American
Bars & Lounges

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Traditional Wings-Veteran
Boneless Wings- Pound
Nashville Chicken

Burgers

Easy Out

$14.00

Redbeards Mountain Climber

$16.00

The Ball Park

$15.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Braised Short Ribs

$23.00

Miss Rose

$17.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chx Wrap

$14.00

Easy Out Chicken

$14.00

Fish Sand

$15.00

Inside Out Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00Out of stock

Reuben

$15.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Turkey Rachel

$13.00

Tour De France

$14.00

Starters/Shareables

Buff Chicken Dip

$12.00

Cheese Logs

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

MVP- Nachos

$10.00

MVP -Nachos-Pork

$15.00Out of stock

MVP- Nachos-Beef

$14.00

MVP- Nachos - Chicken

$16.00

Pierogies

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Tortilla Chips

$10.00

Tot-chos

$14.00

Wings

Traditional Wings-Rookie

$11.00

Traditional Wings-Veteran

$19.00

Boneless Wings- 1/2 Pound

$10.00

Boneless Wings- Pound

$16.00

On The Green

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Fuji Apple Salad

$14.00

Home Run Chicken Salad

$16.00

Strawberry Fields Forever

$16.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Pita Bread for Buff Dip

$2.00

Pita Bread for Salad (Side)

$2.00

Signature Seasoning Fries

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Vegetable Of The Week

$5.00

Chili

$6.00

Closers

Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate/ Coffee Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Hat Trick

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert Of The Week

$8.00Out of stock

Choc Almond Coffee Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Blondie

$8.00Out of stock

Condiments

Cocktail Sauce

Mayo

Tartar Sauce

Bbq Sauce

Kids

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.50

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Boneless Wings W/fries

$7.50

Add On

Add Gravy

$1.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Bbq Pulled Pork

$5.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Butter

Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Cheddar Jack

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Cocktail Sauce

Cucumber

Dressing

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$6.00

Extra Salad Mix

$3.00

Gravy

$1.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Jalapenos

Lettuce

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

Olives

Onion

Onion Straws

Parm Cheese

Pickle

Pita (For Buff Dip)

$4.00

Pita (For Salad)

$2.00

Provolone

$2.00

Pulled Pork (No Bbq)

$5.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Seasoning

Small Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Tartar Sauce

Tomato

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Truffle Oil Upcharge

$4.50

Chili (For Fries)

$3.00

Crackers (For Soup)

$0.50

$1 Off Craft Drafts

TNF D ST 2X IPA

$7.00

TNF D ARESENAL

$8.00

TNF CIDER DONUT

$8.00

TNF BRITSBURGH

$8.00

TNF E.G. TRICK OR TREAT

$8.00

TNF BLAKES

$8.00

TNF 2X HAZE

$8.00

4 SEASONS AMBER LAGER

$8.00

GROOVY JUICE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:15 am, 9:15 am - 12:00 am
Redbeards on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

