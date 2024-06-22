- Home
- /
- Timberlane
- /
- Red Bird Fried Chicken - Gretna West Bank
This restaurant does not have any images
Red Bird Fried Chicken - Gretna West Bank
145 Lapalco Boulevard
Timberlane, LA 70056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
REDBIRD FRIED CHICKEN - NEW MENU
BONE-IN
TENDERS
SEAFOOD
NUGGETS
SANDWICHES
LIL' CLUCKERS
FAMILY BOXES
- 6 BONE-IN - DARK
Includes 3 Savory Thighs & 3 Tasty Legs. Spicy or mild seasoning.$11.99
- 6 PIECE BONE IN - MIXED
Includes 1 Juicy Breast, 2 Savory Thighs, 2 Tasty Legs, & 1 fried Smokin' Wing. Spicy or mild seasoning.$15.99
- 8 PIECE BONE-IN - DARK
Includes 4 Savory Thighs & 4 Tasty Legs Bone-In chicken. Spicy or mild seasoning.$14.99
- 8 PIECE BONE-IN - MIXED
Includes 2 Juicy Breasts, 2 Savory Thighs, 2 Tasty Legs & 2 fried Smokin' Wings. Spicy or mild seasoning$19.99
- 10 PIECE BONE-IN - DARK
Includes 5 Savory Thighs & 5 Tasty Legs. Spicy or mild seasoning.$17.99
- 10 Piece Bone-In - Mixed
Includes 2 Juicy Breasts, 3 Savory Thighs, 3 Tasty Legs & 2 fried Smokin' Wings. Spicy or mild seasoning.$22.99
- 6 WINGS
Includes 6 Smokin' Wings - Fried. Spicy or mild seasoning.$13.99
- 8 WINGS
Includes 8 Smokin' Wings - Fried. Spicy or mild seasoning.$17.99
- 10 WINGS
Includes 10 Smokin' Wings - Fried. Spicy or mild seasoning.$21.99
- 6 TENDERS
Includes 6 Jumbo Tenders. Spicy or mild seasoning.$13.99
- 8 TENDERS
Includes 8 Jumbo Tenders. Spicy or mild seasoning.$17.99
- 10 TENDERS
Includes 10 Jumbo Tenders. Spicy or mild seasoning.$21.99
SIDES & SALADS
- Regular Red Bird Red Beans
Includes 1 regular Red Bird Red Beans.$2.99
- Large Red Bird Red Beans
Includes 1 large Red Bird Red Beans.$5.99
- Regular Mac & Cheese Please
Includes 1 regular Mac & Cheese Please.$3.99
- Large Mac & Cheese Please
Includes 1 large Mac & Cheese Please.$6.99
- Regular Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Includes 1 regular Chicken & Sausage Gumbo.$3.99
- Large Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Includes 1 large Chicken & Sausage Gumbo.$6.99
- Regular Cajun Smashed Potatoes
Includes 1 regular Cajun Smashed Potatoes.$3.99
- Large Cajun Smashed Potatoes
Includes 1 large Cajun Smashed Potatoes.$6.99
- Regular Cluckin' Good Coleslaw
Includes 1 regular Cluckin' Good Coleslaw.$2.99
- Large Cluckin' Good Coleslaw
Includes 1 large Cluckin' Good Coleslaw.$5.99
- Regular Coop Loop Onion Rings
Includes 1 regular (5) Coop Loop Onion Rings.$2.99
- Large Coop Loop Onion Rings
Includes 1 large (10) Coop Loop Onion Rings.$5.99
- Regular My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries
Includes 1 regular My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries.$2.99
- Large My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries
Includes 1 large My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries.$5.99
- Regular Southern Fried Okra
Includes 1 regular Southern Fried Okra.$3.99
- Large Southern Fried Okra
Includes 1 large Southern Fried Okra.$6.99
- Regular Rooster Rolls
Includes 1 regular (4) Rooster Rolls.$3.99
- Large Rooster Rolls
Includes 1 large (8) Rooster Rolls.$6.99
- Jalapenos$1.99
- Hen House Salad
Includes 1 Hen House Salad (2 mild tenders, lettuce mix, cabbage, boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, chicken crust crumbles. Choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing).$11.99
- Fried Shrimp Salad
Includes 1 Fried Shrimp Salad (6 shrimp, lettuce mix, cabbage, boiled egg, mozzarella cheese, chicken crust crumbles. Choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing).$13.99
DESSERT & DRINKS
SAUCES
TAILGATING
- 16 Bone-Ins
Includes 16 Bone-Ins (4 breasts, 4 thighs, 4 wings & 4 legs). Serves 8 people.$39.95
- 30 Bone-Ins
Includes 30 Bone-Ins (5 breasts, 10 thighs, 10 legs & 5 wings). Serves 15 people.$59.95
- 50 Bone-Ins
Includes 50 Bone-Ins (10 Breasts, 15 thighs, 15 legs & 10 wings). Serves 25 people.$109.95
- 16 Jumbo Tenders
Includes 16 Jumbo Tenders. Serves 8 people.$38.95
- 30 Jumbo Tenders
Includes 30 Jumbo Tenders. Serves 15 people.$67.95
- 50 Jumbo Tenders
Includes 50 Jumbo Tenders. Serves 25 people.$105.95
- 16 Smokin' Wings
Includes 16 Smokin' Wings - Fried. Serves 8 people.$32.95
- 30 Smokin' Wings
Includes 30 Smokin' Wings - Fried. Serves 15 people.$63.95
- 50 Smokin' Wings
Includes 50 Smokin' Wings - Fried. Serves 25 people.$94.95
- 64 Crispy Nuggets
Includes 64 Crispy Nuggets. Serves 8 people.$35.95
- 120 Crispy Nuggets
Includes 120 Crispy Nuggets. Serves 15 people.$68.95
- 200 Crispy Nuggets
Includes 200 Crispy Nuggets. Serves 25 people.$104.95
- 1/2 pan Red Bird Red Beans
Includes 1/2 pan Red Bird Red Beans. Serves 10 people.$25.95
- 1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese Please
Includes 1/2 pan Mac & Cheese Please. Serves 10 people.$29.95
- 1/2 pan Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Includes 1/2 pan Chicken & Sausage Gumbo. Serves 10 people.$29.95
- 1/2 pan Cluckin' Good Coleslaw
Includes 1/2 pan Cluckin' Good Coleslaw. Serves 10 people.$25.95
- 1/2 pan Coop Loop Onion Rings
Includes 1/2 pan Coop Loop Onion Rings. Serves 10 people.$29.95
- 1/2 pan My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries
Includes 1/2 pan My-Oh-My Seasoned Fries. Serves 10 people.$29.95
SPECIALS
CAJUN DAIQUIRIS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
145 Lapalco Boulevard, Timberlane, LA 70056