Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Red Bench Pizza Vista
911 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise bench and Eagle, Idaho. Scratch ingredients, custom blend house wines, a nice selection of craft beers and locally sourced pastas... we're a locally imagined and classically crafted neighborhood joint with direct delivery and family style options.
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705
