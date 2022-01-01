Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Red Yeti

review star

No reviews yet

256 Spring St

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

256 Spring St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Red Yeti image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
orange starNo Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Parlour Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
131 West Chestnut St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Portage House
orange star4.6 • 675
117 E Riverside Dr Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Orange Clover
orange starNo Reviews
590 Missouri Ave Suite 100 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville

Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
orange star4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Portage House
orange star4.6 • 675
117 E Riverside Dr Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jeffersonville
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston