Food Menu

Appetizers

Fried Salmon Bites

$14.00

fried salmon drizzled with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

fried with lemon pepper, Cajun, buffalo, or sweet and spicy and traditional

Southwestern Chicken Egg Roll

$13.00

served with chicken, onions, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, mozzarella

Spinach dip

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Brunch Items

Red Velvet Chicken & waffles

$20.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.95

Peach Cobbler french toast & Chicken

$19.00

Strawberry Waffle & Lobster

$25.00

Seafood Omelette

$22.00

The Breakfast Plate

$18.00

Strawberry waffle & chicken

$22.95

Waffle only

$8.00

Catfish & Grits

$18.95

Fried Pork Chops

$19.00

Oxtails and Grits

$28.95

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$12.95

Bougie Chicken Biscuits

$17.95

Bentley Oxtail Omelette

$24.95

Lunch Menu 11am-3pm

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.95

Fried Catfish Basket

$15.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Salmon Philly

$17.95

Vegetable Plate

$12.95

Chicken Finger

$16.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Entrees

Lobster Fried Rice

$38.00

served with 3 mini lobster tails, eggs, vegetables

Lamb Chops served mash potatoes and broccoli

$42.00

served mash potatoes and broccoli red wine sauce

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

served over penne pasta with peppers, onions, garlic, shrimp, lobster and crawfish

Granny's Fried Chicken served with mac and collards

$24.00

served with mac n cheese and collards

ATL Fried Porkchop served sweet potatoe souflee and collards

$25.95

Fried Catfish with Mac and greens

$22.95

Honey glazed Salmon Ceasar Salad

$19.95

Red velvet chicken & waffles

$20.00

Honey glazed salmon, mash and broccoli

$26.95

Oxtails Plate with collards and mac

$32.95

Fried or Grilled Lobster Add on

$22.00

Ribeye served with mash potatoes and broccoli

$47.00

3 Lamb Al Carte

$34.00

Whole Fried Red Snapper served mac and greens

$42.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$15.00

served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and fries

Salmon Philly

$20.00

served with provolone cheese, onions, green peppers and sirocco mayo

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

served with fries

Kid Burger

$10.00

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Sides

Braised Collards

$6.00

Brocolli

$6.00

Corn Muffin (2)

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pork Sausage

$4.95

Eggs

$5.00

Sweet Potato Souffle

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Catfish

$12.00

Bacon

$6.00

Granny Chicken Wing

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Pork Chop

$12.00Out of stock

Honey Biscuit

$5.00

Side Ceaser

$9.00

WW Special

$7.00

WW Drink Special

$5.00

Friday Ladies Night 5pm-8pm

Crab Legs Special

$12.00

5 Wings and Fries

$12.00

Catfish Nuggets and Fries

$14.00

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Griff's Comedy Club Menu after 8pm

George Lopez Spinach Dip

$15.00

Martin Lawrence Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Bernie Mac Wings (lemon pepper, sweet & spicy, cajun, buffalo)

$14.00

Eddie Murphy Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.00

Ma Mabley's Catfish Nuggets

$15.00

Kat Williams Egg Rolls

$13.00

Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Regular Water

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.99

Peach Sweet Tea

$5.00

Liquors

Cocktail's

T's Rum Punch

$14.00

Bistro Margarita

$14.00

Crown Royal Flight

$35.00

Pineapple Mango Mojito

$14.00

Strawberry & Lemon Moscow Mule

$12.00

Blueberry & Lemon Mimosa

$12.00

Hennessey Side Car

$14.00

Strawberry Shortcake Mimosa

$12.00

Peach Cobbler Mimosa

$12.00

Watermelon Basil Mimosa

$12.00

Midnight Rendevous

$15.00

Cranberry mimosa

$7.00

Strawberry mimosa

$7.00

Mango mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Pineapple mimosa

$7.00

Orange mimosa

$7.00

Long Island

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Bottomless mimosas

$30.00

Small Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Large Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Peach Mimosa

$7.00

Sangria

$12.00

Apple martini

$12.00

Wine sweet red

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$9.00

Titos Lavender Lemonade

$13.00

Redbull

$4.25

Frozen flights

$25.00

Blueberry Long Island w/ Red Bull

$17.00

Passionate Kick

$10.00

Peach Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Summer Smash Martini

$10.00

HER bottle

$40.00

Passion Fruit Mimosa

$8.00

Watermelon Mint Chiller

$12.00

Sweet T Lemonade

$14.00

Blueberry Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Hennessy Strawberry Sour

$12.00

Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Redstripe

$6.00

Yuengling lager

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$6.00

Coors light

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Wine

Sweet red

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

St Christopher Riesling

$9.00

Red devil merlot

$9.00

Freak show merlot

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc ( bottle )

$45.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Pineapple

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sauviaungh Blanc

$9.00

Her Wine Peach

$9.00

Moscato

$7.00

Vodka

Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom

$13.00

Ketel one Grapefruit & Rose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Watermelon Basil Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$13.00

Strawberry & Lemongrass Grey Goose

$14.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Grey goose (white peach)

$14.00

Svedka

$9.00

Svedka Mango Pineapple

$9.00

Ketel one Cucumber & Mint

$13.00

Rosemary vodka

$13.00

Clique Vodka

$12.00

Edge Vodka

$10.00

Tequila

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Patron

$15.00

Avion Blanco

$15.00

Avion Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Casamigos blanco

$15.00

1800 coconut

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Tanteo

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

House Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

1800 Repo

$11.11

Gin

Concierge Gin

$7.00

Waterloo

$10.00Out of stock

Beefeaters

$12.00

Avation

$10.00

Bourbon/whisky/Cognac

Hennessey

$15.00

Dusse

$14.00

Remy

$14.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$12.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Christain Brother

$7.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Loch Lomond

$14.00

Dewars Scotch

$13.00

Copper Dog

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Conciere Whiskey

$9.00

Mercer + Prince

$13.00

Rum

Don q Coconut Rum

$10.00

Don q Rum

$10.00

Kracken

$10.00

Calypso

$10.00

Calypso Coconut

$10.00

Sangar WHITE

$13.00

Liqueurs

Grand marnier

$10.00

Cointreau liquor

$10.00

Ameretto

$7.00

Happy Hour

HH Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

HH Summer Dream

$7.00

HH Frozen Strawberry

$5.00

Blueberry Peach Blossom

$9.00

Bloody Summer

$9.00

Pineapple Mango Marg

$5.00

HH Frozen Pineapple

$5.00

Griff's Comedy Drinks

Griff's Blueberry Margarita Frozen

$10.00

T's Rum Punch

$12.00

Dirty South Gin & Juice

$12.00

Monique's "Candy" Martini

$10.00

Charlie Murphy's Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Henry Welch's "Henny thing is possible" Margarita

$15.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$5.00

Red Snapper Shot

$5.00

Sommore's Lemondrop

$10.00

Girls Trip Shot (Pineapple Upside Down/Rum)

$5.00

Banquet

Chicken and waffles

Banquet Chicken & Wafflee

$35.00

Events at Red Velvet

Silver Package

$45.00

Platinum Package

$65.00

Events

Entertainment

Bottomless Brunch

$50.00

Entertainment Fee

$15.00