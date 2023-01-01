- Home
Redamak's
616 E Buffalo St
New Buffalo, MI 49117
Build Your Own Legendary
Hamburger
Velveeta Cheeseburger
Swiss Cheeseburger
Cheddar Cheseburger
Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Double Hamburger
Double Velveeta Cheeseburger
Double Swiss Cheeseburger
Double Cheddar Cheeseburger
Double Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Triple Hamburger
Triple Velveeta Cheeseburger
Triple Swiss Cheeseburger
Triple Cheddar Cheeseburger
Triple Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Build Your Own Ultimate
Ultimate Hamburger
Ultimate Velveeta Cheeseburger
Ultimate Swiss Cheeseburger
Ultimate Cheddar Cheeseburger
Ultimate Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Ultimate Double Hamburger
Ultimate Double Velveeta Cheeseburger
Ultimate Double Swiss Cheeseburger
Ultimate Double Cheddar Cheeseburger
Ultimate Double Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Ultimate Triple Hamburger
Ultimate Triple Velveeta Cheeseburger
Ultimate Triple Swiss Cheeseburger
Ultimate Triple Cheddar Cheeseburger
Ultimate Triple Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Hand Crafted Burgers
Bison Burger
5 1/3oz. Ground Bison grilled to perfection, with Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and Crumbled Goat Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with French Fries.
Turkey Burger
House Ground Turkey - Our custom blend of spices, red onion, Jalapeños mixed with 4 oz. of our House Ground Hand Pattied Turkey and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Black Bean Burger
MorningStar Farms" Black Bean Chipotle Vegetarian Burger, a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, green and red peppers. Served on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Patty Melt
Our Ultimate (8oz.) Hamburger topped with melted Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions served on grilled Marble Rye Bread. Served with French Fries.
Ultimate Gourmet Burgers
BBQ Burger
Our Ultimate (8oz.) BBQ Burger is topped with Pepper Jack cheese, crispy Bacon, Grilled Onions, finished with our House-made Honey BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Bleu Burger
This will leave you singing the "Bleus", Ultimate (8oz.) Burger topped with crispy Bacon, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Grilled Onions finished with our House-made Spicy Blueberry BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Buffalo Street Burger
You've arrived! Let the journey begin with an Ultimate (8oz.) Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, a couple Onion Rings, Sliced Jalapenos, Sriracha mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Wilson Street Burger
They say garlic is good for the Soul! A unique combination of our Ultimate (8oz.) Burger covered with Parmesan Garlic sauce, topped with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions served on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Change of Pace
Jimbo's Italian Beef
Thinly sliced Beef marinated in seasoned Au Jus, topped with fresh Bell Peppers on a French Roll. Served with a side of Mild Pepperoncini, and French Fries.
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted White Bread topped with Mayonnaise. Served with a dill pickle spear, and French Fries.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fresh grilled Chicken Breast, lightly seasoned on a Brioche Bun. Served plain or smothered in your choice of BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with a dill pickle spear, and French Fries.
Sloppy Mak
A close cousin to Sloppy Joe! A tangy blend of BBQ sauce and our Ground Chuck, just how Mom made it! Served on a Brioche bun with a side of our House-made Cole Slaw, a dill pickle spear, and French Fries..
Short Subjects
Little Mak
3 oz. Beef Patty on a Plain Bun. Served with French Fries.
Little Cheese Mak
3 oz. Beef Patty Topped with Velveeta Cheese on a Plain Bun. Served with French Fries.
Kiddy Dog
2 oz. All Beef Hot Dog. Served with French Fries.
Little Chicken
Two Breaded Boneless Chicken Tenders Deep-Fried. Served with French Fries.
The Original Kraft Mac & Cheese
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese - 7 oz. Served with French Fries.
Little Mini Corn Dogs
Six Breaded Mini Corn Dogs, Deep Fried. Served with French Fries.
Grilled Cheese
Velveeta Cheese on White Bread. Served with French Fries.
Just Wings & Tenders
8 Traditional Wings
All Chicken Wings and Tenders are deep fried, may be served plain or smothered in your choice of sauces; Buffalo, BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese dressing or House-made Ranch dressing.
1/2lb Boneless Wings
All Chicken Wings and Tenders are deep fried, may be served plain or smothered in your choice of sauces; Buffalo, BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese dressing or House-made Ranch dressing.
5 Chicken Tenders
All Chicken Wings and Tenders are deep fried, may be served plain or smothered in your choice of sauces; Buffalo, BBQ, Blueberry BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, or Buffalo Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese dressing or House-made Ranch dressing.
Just Wraps & Salads
Happy's Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast Strips blended with melted Swiss Cheese, fresh Bell Peppers, fresh sliced Mushrooms, and Grilled Onions wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House-made Ranch dressing,
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders coated with Buffalo sauce, Shredded Mild Cheddar cheese, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a flour Tortilla served with a side of House-made Ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Deep Fried Breaded Chicken Tenders with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Thinly sliced Smoked Honey Turkey Breast with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a side of House-made Ranch dressing.
Garden Salad
A fresh mix of Salad Greens, Cucumbers, sliced Tomatoes and Croutons with your choice of Salad Dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Our Legendary interpretation of a classic salad - Fresh Romaine Hearts drizzled with Creamy Caesar Dressing topped with seasoned crunchy Croutons and shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Seafood Affair
Breaded Shrimp
Breaded Fantail Shrimp Deep Fried to perfection served with French Fries, House-made Cole Slaw, and a side of Cocktail Sauce.
Perch Wrap
Lightly Breaded Deep Fried Lake Perch, with Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, & House-made Cole Slaw wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with French Fries and a side of Tartar Sauce.
Clam Strip Dinner
Lightly Breaded Deep Fried Clam Strips served with French Fries and House-made Cole Slaw.
Lake Perch Dinner
Lightly Breaded Deep Fried Yellow Lake Perch served with French Fries, House-made Cole Slaw, and a side of Tartar Sauce and Lemon.
Just Dogs
Hot Dog
100% All Beef Hot Dog served on a Plain Bun with French fries.
Cheese Dog
100% All Beef Hot Dog with Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce, served on a Plain Bun with French fries.
Chili Dog
100% All Beef Hot Dog with Chili Sauce, served on a Plain Bun with French fries.
Chili Cheese Dog
100% All Beef Hot Dog with Chili and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce, served on a Plain Bun with French fries.
Two Dog Special
Two all Beef dogs served on a Plain Bun with French Fries.
Just Sides
Cole Slaw
Cauliflower
Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.
Cheese Curds
Served with a side of House-made Marinara sauce.
Clam Strips
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.
Jalapeno Cheddar Bites
Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.
Onion Rings
Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of House-made Marinara sauce.
Mini Tacos
Served with a side of Sour Cream and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Charlie's Combo
Breaded Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, & Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Served with a side of House-made Ranch Dressing and Marinara Sauce.
Katie's Combo
4 Boneless Chicken Tenders & 4 Mozzarella Sticks. Served with a side of House-made Marinara sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs
Applesauce
Just Potatoes
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Served with a side of Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Served with a side of Chili and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with a side of Honey.
Waffle Fries
Lightly Seasoned
Sloppy Waffle Fries
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with our House-made Sloppy Mak and Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce.
Shakes & Stuff
Salted Caramel Shake
A blend of Vanilla Shake Mix and Salted Caramel sauce topped with Real Whipped Cream and a cherry.
Shake
Banana, Chocolate, Raspberry, Strawberry or Vanilla. All Shakes Topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry!
Malt
Banana, Chocolate, Raspberry, Strawberry or Vanilla. All Malts Topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry!
Smoothie
Cool off with a blended Smoothie. Your choice of four delicious flavors: Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Piña Colada or any combination topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry. A departure from the ordinary!
Chocolate Monkey
A blend of Vanilla Shake Mix and Island Oasis Banana Mix with a touch of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup topped with Real Whipped Cream and a Cherry. Can you say scrumptious!?!
Red's Dreamsicle
Your choice Fanta Orange, or Barq's Red Cream Soda and Vanilla Shake Mix.
Oreo Blast
Oreo cookies blended with Vanilla Shake Mix! Have A Blast!!!
Root Beer Float
Barq's Root Beer and Vanilla Shake Mix.
Soft Drinks
Sauces
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
"The Hamburger that made New Buffalo, Michigan Famous!"™
616 E Buffalo St, New Buffalo, MI 49117