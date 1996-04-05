Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Redbone’s 584 Carriage House Dr

review star

No reviews yet

584 Carriage House Drive

Jackson, TN 38305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta
Bayou Pasta
Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

Starters

APP Bacon Wrap SHR

$12.79

1/2 dozen shrimp wrapped in smokey bacon and marinated in our special white bbq sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.79

Hand battered shrimp, lightly fried and tossed in our sweet and spicy sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.

Blue Suede Fries

$10.29

Our delicous fries covered with cheddar, parmesan, blue cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with Ranch.

Boneless Wings

$11.69

Tossed in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce. Served with Celery and Ranch.

Cajun Shrimp

$10.99

1/3 lb of Shrimp sauted in Cajun Butter.

Cheese and Sausage Platter

$13.99

Assorted cheeses, Andoullie Sausage, Pickles, Peppers, Creole Mustard and BBQ Sauce.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.99

2 of our made from scratch crab cakes. Served with our remoulade.

Crawfish Dip

$9.99

Served with toasted bread chips.

Crawfish Tails

$10.79

Crawfish tails lightly fried and served with our remoulade.

Fried Avocado

$9.49

Fresh Avocado breaded with panko, fried, then drizzled with our remoulade and topped with pico.

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Fried mozzerella cheese. Served with marinara.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.29

Lightly breaded Dill Pickle Chips. Served with Ranch.

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$12.49

Tasty Alligator Tail Meat deep fried and served with our remoulade.

Spinach Dip

$9.69

Served with toasted bread chips.

Boudin Balls

$9.29Out of stock

Pork and Crawfish mixed with our house made Dirty Rice, deep fried to perfection.

Oysters

Oysters (1/2 Dozen)

Oysters (1/2 Dozen)

$12.99

Served with cocktail sauce and crackers.

Oysters (Dozen)

Oysters (Dozen)

$21.99

Served with cocktail sauce and crackers.

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.79

Baked with creamy parmesan, spinach and bacon.

Oysters Rockabilly

$12.79

Baked with Pepperjack Cheese and Jalapenos.

Oysters Tennessee

$12.79

Baked with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon.

Rajun Oysters

$12.79

Fried, tossed in Buffalo, topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Green Onions.

CRAW PLATE

$12.99

Soups

Cup of Gumbo

$5.49

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Bowl of Gumbo

$7.99

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Cup of Red Beans and Rice

$4.99

Traditional blend of red beans, onions, bell peppers, celery, andoullie sausage, ham, rice andtopped with green onions.

Bowl of Redbeans and Rice

$7.29

Traditional blend of red beans, onions, bell peppers, celery, andoullie sausage, ham, rice andtopped with green onions.

Cup of Potato Soup

$4.79

Made from scratch, topped with cheese, bacon and green onions

Bowl of Potato Soup

$6.99

Made from scratch, topped with cheese, bacon and green onions

Cup of Bisque

$5.49

Crawfish and Corn Bisque

Bowl of Bisque

$7.99

Crawfish and Corn Bisque

Salads

Black and Blue Salad

$15.49

Romaine, Tender Angus Steak, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Large Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.79

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken

Small Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.79

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.79

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Cajun Shrimp Caesar

$14.29

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.29

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, boiled egg.topped with grilled chicken.

House Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, cheese, bacon, tomato and croutons.

House Caesar

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.

add House Salad w/entree

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackened grilled chicken

add Caesar Salad w/entree

$3.99

Power Bowl

$13.99

Steaks

10 oz. Ribeye

10 oz. Ribeye

$26.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

14 oz. Ribeye

$35.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

10 oz. Cajun Ribeye

$29.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

14 oz. Cajun Ribeye

$38.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

Steak for Two

$38.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

6 oz. Top Sirloin

$14.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

10 oz. Top Sirloin

$20.49

Stock Yards Angus Beef

Smothered Angus Tips

$15.99

Stock Yards Angus Beef

Pasta

Bayou Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$16.99

Crawfish tails. shrimp, bell peppers, Cajun alfredo tossed with bow tie pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.79

Grilled chicken breast and creamy Cajun sauce tossed with bow tie pasta.

Chicken Veggie Pasta

$14.99

Grilled Chicken with an assortment of veggies tossed creamy alfredo and bow tie pasta.

Mardi Gras Pasta

$18.39

Grilled chicken, Andoulle sausage, shrimp, ham, crawfish tails, bell peppers tossed with a Cajun mushroom creme sauce and bow tie pasata.

Veggie Pasta

$11.79

Seafood & More

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.99

Spicy Creole style etouffee made with tomatoes, onion, celery, bell peppers, shrimp over rice

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.99

Spicy Creole style etouffee made with tomatoes, onion, celery, bell peppers, crawfish tails over rice

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Delicious golden fried shrimp with two sides

Southern Fried Catfish

$16.99

Hand battered American catfish filets with two sides

Catfish Atchafalya

$18.99

Fried catfish filets served over dirty rice and topped with a Crawfish Cream Sauce.

Blackened Salmon Rockefeller

Blackened Salmon Rockefeller

$22.69

Atlantic salmon blackened and finished with our creamy spinach Rockefeller sauce and topped with bacon. Served with two sides.

Crab Cakes

$19.99

Two made from scratch crab cakes. Served with two sides.

1/2 Dozen Fried Oysters

$17.49Out of stock

Half dozen fried Gulf oysters. Served with two sides.

Dozen Fried Oysters

$25.99Out of stock

Dozen fried Gulf oysters. Served with two sides.

Redfish

Redfish

$23.99

Blackened Redfish served over a bed of Dirty Rice topped with 3 Cajun shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Served with one side.

Bacon Wrap Meal

$19.99

A favorite from day one. Served with two sides.

Fried Cajun Platter

$27.39

Southern fried catfish filet, six fried shrimp, frog legs, cup of gumbo and dirty rice.

Honey Garlic Salmon

Honey Garlic Salmon

$19.99

Atlantic salmon topped with a honey garlic glaze. Served with two sides.

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Cajun seasoned shrimp, ham, mushrooms, cream sauce, served over southern grits. Toped with bacon and green onions.

Frog Legs

$21.99

A Southern delicacy! Served with two sides.

Blackened Delta Catfish

$17.99

Catfish filets blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with two sides.

Blackened Tilapia

$19.99Out of stock

Pork & Poultry

Cajun Chicken

Cajun Chicken

$15.99

Blackened chicken breast toppe with Cajun cream sauce. Served with two sides.

Red Beans and Rice

$14.29

Our traditional blend of red beans, bell peppers, onions, celery, ham, andoullie sausage, rice, topped with grilled chicken and green onions.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Hand battered strips of fresh chicken. Served with dipping sauce and one side.

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with our bourbon sauce. Served with two sides.

1/2 Beale Street Ribs

$17.99

Tender Memphis style baby back ribs, Served with two sides.

Full Beale Street Ribs

$27.99

Tender Memphis style baby back ribs, Served with two sides.

Pork Steak

$17.99

Delicious marinated Porterhouse style pork steak topped with our bourbon sauce. Served with two sides.

Jumbo Gumbo

$13.49

A large portion of our chicken and sausage gumbo.

Funky Chicken

$17.99

Two grilled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, ham, bacon and covered in white cheese. Served with two sides.

Burgers & FF

Blue Suede Burger & FF

$11.49

1/2 lb Burger topped with Blue Cheese and Onion Strings.

Golden Circle Burger & FF

$11.29

1/2 lb Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Hub City Burger & FF

$11.29

1/2 lb fresh ground angus beef served on a corn dusted bun. Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomato

Rockabilly Burger & FF

$11.29

1/2 lb Burger topped with Pepperjack cheese and sliced Jalapenos served on a corn dusted bun. Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomato

Tennessean Burger & FF

Tennessean Burger & FF

$12.99

1/2 lb Burger topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon served on a corn dusted bun. Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomato

Sandwiches & FF

Funky Chicken Sandwich & FF

$13.79

Grilled Chicken, Ham, bacon, bbq sauce, swiss cheese on a corn dusted bun.

Steak Sandwich & FF

Steak Sandwich & FF

$13.29

Thinly sliced Angus steak, peppers, onions and mozzerella cheese on a Gambino roll.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich & FF

$12.29

Blackened chicken breast, served with lettuce and tomato on a corn dusted bun.

B.L.T. & FF

$11.49

Traditional Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toast

Club Sandwich & FF

$12.00Out of stock

Po'Boys & FF

Shrimp Po'Boy & FF

Shrimp Po'Boy & FF

$12.99

Served with lettuce and tomatoon Gambino bread.

Gator Po'Boy & FF

$15.99

Served with lettuce and tomatoon Gambino bread.

Crawfish Po'Boy & FF

$14.99

Served with lettuce and tomatoon Gambino bread.

Catfish Po'Boy & FF

$12.99

Served with lettuce and tomatoon Gambino bread.

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken Planks

$8.49

Fried chicken strips, side, drink

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$8.49

Fried Shrimp, side, drink

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese, side, drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.79

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, side, drink

Kid's Cheesesticks

$6.99

4 Cheesesticks, side, drink

Extras

Extra Shredded Chz 2 oz

$0.75

Sliced Jalapenos 2 oz

$0.50

Dressing and Sauces

Dessert

Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

$6.49

Homemade bread pudding topped with Praline sauce and ice cream.

Key Lime Pie

$5.49

A small tart and sweet delight in a graham crust with roasted coconut on top.

Reese's Delight

$7.89

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Lovers Dream!

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Old Fashion Ice Cream

Sides

Maque Choux

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Bourbon Glaze

$1.29

Bread Basket

$1.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Borccoli w/Chz

$3.79

Bun

$1.49

Coleslaw

$1.99

Crawfish Cream Sauce

$2.99

Dirty Rice

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Fruit

$2.99

Gambino

$1.49

Large Dressing

$0.89

Small Dressing

$0.69

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Onion Straws

$4.99

Saute Mushrooms

$3.49

Shrimp Skewer (5)

$6.99

Side Grilled Onions

$1.99

Side Saute Peppers

$1.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Veggies

$2.99

Roll (1)

$0.49

Texas Toast

$0.49

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Cranberry

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Milkshake - Chocolate

$5.50

Milkshake - Strawberry

$5.75

Milkshake - Vanilla

$5.50

Mello Yello

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Virgin Mango Daquiri

$5.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.75

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.75

Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Where Bourbon Street meets Beale Street! Come on down for some delicious food, tasty drinks and awesome live music. Since 2006!

Location

584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson, TN 38305

Directions

Gallery
Redbone’s image
Redbone’s image
Redbone’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

Half Shell Oyster House Hard Rock, Biloxi
orange star4.5 • 96
777 Beach Boulevard Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Miles Bar N' Grill - 7045 Epworth Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7045 Epworth Road Garden Prairie, IL 61038
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jackson

The Blacksmith - 216 N Shannon St
orange star4.5 • 1,296
216 N Shannon St Jackson, TN 38301
View restaurantnext
Flatiron Grille
orange star4.0 • 542
1160 Vann Drive Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Green Frog Coffee Company - Jackson
orange star4.5 • 536
1410 Union University Dr Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Brooks Shaw and Son Old Country Store
orange star4.0 • 482
56 Casey Jones Ln Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
731 Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 325
601 Vann Dr Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Mama Baudo's Chow Bella
orange star4.0 • 100
429 Walker Road Jackson, TN 38305
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston