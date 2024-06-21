Red Top Pizza - Detroit Style
3950 Sage Hill Drive NW
Calgary, CN T3R 2A4
PIZZAS
4 Square Detroit Style Pizzas
- 4 Square "The Good Pie" (Feature Pizza!)
Pizza sauce, cup and char pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$24.00
- 4 Square "Pesto Pie" (Feature Pizza!)
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Brick and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Pesto and Ranch Drizzle.$24.00
- 4 Square Detroiter
Pizza sauce, double pepperoni, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Greektown
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Tangy BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Meat Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, bacon, beef, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square The Zeus
Garlic butter, smoked ham, chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Arabian
House-made sweet sauce, beef doner meat, tomatoes, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square The 6 Mile
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Mo'Town Special
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Midtown Heat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, banana peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Chicken Supreme
Pizza sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Corktown Groove
Garlic butter, bacon, pickles, spinach, feta, honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
- 4 Square Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, onions mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.00
8 Square Detroit Style Pizzas
- 8 Square "The Good Pie" (Feature Pizza!)
Pizza sauce, cup and char pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$34.00
- 8 Square "Pesto Pie" (Feature Pizza!)
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Brick and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with Pesto and Ranch Drizzle.$34.00
- 8 Square Detroiter
Pizza sauce, double pepperoni, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Greektown
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Tangy BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Meat Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, bacon, beef, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square The Zeus
Garlic butter, smoked ham, chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Arabian
House-made sweet sauce, beef doner meat, tomatoes, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square The 6 Mile
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Mo'Town Special
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Midtown Heat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, banana peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Chicken Supreme
Pizza sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Corktown Groove
Garlic butter, bacon, pickles, spinach, feta, honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
- 8 Square Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, onions mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, brick & mozzarella cheese$32.00
10in Traditional Round Pizzas
- 10" Detroiter
Pizza sauce, double pepperoni, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$18.95
- 10" Greektown
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$19.95
- 10" Tangy BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon, brick & mozzarella cheese$18.95
- 10" Meat Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, bacon, beef, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" The Zeus
Garlic butter, smoked ham, chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" Arabian
House-made sweet sauce, beef doner meat, tomatoes, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" The 6 Mile
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" Mo'Town Special
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" Midtown Heat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, banana peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" Chicken Supreme
Pizza sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, brick & mozzarella cheese$19.95
- 10" Corktown Groove
Garlic butter, bacon, pickles, spinach, feta, honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$19.95
- 10" Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$20.95
- 10" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, onions mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, brick & mozzarella cheese$18.95
12in Traditional Round Pizzas
- 12" Detroiter
Pizza sauce, double pepperoni, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.95
- 12" Greektown
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$24.95
- 12" Tangy BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon, brick & mozzarella cheese$22.95
- 12" Meat Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, bacon, beef, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" The Zeus
Garlic butter, smoked ham, chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" Arabian
House-made sweet sauce, beef doner meat, tomatoes, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" The 6 Mile
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" Mo'Town Special
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" Midtown Heat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, banana peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" Chicken Supreme
Pizza sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, brick & mozzarella cheese$25.95
- 12" Corktown Groove
Garlic butter, bacon, pickles, spinach, feta, honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$25.95
- 12" Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 12" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, onions mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, brick & mozzarella cheese$23.95
14in Traditional Round Pizzas
- 14" Detroiter
Pizza sauce, double pepperoni, hot honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 14" Greektown
Pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$28.95
- 14" Tangy BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onions, green peppers, jalapeños, brick & mozzarella cheese$30.95
- 14" Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, smoked ham, pineapple, bacon, brick & mozzarella cheese$26.95
- 14" Meat Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, bacon, beef, brick & mozzarella cheese$31.95
- 14" The Zeus
Garlic butter, smoked ham, chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, brick & mozzarella cheese$30.95
- 14" Arabian
House-made sweet sauce, beef doner meat, tomatoes, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$31.95
- 14" The 6 Mile
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, brick & mozzarella cheese$30.95
- 14" Mo'Town Special
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, brick & mozzarella cheese$30.95
- 14" Midtown Heat
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, salami, sausage, beef, banana peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$30.95
- 14" Chicken Supreme
Pizza sauce, chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, brick & mozzarella cheese$28.95
- 14" Corktown Groove
Garlic butter, bacon, pickles, spinach, feta, honey drizzle, brick & mozzarella cheese$28.95
- 14" Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo sauce, steak meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, brick & mozzarella cheese$31.95
- 14" Veggie Supreme
Pizza sauce, onions mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, brick & mozzarella cheese$27.95
Build Your Own Pizza
OTHER FOOD
Oven Baked Calzones
- Classic Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, signature tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese$12.95
- Folded Arabian
Beef doner meat, onions, tomatoes, sweet sauce, and mozzarella cheese$13.95
- Folded Meat Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, Italian salami, beef, bacon, signature tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese$13.95
- Build Your Own
Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese$12.95
Baked Pastas
Chicken Wings
Fresh Salads
- Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing$9.95
- Greek Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, and vinaigrette$11.95
- Garden Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and Italian dressing$11.95
Side Kicks
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
Served with marinara sauce$9.95
- Donair Fingers
Served with sweet sauce$11.95
- Jalapeño Breadsticks
Served with marinara sauce$10.95
- Chicken Fingers & Fries
Served with plum sauce$12.95
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Served with side of ranch$12.95
- Donair Dunkers - 8 Pieces
Served with sweet sauce$9.95
- Chicken Thai Bites$11.95
- Jalapeño Poppers
Served with marinara sauce$9.95
- French Fries$4.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Sauce Dips
DRINKS
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3950 Sage Hill Drive NW, Calgary, CN T3R 2A4