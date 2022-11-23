Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Red Bench Pizza Vista

911 Reviews

$$

1204 S Vista Ave

Boise, ID 83705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Build Your Own Pizza
Caesar Salad
House Simple Greens

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.50

San Pellegrino Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino Water Aranciata

$3.50

Idaho Kombucha

$4.75

Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

A Great Beginning

PUFNSTUF

$7.00

Puf Bread / Sea Salt / Pecorino / Pesto Olive Oil Dipping Sauce

Antipasto Appetizer

$14.00

Coppa Salami / Prosciutto / Fresh Mozzarella / Pickled Fennel / Olive Tapenade / Roasted Tomato / Olive Oil / Bread

Creamy Burrata

$13.00

Olive Oil / Arugula / Housemade Pineapple Chutney / Housemade Pear-Fig Chutney / Bread

Italian Nachos

$11.00

Lasagne Pasta Chips / Housemade Italian Sausage / Ricotta / Mozzarella / Roasted Red Peppers / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Marinara

Bench Wings

$13.00

Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce

Fried Risotto Balls

$9.00

Marinara / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Fresh Herbs

Calamari Fritto

$10.00

Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Fresh Herbs / Lemon Aioli Dipping Sauce

Italian Meatballs

$10.00

Marinara / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Fresh Herbs / Grilled Bread

Focaccia Cheese Bread

$7.00

Focaccia Bread / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Herbs / Marinara Dipping Sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

RBP 3 Cheese Blend / Onion / Garlic / Jalapenos / Sour Cream / Fresh Herbs / Parmesan / Lasagna Chips

Family Platter

$25.00

Coppa Salami / Prosciutto Di Parma / Fresh Mozzarella / Burrata / Olive Oil / Pickled Fennel / Olive Tapenade / Roasted Tomatoes / House-made Chutneys / Arugula / Grilled Bread

Your Mom Will Be Proud

House Simple Greens

$4.00

Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$7.00+

Organic Greens / Coppa Salami / Castelvetrano Olives / Roasted Tomato Pickled Fennel / Parmesan / Creamy Parmesan Dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Dressing / Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons

Rucola Salad

$7.00+

Arugula / Roasted Grapes / Pine Nuts / Chèvre / Lemon Vinaigrette

Pasta To Croon Over

5 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Shell Pasta / Smoked Gouda / Pecorino / Parmesan / Ricotta / White Cheddar Cheese / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Bacon / Bread Crumbs / Grilled Bread

Meatball Marinara Pasta

$17.00

Penne / Housemade Meatballs / Cippolini Onions / Fresh Garlic / Roasted Mushrooms & Peppers / Marinara / Fresh Herbs / Grilled Bread

Chicken Parmesan Risotto

$17.00

Breaded Chicken / Risotto / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Marinara / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Grilled Bread

Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

$17.00

Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli / Fresh Mozzarella / Parmesan / Creamy Marinara / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Grilled Bread

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Grilled Chicken / Fettuccini / Parmesan / Alfredo Sauce / Fresh Garlic / Fresh Herbs / Grilled Bread

Family Style Meals at Home

$50.00

**MUST ORDER 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE** We thought if you and the fam gotta stay in, we might as well help make it as easy as possible. Choose your a pasta (Meat or Pesto Lasagna, Chicken Fettuccine, Meatball Marinara or Mac and Cheese) to go along with a simple green salads & bread, give us 24 hour advance notice and bada-bing-bada-boom; you’ll have a feast for four you can pick up or have delivered. All for $50!

Quality Ingredients You'll Love

Build Your Own Pizza

Sauce, cheese, and whatever else you'd like!

Bacon & Clam

$18.00

Mozzarella / Parmesan / Bacon / Clams / Crushed Red Pepper / Herbs / Arugula / Alfredo Sauce

Big Red Bench

$19.00

Mozzarella / Provolone / Ricotta / Coppa Salami / Pepperoni / Roasted Red Peppers / Fresh Garlic

Bubba

$18.00

Mozzarella / Smoked Gouda / Bacon / Braised Chicken / Red Onion / Grilled Jalapeño / BBQ Sauce

Pizza Caprese

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Roasted Tomato / Basil / Balsamic Reduction / Pesto Sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella / Braised Chicken / Garlic / Herbs / Alfredo Sauce

Diana Ross

$19.00

Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Sausage / Green Peppers / Cipollini Onions / Roasted Mushrooms / Black Olives / Red Sauce

En Fuego

$18.00

Mozzarella / Spicy Braised Chicken / Spinach / Red Onion / Parmesan Garlic Sauce

Hulk

$19.00

Mozzarella / Provolone / Sausage / Pepperoni /Bacon / Meatballs / Crushed Red Pepper / Fresh Garlic / Red Sauce

Italian Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella / Burrata / Provolone / Parmesan / Red Sauce

Magic Kingdom

$18.00

Mozzarella / Chèvre / Parmesan Roasted Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Herbs / Arugula / Garlic Oil Sauce

Magnificent Seven

$18.00

Mozzarella / Provolone / Burrata / Parmesan / Pepperoni / Kalamata Olives / Red Sauce

Margherita

$16.00

The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce

Maui Wowi

$18.00

Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney / Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula / Alfredo Sauce

Meatball Pie

$18.00

Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil

No Meat No Cry

$17.00

Mozzarella / Artichokes / Red Onion / Spinach / Black Olives / Red Sauce

Pesto Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella / Goat Feta / Roasted Tomato / Artichokes / Kalamata Olives / Roasted Garlic / Pesto Sauce

Pinoli

$17.00

Mozzarella / Gorgonzola / Ricotta / Cipollini Onion / Pear-Fig Chutney / Pine Nuts / Herbs / Garlic Oil Sauce

Prosciutto Di Parma

$18.00

Mozzarella / Parmesan / Roasted Tomato / Pine Nuts / Arugula / Prosciutto / Balsamic Reduction / Garlic Oil Sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$17.00

Mozzarella / Sausage / Roasted Red Peppers / Cipollini Onion / Kalamata Olives / Red Sauce

Spicy Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Jalapeños / Cipollini Onions / Crushed Red Pepper / Red Sauce

REALLY Happy Meals

Kids 8" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Red Sauce / Mozzarella

Kids 8" Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00

Red Sauce / Mozzarella / Choice of Toppings

Kids Cheese Bread & Marinara

$6.00

Focaccia Bread / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Marinara

Kids 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Shell Pasta / Smoked Gouda / Parmesan / Pecorino / Ricotta / White Cheddar Cheese / Fresh Garlic / Bacon / Bread Crumbs / Grilled Bread

Kids Butter Penne

$7.00

Penne Pasta / Butter / Parmesan / Grilled Bread

Kids Red Sauce Penne

$8.00

Penne Pasta / Marinara / Parmesan / Grilled Bread

Kids 3 Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Butter Sauce or Marinara / Grilled Bread

Kids Cheesy Risotto

$9.00

Risotto / Parmesan / Grilled Bread

Housemade Sauces And Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Creamy Parmesan Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$1.00

Pesto & Olive Oil

$2.00

Alfredo

$2.00

Pesto

$2.00

Food Sides

Toppings on the Side

Grilled Bread

$1.00

Pizza Dough Ball

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Carrots

$1.00

Side of Celery

$1.00

Parmesan Packet

Red Chili Flake Packet

To-Go Utensil Set

8" Pizza with House Salad

Lunch Build Your Own

$13.00

Sauce, cheese, and whatever else you'd like!

Lunch Bacon and Clam

$13.00

Mozzarella / Parmesan / Bacon / Clams / Crushed Red Pepper / Herbs / Arugula / Alfredo Sauce

Lunch Big Red Bench

$13.00

Mozzarella / Provolone / Ricotta / Coppa Salami / Pepperoni / Roasted Red Peppers / Fresh Garlic / Red Sauce

Lunch Bubba

$13.00

Mozzarella / Smoked Gouda / Bacon Braised Chicken / Red Onion / Grilled Jalapeño / BBQ Sauce

Lunch Pizza Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella / Roasted Tomato / Basil / Balsamic Reduction / Pesto Sauce

Lunch Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Mozzarella / Braised Chicken / Garlic / Herbs / Alfredo Sauce

Lunch Diana Ross

$13.00

Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Sausage / Green Peppers / Cipollini Onions / Roasted Mushrooms / Black Olives / Red Sauce

Lunch Hulk

$13.00

Mozzarella / Provolone / Sausage / Pepperoni /Bacon / Meatballs / Crushed Red Pepper / Fresh Garlic / Red Sauce

Lunch Italian

$13.00

Mozzarella / Burrata / Provolone / Parmesan / Red Sauce

Lunch Magic Kingdom

$13.00

Mozzarella / Chèvre / Parmesan Roasted Mushrooms / Truffle Oil / Herbs / Arugula / Garlic Oil Sauce

Lunch Magnificent Seven

$13.00

Mozzarella / Provolone / Burrata / Parmesan / Pepperoni / Kalamata Olives / Red Sauce

Lunch Margherita

$13.00

The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce

Lunch Maui Wowi

$13.00

Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney / Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula / Alfredo Sauce

Lunch Meatball Pie

$13.00

Mozzarella / Ricotta / Housemade Meatballs / Roasted Tomato / Roasted Garlic / Basil

Lunch No Meat No Cry

$13.00

Mozzarella / Artichokes / Red Onion / Spinach / Black Olives / Red Sauce

Lunch Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella / Goat Feta / Roasted Tomato / Artichokes / Kalamata Olives / Roasted Garlic / Pesto Sauce

Lunch Pinoli

$13.00

Mozzarella / Gorgonzola / Ricotta / Cipollini Onion / Pear-Fig Chutney / Pine Nuts / Herbs / Garlic Oil Sauce

Lunch Pizza En Fuego

$13.00

Mozzarella / Spicy Braised Chicken / Spinach / Red Onion / Parmesan Garlic Sauce

Lunch Prosciutto Di Parma

$13.00

Mozzarella / Parmesan / Roasted Tomato / Pine Nuts / Arugula / Prosciutto / Balsamic Reduction / Garlic Oil Sauce

Lunch Sausage and Peppers

$13.00

Mozzarella / Sausage / Roasted Red Peppers / Cipollini Onion / Kalamata Olives / Red Sauce

Lunch Spicy Pepperoni

$13.00

Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Jalapeños / Cipollini Onions / Crushed Red Pepper / Red Sauce

Sweet Tooth Fixer

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Huckelberry Compote / Hazelnuts / Whipped Cream

Cannoli

$6.00

Pistachio Cannoli Cream / Chocolate Sauce / Whipped Cream / Maraschino Cherries

Sugared Dough Drops

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar / Chocolate Dipping Sauce/ Powdered Sugar

Ricotta Doughnut Bites

$7.00

Powdered Sugar / Lemon Curd / Strawberry Fraise

Lasagna Type

Marinara Meat Lasagna

$17.00

Marinara / House-made Sausage / Fresh Garlic / Ricotta / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Fresh Herbs / Bread

Veggie Lasagna

$17.00

Creamy Pesto / Wild Mushroom Blend / Spinach / Ricotta / Mozzarella / Fresh Herbs / Parmesan / Grilled Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast, scratch, ingredient driven pizza -- Red Bench Pizza showcases old world, Neapolitan style pizza and classic pasta dishes in the heart of the Boise bench and Eagle, Idaho. Scratch ingredients, custom blend house wines, a nice selection of craft beers and locally sourced pastas... we're a locally imagined and classically crafted neighborhood joint with direct delivery and family style options.

Website

Location

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705

Directions

