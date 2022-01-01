Red Wing Diner imageView gallery
Pizza
Seafood

Red Wing Diner

review star

No reviews yet

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1

Walpole, MA 02081

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Clam Chowder Bowl

Burgers

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$16.99

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.99

St. Patty Melt

$16.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$17.99

Chicken Picatta Florentine

$17.99

Haddock Florentine

$23.99

Jameson Steak Tips

$19.99

Pasta Primavera

$13.99

Shrimp Scampi

$17.99

Sirloin

$19.99

Surf & Turf

$27.99

Vodka Chicken

$16.99

Seafood

Broiled Haddock

$23.99

Broiled Scallops

$34.99

Clam Roll

$22.99

Clams

$36.99

Clams/Scallops Combo

$46.99

Fish Bites

$16.99

Fisherman's Platter

$72.99

Hadd Sandwich

$16.99

Haddock

$19.99

PT Clam

$36.50

PT Scallops

$33.50

PT Shrimp

$16.50

PT Strips

$15.50

QT Clam

$73.00

QT Scallops

$67.00

QT Shrimp

$33.00

QT Strips

$32.00

S- Clam

$22.99

S- Fish & Chips

$16.99

S- Scallops

$26.99

S- Strips

$15.99

Scallop Roll

$26.99

Scallops

$34.99

Shrimp (10)

$17.99

Strip Roll

$15.99

Strip-Fisherman

$64.99

Strips

$16.99

Shrimp Scallop

$36.99

Shrimp/Haddock

$34.99

Haddock/Scallop

$47.99

Strip/Haddock

$31.99

Strip/Scallop

$36.99

Strip/Shrimp

$29.99

Clam/Haddock

$46.99

Shrimp /Clam

$46.99

Fresh Salads

Antipasto (Lg)

$12.99

Antipasto (Sm)

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Double Iceberg Wedge Salad

$16.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mediterranean Salad

$16.99

Side Caesar

$6.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Julies Salad

$13.99

Homemade Chowder & Soups

Quart Clam Chowder

$19.99

Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.99

Fish Chowder Bowl

$8.99

Fish Chowder Quart

$24.99

Fish Chowder Cup

$6.99

Kids Menu

K- Cheese Burger

$6.99

K- Chicken Tenders

$5.99

K- Fish N Chip

$8.99

K- Grilled Cheese

$5.99

K- hamburger

$5.99

K- Hot Dog

$5.99

K- Mac-N-Cheese

$5.99

K- Pasta With Sauce & Meatball

$5.99

K- Turkey Dinner

$7.99

Pizzas

Red Wing Special

$14.00

Liam's Favorite

$13.99

Lisa's Favorite

$12.99

Meat Lovers

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Vegetable Medly

$13.99

Red Wing Bbq

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Club

$16.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Lobster Roll

$19.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Reuben

$12.99

Sides

Baked after 4PM

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Large French Fries

$5.99

Mashed

$2.75

Rice

$2.75

Small French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Veggie Of Day

$2.75

Apps

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Calamari

$12.99

Chicken Tenders (10pc)

$14.99

Chicken Tenders (5pc)

$11.99

Chicken Wings (12pc)

$13.99

Chicken Wings (8pc)

$11.99

Clam Cakes Basket

$10.99

Crab Cakes

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Pot Pie Eggrolls

$10.99

Stuffed Clams

$9.99

Dessert

Apple Pie

$8.99

Blueberry Pie

$8.99

Peanutbutter Pie

$8.99

Lemon Merangue Pie

$7.99

Boston Cream Pie

$9.99

Lava Cake

$9.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Grapenut Pudding

$6.99

Chocolate Pudding

$4.99

Key lime Cheesecake

$9.99

Grand Slam Cheesecake

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole, MA 02081

Directions

Gallery
Red Wing Diner image

Map
