jalapenos, grilled onions, smothered in jalapeno queso

Queso Burger (double)

$15.00

All beef patty, fried jalapenos, grilled onions, smothered in jalapeno queso

Hangover Burger (single)

$12.00

All beef patty, onions, egg, bacon, cheese, and comes with one side

Hangover Burger (double)

$16.00

All beef patty, onions, egg, bacon, cheese, and comes with one side

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$10.00

Two fried green tomatoes on sourdough topped with red pepper aioli, bacon, lettuce and onions.Choice of side.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Desserts

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Draft Beer

Red Top Iron Hill Trail

$7.50

Red Top Mercy Risin'

$7.50

Red Top Hiker's Haven

$8.00

Red Top Honey, Honey

$7.50

Red Top Red

$7.50

Red Top Pedro XXXX

$7.00

Red Top Cold Fire

$8.50

Red Top Second Chance

$7.00

Red Top Sean's Dirty Blonde

$7.50

Red Top Jam Sessions

$7.50

Red Top Birkett Brown Ale

$7.50

Red Top Holiday Cheer

$7.50

Red Top Sic Em Red

$7.50

Red Top Sic Em Black

$7.50

Red Top Neda Sangria

$9.00

Scotto Chardonay

$9.00

Red Top Pine Mountain Pilsner

$7.00

Sweetwater Broken Coast

$7.00

Red Top Second Place Porter

$8.00

Blake's Flannel Mouth

$7.50

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Red Hare 50.50

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Blakes Triple Jam Cider

$6.00

Blakes Peach Party

$6.00

Atlanta Cider Crisp Apple

$6.00

Ace Perry Cider

$6.00

Original Sin Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Omisson Ipa GF

$6.50

Omission Lager GF

$6.50

Bud Zero Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$7.00

Blake's Grand Cherri

$6.00

Perennial Intently Indulgent

$9.00

Wine

GLS Bonterra Equinox Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Mountain Merlot

$8.00

GLS Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Domaines Paul Mas Reserve Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Bonterra Equinox Red Blend

$28.00

BTL Mountain Merlot

$28.00

BTL Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

BTL Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Domaines Paul Mas Reserve Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Portlandia Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

BTL Baron de Ley Rioja

$32.00

GLS Souverain Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Voga Moscato

$8.00

GLS La Rime Pinot Grigio

$8.00

BTL Souverain Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Voga Moscato

$28.00

BTL La Rime Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Meomi Chardonnay

$16.00

GLS Day Owl

$8.00

GLS The Beach

$8.00

BTL Day Owl

$28.00

BTL The Beach

$28.00

Sophia Brut Rose

$9.00

GLS Sample Champagne

$7.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$21.00

BTL La Marca

$9.00

Cocktails

Archers

$11.00

Four Roses bourbon, house-made vanilla chai tea syrup, lemon, Angostura bitters.

Ashley Brown

$14.00

Empress Gin, elderflower liquor, cucumber rosemary syrup, lemon juice.

Blood Moon

$12.00

Teremana blanco tequila, Bravo orange liquor, agave, blood orange juice, and lime.

Lake City

$12.00

Our take on the classic Paloma made with Luna Azul Tequila, raspberry grapefruit syrup, fresh lime juice and topped with Betty Buzz grapefruit soda.

Lit Me Up

$13.00

Tanteo chipotle tequila, mango juice, lime, tajin and salt rim.

McCall

$12.00

Named after Acworth's first woman Mayor, this beverage is made with Old 4th Ward Vodka, strawberry basil syrup and lemon juice.

RT Old Fashioned

$12.00

Elijah Craig bourbon, Demerara, Angostura bitters, barrel aged and garnished with an orange peel.

Seaward

$12.00

Rumhaven coconut rum, house made pineapple sage syrup, pink guava juice, lime.

Fireside

$10.00

Frozen Machine

Frozen Sangria

$9.00

Frozen Jack and Coke

$12.00

Frozen Espresso Martini

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Old Fourth Ward

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Mutiny Pepper Vodka

$7.00

Crop Cucumber Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Dry

$7.00

Aviation

$9.00

Empress

$9.00

Rum

RumHaven

$8.00

Diplimatico Planas

$15.00

Diplimatico Reserva

$16.00

Diplimatico Mantunano

$14.00

Tequila

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Terramana Blanco

$11.00

Canta Negro

$13.00

Herradurra Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Grand Mayan Blanco

$13.00

Grand Mayan Reposado

$15.00

Adictivo Anjeo

$17.00

Whiskey and Bourbon

Crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Trails End

$12.00

Bear Face Canadian Whiskey

$13.00

Five Trail

$13.00

Manifest

$13.00

291 Small Batch

$11.00

Oak and Eden

$11.00

Blue Run

$13.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$15.00

Whistle Pig Piggyback

$12.00

Bardstown Discovery

$15.00

Bardstown Plantation Rum Cask

$17.00

Laws Four Grain

$15.00

Laws Four Grain Cognac Cask

$17.00

Blade and Bow

$13.00

Blantons

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$13.00

Widow Jane

$15.00

Widow Jane 10 year

$17.00

Watershed

$14.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$15.00

Smooth Ambler

$13.00

Smooth Ambler Rye

$14.00

Virgil Kaine Green Tea

$12.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$11.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

$11.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Scotch

McCallan 12

$14.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Glendalough 7 year

$12.00

Ancrona

$15.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Talisker Storm

$13.00

Glen Scotia 15 year

$15.00

Glen Scotia Single Malt

$12.00

The Black Axe

$13.00

Liqueurs

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Grand Marnier Float

$2.50

Disarona

$11.00

Chamboard

$11.00

Crowlers

Mercy Risin Crowler

$16.00

Iron Hill Crowler

$16.00

Honey Honey Crowler

$17.00

Red Top Red Crowler

$17.00

Pedros XXXX Crowler

$16.00

Pine Mountain Pils Crowler

$16.00

Cold Fire Crowler

$19.00

Second Place Porter Crowler

$18.00

Glassware

Black Tumbler

$15.00

White Water Bottle

$20.00

White Wine Glass

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Wine Glass`

$9.00

Silver Tumbler

$20.00

Coffee Cup

$10.00

Shirts

Mercy Risin' Shirt

$20.00

Hiker's Haven Shirt

$20.00

Honey Honey Tank Top

$20.00

Jackets and Sweatshirts

Black Sweatshirt

$30.00

Grey Sweatshirt

$30.00

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Black Dad Hat

$20.00

White Dad Hat

$20.00

Grey Beanie

$25.00

Slouch Beanie

$25.00

Dog Apparal

Dog Leash

$20.00

Dog Collar

$20.00

Dog Collar and Leash Combo

$30.00

Accessories

Koozie

$5.00

Mimosas

Red Top Mimosa

$10.00

Blood orange juice, sage and champagne.

Classic Mimosa

$9.00

Choice of orange juice, cranberry juice, or pineapple juice

snacks. sharables. yum

Beignets

$5.00

Brunch Mains

Chicken and French Toast

$14.00

Challah bread soaked in apple brandy custard, hand-breaded chicken, fresh fruit compote, maple syrup, choice of side.

Breakfast Patty Melt

$12.00

4oz beef patty, white cheddar, bacon, over-easy egg, sweet gherkins, pickled onions on sourdough bread, choice of side.

Apple Brandy French Toast

$12.00

Challah bread soaked in apple brandy custard, fresh fruit compote, maple syrup, choice of side.

Bougie Avocado Toast

$10.00

Sourdough, avocado, marinated tomato, capers, balsamic molasses reduction with choice of side.

Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, pickles, buttermilk biscuit, hot honey, and fries.

Homestead

$10.00

Grits, eggs, bacon. Add French toast for $1.50. Sub hashbrowns for grits or sausage for bacon.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough

$6.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, hot chilies, roasted green tomatoes, bacon, stoneground grits and white wine butter sauce.

Biscuits & Pepper Sausage Gravy

$6.00

2 homemade RTBH biscuits topped with house sausage gravy.

Brunch Sides

Stone Ground Grits

$6.00

Hash Browns

$6.00

3 Eggs

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Over Med

Up

Over Hard

Scrambled

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your Friends Are Here!

Location

4637 South Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Directions

