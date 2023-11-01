- Home
- /
- Fort Pierce
- /
- Red Trio Concept
Red Trio Concept
No reviews yet
3224 S US Hwy 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Breakfast
Combos
Ham & Cheeses Omelette, Toasted Bagel & 3 Home made Panqueques with a selection of fresh fruits.
Meats Omelette, salted potatoes & 3 Home made Panqueques with a selection of fresh fruits.
2 Sunny eggs with Bacon, Toasted Bagel & salted potaotes.
Cheeses Omelette, salted potatoes & 3 Home made Panqueques with raspberry and chocolate cream.
Omeletts
Our Cheese Omelette is a breakfast classic with a twist! This fluffy omelette is loaded with creamy, melted cheese that oozes out with each decadent slice. It's a mouthwatering combination of light and airy eggs with the rich, gooey goodness of cheese.
Indulge in the perfect harmony of flavors with our Ham & Cheese Omelette. This breakfast masterpiece features a light, fluffy omelette generously filled with savory ham and melty, gooey cheese. With every bite, you'll experience the delightful combination of smoky ham and the creamy richness of cheese, creating a breakfast sensation that's simply irresistible.
Our Trio Meat Omelette is a carnivore's dream come true! This hearty breakfast creation is packed with a tantalizing trio of sizzling bacon, savory sausage, and succulent ham. The combination of these three meats, enveloped in a fluffy, perfectly cooked omelette, will take your taste buds on a thrilling journey.
Appetizers
Pork Belly
Introducing our Special Pork Belly – a culinary masterpiece that's a true delight for your taste buds. We take succulent pork belly, expertly prepared to perfection, and infuse it with a symphony of mouthwatering flavors. Each bite reveals a crispy, caramelized exterior that gives way to tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat, boasting a rich blend of savory and sweet notes.
Introducing our Special BBQ Pork Belly – a mouthwatering masterpiece that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. We start with tender, succulent pork belly, then elevate it to another level by infusing it with a smoky and sweet barbecue glaze. The result? A perfect marriage of crispy, caramelized goodness on the outside and tender, flavor-packed meat on the inside.
Introducing our Special Pork Belly with Chimichurri – a culinary delight that takes your taste buds on a journey to flavor paradise. We start with succulent, perfectly cooked pork belly, and then elevate it with a vibrant, zesty chimichurri sauce. The result is a harmonious blend of crispy, tender pork belly and the fresh, herbaceous kick of chimichurri.