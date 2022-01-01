Pizza
Seafood
Red Wing Diner
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1, Walpole, MA 02081
Gallery
