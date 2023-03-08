Main picView gallery

Red Bird Fried Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

70437 Louisiana Highway 21

Covington, LA 70433

Popular Items

LARGE (MY OH MY SEASONED FRIES)
LARGE (REDBIRD RED BEANS)
3 TENDER PLATE


PLATES

2 - PIECE DARK (1 THIGH & 1 LEG)

2 - PIECE DARK (1 THIGH & 1 LEG)

$8.99

- 1 THIGH & 1 LEG - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

2 TENDER PLATE

2 TENDER PLATE

$8.99

- 2 TENDERS - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

2 - PIECE WHITE (1 BREAST & 1 WING)

2 - PIECE WHITE (1 BREAST & 1 WING)

$9.99

- 1 BREAST & 1 WING - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

3 TENDER PLATE

3 TENDER PLATE

$10.99

- 3 TENDERS - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

3 - PIECE DARK (2 THIGHS & 1 LEG)

3 - PIECE DARK (2 THIGHS & 1 LEG)

$11.99

- 2 THIGHS & 1 LEG - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

4 TENDER PLATE

4 TENDER PLATE

$12.99

- 4 TENDERS - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

3 - PIECE WHITE (2 BREASTS & 1 WING)

3 - PIECE WHITE (2 BREASTS & 1 WING)

$13.99

- 2 BREASTS & 1 WING - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

3 WING PLATE

3 WING PLATE

$10.99

- 3 WINGS - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

4 - PIECE MIXED (1 BREAST, 1 THIGH, 1 LEG, 1 WING)

4 - PIECE MIXED (1 BREAST, 1 THIGH, 1 LEG, 1 WING)

$15.99

- 1 BREAST, 1 THIGH, 1 LEG & 1 WING - 1 ROOSTER ROLL - COMES WITH 2 SIDES

BOXES

STRICKLY FOR THE BIRDS. BONE IN OR TENDERS
8 - PIECE BONE-IN (2 BREASTS, 2 THIGHS, 2 LEGS, & 2 WINGS)

8 - PIECE BONE-IN (2 BREASTS, 2 THIGHS, 2 LEGS, & 2 WINGS)

$23.99

2 BREASTS, 2 THIGHS, 2 LEGS, & 2 WINGS

8 TENDER BOX

8 TENDER BOX

$15.99

8 TENDERS

12 - PIECE BONE IN (3 BREASTS, 3 THIGHS, 3 LEGS, & 3 WINGS)

12 - PIECE BONE IN (3 BREASTS, 3 THIGHS, 3 LEGS, & 3 WINGS)

$34.99

3 BREASTS, 3 THIGHS, 3 LEGS, & 3 WINGS

12 TENDER BOX

12 TENDER BOX

$22.99

12 TENDERS

16 - PIECE BONE-IN (4 BREASTS, 4 THIGHS, 4 LEGS, & 4 WINGS)

16 - PIECE BONE-IN (4 BREASTS, 4 THIGHS, 4 LEGS, & 4 WINGS)

$45.99

4 BREASTS, 4 THIGHS, 4 LEGS & 4 WINGS

16 TENDER BOX

16 TENDER BOX

$29.99

16 TENDERS

WINGS ONLY - 10 COUNT

WINGS ONLY - 10 COUNT

$18.99

10 WINGS

SIDES

REGULAR (REDBIRD RED BEANS)

REGULAR (REDBIRD RED BEANS)

$3.99

RED BEANS (8OZ)

LARGE (REDBIRD RED BEANS)

LARGE (REDBIRD RED BEANS)

$6.99

RED BEANS (16OZ)

REGULAR (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)

REGULAR (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)

$3.99

COLESLAW (8OZ)

LARGE (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)

LARGE (CLUCKING GOOD COLESLAW)

$6.99

COLESLAW (16OZ)

REGULAR (MAC & CHEESE PLEASE)

REGULAR (MAC & CHEESE PLEASE)

$4.99Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE (8OZ)

LARGE (MAC & CHEESE PLEASE)

LARGE (MAC & CHEESE PLEASE)

$7.99Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE (16OZ)

REGULAR (MY OH MY SEASONED FRIES)

REGULAR (MY OH MY SEASONED FRIES)

$4.99

SEASONED FRIES (8OZ)

LARGE (MY OH MY SEASONED FRIES)

LARGE (MY OH MY SEASONED FRIES)

$7.99

SEASONED FRIES (16OZ)

REGULAR (ROOSTER ROLLS - 6 COUNT)

REGULAR (ROOSTER ROLLS - 6 COUNT)

$4.99

ROLLS (6 COUNT)

LARGE (ROOSTER ROLL - 12 COUNT)

LARGE (ROOSTER ROLL - 12 COUNT)

$8.99

ROLLS (12 COUNT)

LIL' CLUCKERS

UNCRUSTABLE (INCLUDES 1 SIDE & KID'S DRINK)

UNCRUSTABLE (INCLUDES 1 SIDE & KID'S DRINK)

$4.99

- 1 UNCRUSTABLE - 1 KID'S DRINK - COMES WITH 1 SIDE

CHICKEN NUGGETS (INCLUDES 1 SIDE & KID'S DRINK)

CHICKEN NUGGETS (INCLUDES 1 SIDE & KID'S DRINK)

$6.99

- 5 CHICKEN NUGGETS - 1 KID'S DRINK - COMES WITH 1 SIDE

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00

1 CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

EXTRA CHICKEN

FEATHER YOUR NEST WITH SOME ADD-ONS
1 BREAST

1 BREAST

$4.50

1 BREAST

1 THIGH

1 THIGH

$3.50

1 THIGH

1 LEG

1 LEG

$2.50

1 LEG

1 WING

1 WING

$2.50

1 WING

1 TENDER

1 TENDER

$2.50

1 TENDER

DRINKS

1 DRINK
DRINK

DRINK

$2.50

1 DRINK

CATERING

25 TENDER PARTY PACK

$49.99

25 TENDERS

50 TENDER PARTY PACK

$94.99

50 TENDERS

25 WING PARTY PACK

$49.99

25 WINGS

50 WING PARTY PACK

$94.99

50 WINGS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

70437 Louisiana Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

