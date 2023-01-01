Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redamak's

review star

No reviews yet

616 E Buffalo St

New Buffalo, MI 49117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Build Your Own Legendary

Hamburger

$7.50

Velveeta Cheeseburger

$7.75

Swiss Cheeseburger

$7.75

Cheddar Cheseburger

$7.75

Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$7.75

Double Hamburger

$9.00

Double Velveeta Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Swiss Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheddar Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$10.00

Triple Hamburger

$12.00

Triple Velveeta Cheeseburger

$13.00

Triple Swiss Cheeseburger

$13.00

Triple Cheddar Cheeseburger

$13.00

Triple Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$13.00

Build Your Own Ultimate

Ultimate Hamburger

$9.25

Ultimate Velveeta Cheeseburger

$9.50

Ultimate Swiss Cheeseburger

$9.50

Ultimate Cheddar Cheeseburger

$9.50

Ultimate Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$9.50

Ultimate Double Hamburger

$10.75

Ultimate Double Velveeta Cheeseburger

$11.75

Ultimate Double Swiss Cheeseburger

$11.75

Ultimate Double Cheddar Cheeseburger

$11.75

Ultimate Double Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$11.75

Ultimate Triple Hamburger

$13.75

Ultimate Triple Velveeta Cheeseburger

$14.75

Ultimate Triple Swiss Cheeseburger

$14.75

Ultimate Triple Cheddar Cheeseburger

$14.75

Ultimate Triple Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$14.75

Hand Crafted Burgers

Bison Burger

$13.50

5 1/3oz. Ground Bison grilled to perfection, with Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Crumbled Goat Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with French Fries.

Turkey Burger

$13.50

House Ground Turkey - Our custom blend of spices, red onion, Jalapeños mixed with 4 oz. of our House Ground Hand Pattied Turkey and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Black Bean Burger

$12.50

MorningStar Farms" Black Bean Chipotle Vegetarian Burger, a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, green and red peppers. Served on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Patty Melt

$13.50

Our Ultimate (8oz.) Hamburger topped with melted Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions served on grilled Marble Rye Bread. Served with French Fries.

Ultimate Gourmet Burgers

BBQ Burger

$13.50

Our Ultimate (8oz.) BBQ Burger is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, crispy Bacon, Grilled Onions, finished with our House-made Honey BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Bleu Burger

$15.50

This will leave you singing the "Bleus", Ultimate (8oz.) Burger topped with crispy Bacon, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Grilled Onions finished with our House-made Spicy Blueberry BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Buffalo Street Burger

$15.50

You've arrived! Let the journey begin with an Ultimate (8oz.) Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, a couple Onion Rings, Sliced Jalapenos, Sriracha mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Wilson Street Burger

$13.50

They say garlic is good for the Soul! A unique combination of our Ultimate (8oz.) Burger covered with Parmesan Garlic sauce, topped with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions served on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Change of Pace

Jimbo's Italian Beef

$10.00

Thinly sliced Beef marinated in seasoned Au Jus, topped with fresh Bell Peppers on a French Roll. Served with a side of Mild Pepperoncini, and French Fries.

B.L.T.

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted White Bread topped with Mayonnaise. Served with a dill pickle spear, and French Fries.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

Fresh grilled Chicken Breast, lightly seasoned on a Brioche Bun. Served plain or smothered in your choice of BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with a dill pickle spear, and French Fries.

Sloppy Mak

$8.50Out of stock

A close cousin to Sloppy Joe! A tangy blend of BBQ sauce and our Ground Chuck, just how Mom made it! Served on a Brioche bun with a side of our House-made Cole Slaw, a dill pickle spear, and French Fries..

Short Subjects

Little Mak

$5.50

3 oz. Beef Patty on a Plain Bun. Served with French Fries.

Little Cheese Mak

$6.00

3 oz. Beef Patty Topped with Velveeta Cheese on a Plain Bun. Served with French Fries.

Kiddy Dog

$6.00

2 oz. All Beef Hot Dog. Served with French Fries.

Little Chicken

$6.50

Two Breaded Boneless Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried. Served with French Fries.

The Original Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese - 7 oz. Served with French Fries.

Little Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Six Breaded Mini Corn Dogs, Deep Fried. Served with French Fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Velveeta Cheese on White Bread. Served with French Fries.

Just Wings & Tenders

8 Traditional Wings

$13.00

All Chicken Wings and Tenders are deep fried, may be served plain or smothered in your choice of sauces; Buffalo, BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese dressing or House-made Ranch dressing.

1/2lb Boneless Wings

$11.00

All Chicken Wings and Tenders are deep fried, may be served plain or smothered in your choice of sauces; Buffalo, BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese dressing or House-made Ranch dressing.

5 Chicken Tenders

$11.00

All Chicken Wings and Tenders are deep fried, may be served plain or smothered in your choice of sauces; Buffalo, BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese dressing or House-made Ranch dressing.

Just Wraps & Salads

Happy's Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips blended with melted Swiss Cheese, fresh Bell Peppers, fresh sliced Mushrooms, and Grilled Onions wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House-made Ranch dressing,

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders coated with Buffalo sauce, Shredded Mild Cheddar cheese, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a flour Tortilla served with a side of House-made Ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Thinly sliced Smoked Honey Turkey Breast with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a side of House-made Ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.00

A fresh mix of Salad Greens, Cucumbers, sliced Tomatoes and Croutons with your choice of Salad Dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our Legendary interpretation of a classic salad - Fresh Romaine Hearts drizzled with Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with seasoned crunchy Croutons and shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Seafood Affair

Breaded Shrimp

$12.00

Breaded Fantail Shrimp Deep Fried to perfection served with French Fries, House-made Cole Slaw, and a side of Cocktail Sauce.

Perch Wrap

$12.00

Lightly Breaded Deep Fried Lake Perch, with Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, & House-made Cole Slaw wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries and a side of Tartar Sauce.

Clam Strip Dinner

$12.00

Lightly Breaded Deep Fried Clam Strips served with French Fries and House-made Cole Slaw.

Lake Perch Dinner

$15.00

Lightly Breaded Deep Fried Yellow Lake Perch served with French Fries, House-made Cole Slaw, and a side of Tartar Sauce and Lemon.

Just Dogs

Hot Dog

$6.00

100% All Beef Hot Dog served on a Plain Bun with French fries.

Cheese Dog

$7.00

100% All Beef Hot Dog with Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce, served on a Plain Bun with French fries.

Chili Dog

$7.00

100% All Beef Hot Dog with Chili Sauce, served on a Plain Bun with French fries.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.50

100% All Beef Hot Dog with Chili and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce, served on a Plain Bun with French fries.

Two Dog Special

$8.50

Two all Beef dogs served on a Plain Bun with French Fries.

Just Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cauliflower

$7.50

Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.50

Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Served with a side of House-made Marinara sauce.

Clam Strips

$7.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.

Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

$8.50

Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with a side of House-made Marinara sauce.

Mini Tacos

$8.50

Served with a side of Sour Cream and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Charlie's Combo

$16.00

Breaded Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing and Marinara Sauce.

Katie's Combo

$13.00

4 Boneless Chicken Tenders & 4 Mozzarella Sticks. Served with a side of House-made Marinara sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Just Potatoes

French Fries

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Served with a side of Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Served with a side of Chili and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Served with a side of Honey.

Waffle Fries

$6.50

Lightly Seasoned

Sloppy Waffle Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with our House-made Sloppy Mak and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Just Soups

Angie's Homestyle Chili

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Chicago Cheddar

$4.00

Shakes & Stuff

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.00

A blend of Vanilla Shake Mix and Salted Caramel sauce topped with Real Whipped Cream and a cherry.

Shake

$4.50

Banana, Chocolate, Raspberry, Strawberry or Vanilla. All Shakes Topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry!

Malt

$5.00

Banana, Chocolate, Raspberry, Strawberry or Vanilla. All Malts Topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry!

Smoothie

$4.25

Cool off with a blended Smoothie. Your choice of four delicious flavors: Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Piña Colada or any combination topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry. A departure from the ordinary!

Chocolate Monkey

$4.50

A blend of Vanilla Shake Mix and Island Oasis Banana Mix with a touch of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry. Can you say scrumptious!?!

Red's Dreamsicle

$4.50

Your choice Fanta Orange, or Barq's Red Cream Soda and Vanilla Shake Mix.

Oreo Blast

$5.00

Oreo cookies blended with Vanilla Shake Mix! Have A Blast!!!

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Barq's Root Beer and Vanilla Shake Mix.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Tonic

$3.00

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Blueberry BBQ

$1.50

Honey BBQ

$1.50

Open Pit BBQ

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Tartar

$1.50

Cocktail

$1.50

French Dressing

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Italian Dressing

$1.50

Buffalo Parmesan Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Parmesan Garlic

$1.50

Honey

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"The Hamburger that made New Buffalo, Michigan Famous!"™

Website

Location

616 E Buffalo St, New Buffalo, MI 49117

Directions

