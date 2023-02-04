Red Top Brewhouse 4637 South Main Street
4637 South Main Street
Acworth, GA 30101
Specials
Snacks + Sharables
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Brewers’ mustard and beer cheese
Shepherd’s Pie
RTBH handcut Fries
Beer Cheese
Fried Pickles
Masa-crusted fried pickles served with vegan red pepper aioli
Sampler
Two 2oz beef sliders with cheese and bacon, two buffalo chicken tacos with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and 2oz buffalo chicken dip served with houes chips
Vegan Sampler
Two 2oz polenta slides with red pepper aioli, 2 corn tacos with Brussels, mushrooms, balsamic glaze, Pico de Gallo. 2oz vegan buffalo dip, and a side of house made chips
Vegan Buffalo dip
Vegan mayo, rice, artichoke hearts, house made buffalo sauce, salt, pepper, garlic, comes with house made chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Steak fries
6oz of fries, 2oz of queso, 4oz of marinated steak, pico de gallo, fried jalapeno, and a side of sour cream
Fried Green Tomatoes
Four fried green tomatoes, lettuce, and red pepper aioli
House made Chip Nachos
House potato chips, jalapeno queso, marinated steak, Pico de Gallo
Soups + Sides
Chicken and Rice Soup (cup)
Chicken and Rice Soup (bowl)
Broccoli and Cheddar (cup)
Broccoli and Cheddar (bowl)
Side RTBH fries
Side House Salad
Mac and Cheese with pork belly
Mac and Cheese with out Pork Belly
Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Vegan Brussel Sprouts
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Polenta Fries
Steamed Cabbage
Salads
Vegan
Pasta + Bowls
Shrimp Scampi
Grilled shrimp in a dry white wine butter sauce with garlic, seasoning, lemon juice, parsley, and parmesan over a bed of pasta
Blackened Salmon Pasta
Blackened Salmon Bowl
Blackened salmon, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso, sour cream, and salsa
Blackened Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso,sour cream, and salsa
Steak Bowl
Grilled marinated steak, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso, sour cream, and salsa
Mushroom Bowl
Balsamic mushrooms, rice, lettuce, grilled onions, queso, sour cream, and salsa
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Blackened grilled chicken, pasta with a white wine butter sauce with capers, parmesan cheese, old bay, and garlic. Comes with a side of garlic bread
Main Staples
Fish and Chips
8oz of masa, old bay, RTBH buffalo sauce fried catfish served with fries.
Blackened Grouper
Apple Glazed Pork Chop
Grilled Ribeye Steak
Jumbo Chicken Tenders
Three Jumbo Chicken Tenders served with fresh hand cut fries
Hot Dogs
Two all-beef hot dogs served with slaw, queso and fried jalapenos.
Grilled Wings
8 jumbo wings tossed in house made buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Jerk or Garlic Parmesan sauces.
Sandwiches + Burgers
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, dill pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, red pepper aioli on a brioche bun
TBAR Sandwich
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, and ranch on ciabatta.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried buffalo chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and choice of side.
Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, with steak aioli and comes with a side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Red Top Burger (single)
All beef patty, white cheddar, bacon, brewers’ mustard, pickles, onions,harissa mayo.
Red Top Burger (double)
All beef patty, white cheddar, bacon, brewers’ mustard, pickles, onions,harissa mayo.
Queso Burger (single)
All beef patty, fried jalapenos, grilled onions, smothered in jalapeno queso
Queso Burger (double)
All beef patty, fried jalapenos, grilled onions, smothered in jalapeno queso
Hangover Burger (single)
All beef patty, onions, egg, bacon, cheese, and comes with one side
Hangover Burger (double)
All beef patty, onions, egg, bacon, cheese, and comes with one side
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Two fried green tomatoes on sourdough topped with red pepper aioli, bacon, lettuce and onions.Choice of side.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic
Draft Beer
Red Top Iron Hill Trail
Red Top Mercy Risin'
Red Top Hiker's Haven
Red Top Honey, Honey
Red Top Red
Red Top Pedro XXXX
Red Top Cold Fire
Red Top Second Chance
Red Top Sean's Dirty Blonde
Red Top Jam Sessions
Red Top Birkett Brown Ale
Red Top Holiday Cheer
Red Top Sic Em Red
Red Top Sic Em Black
Red Top Neda Sangria
Scotto Chardonay
Red Top Pine Mountain Pilsner
Sweetwater Broken Coast
Red Top Second Place Porter
Blake's Flannel Mouth
Bottle Beer
Miller Lite
Sweetwater 420
Red Hare 50.50
Michelob Ultra
Blue Moon
Corona
Corona Light
Bud Light
Blakes Triple Jam Cider
Blakes Peach Party
Atlanta Cider Crisp Apple
Ace Perry Cider
Original Sin Pineapple Cider
Omisson Ipa GF
Omission Lager GF
Bud Zero Non-Alcoholic
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Topo Chico Lemon Lime
Blake's Grand Cherri
Perennial Intently Indulgent
Wine
GLS Bonterra Equinox Red Blend
GLS Mountain Merlot
GLS Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Rainstorm Pinot Noir
GLS Domaines Paul Mas Reserve Pinot Noir
BTL Bonterra Equinox Red Blend
BTL Mountain Merlot
BTL Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Rainstorm Pinot Noir
BTL Domaines Paul Mas Reserve Pinot Noir
BTL Portlandia Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Baron de Ley Rioja
GLS Souverain Chardonnay
GLS Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Voga Moscato
GLS La Rime Pinot Grigio
BTL Souverain Chardonnay
BTL Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Voga Moscato
BTL La Rime Pinot Grigio
BTL Meomi Chardonnay
GLS Day Owl
GLS The Beach
BTL Day Owl
BTL The Beach
Sophia Brut Rose
GLS Sample Champagne
BTL Wycliff Champagne
BTL La Marca
Cocktails
Archers
Four Roses bourbon, house-made vanilla chai tea syrup, lemon, Angostura bitters.
Ashley Brown
Empress Gin, elderflower liquor, cucumber rosemary syrup, lemon juice.
Blood Moon
Teremana blanco tequila, Bravo orange liquor, agave, blood orange juice, and lime.
Lake City
Our take on the classic Paloma made with Luna Azul Tequila, raspberry grapefruit syrup, fresh lime juice and topped with Betty Buzz grapefruit soda.
Lit Me Up
Tanteo chipotle tequila, mango juice, lime, tajin and salt rim.
McCall
Named after Acworth's first woman Mayor, this beverage is made with Old 4th Ward Vodka, strawberry basil syrup and lemon juice.
RT Old Fashioned
Elijah Craig bourbon, Demerara, Angostura bitters, barrel aged and garnished with an orange peel.
Seaward
Rumhaven coconut rum, house made pineapple sage syrup, pink guava juice, lime.
Fireside
Tequila
Whiskey and Bourbon
Crown
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet
Knob Creek
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Trails End
Bear Face Canadian Whiskey
Five Trail
Manifest
291 Small Batch
Oak and Eden
Blue Run
Whistle Pig 10 Year
Whistle Pig Piggyback
Bardstown Discovery
Bardstown Plantation Rum Cask
Laws Four Grain
Laws Four Grain Cognac Cask
Blade and Bow
Blantons
Eagle Rare
Noah's Mill
Widow Jane
Widow Jane 10 year
Watershed
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Smooth Ambler
Smooth Ambler Rye
Virgil Kaine Green Tea
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant
Four Roses
Jameson
Scotch
Liqueurs
Crowlers
Glassware
Jackets and Sweatshirts
Accessories
Mimosas
snacks. sharables. yum
Brunch Mains
Chicken and French Toast
Challah bread soaked in apple brandy custard, hand-breaded chicken, fresh fruit compote, maple syrup, choice of side.
Breakfast Patty Melt
4oz beef patty, white cheddar, bacon, over-easy egg, sweet gherkins, pickled onions on sourdough bread, choice of side.
Apple Brandy French Toast
Challah bread soaked in apple brandy custard, fresh fruit compote, maple syrup, choice of side.
Bougie Avocado Toast
Sourdough, avocado, marinated tomato, capers, balsamic molasses reduction with choice of side.
Chicken Biscuit
Hand-breaded chicken tenders, pickles, buttermilk biscuit, hot honey, and fries.
Homestead
Grits, eggs, bacon. Add French toast for $1.50. Sub hashbrowns for grits or sausage for bacon.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough
Shrimp & Grits
Gulf shrimp, hot chilies, roasted green tomatoes, bacon, stoneground grits and white wine butter sauce.
Biscuits & Pepper Sausage Gravy
2 homemade RTBH biscuits topped with house sausage gravy.
4637 South Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101