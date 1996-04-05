Redbone’s 584 Carriage House Dr
584 Carriage House Drive
Jackson, TN 38305
Starters
APP Bacon Wrap SHR
1/2 dozen shrimp wrapped in smokey bacon and marinated in our special white bbq sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Hand battered shrimp, lightly fried and tossed in our sweet and spicy sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce.
Blue Suede Fries
Our delicous fries covered with cheddar, parmesan, blue cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with Ranch.
Boneless Wings
Tossed in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce. Served with Celery and Ranch.
Cajun Shrimp
1/3 lb of Shrimp sauted in Cajun Butter.
Cheese and Sausage Platter
Assorted cheeses, Andoullie Sausage, Pickles, Peppers, Creole Mustard and BBQ Sauce.
Crab Cakes
2 of our made from scratch crab cakes. Served with our remoulade.
Crawfish Dip
Served with toasted bread chips.
Crawfish Tails
Crawfish tails lightly fried and served with our remoulade.
Fried Avocado
Fresh Avocado breaded with panko, fried, then drizzled with our remoulade and topped with pico.
Fried Mozzarella
Fried mozzerella cheese. Served with marinara.
Fried Pickle Chips
Lightly breaded Dill Pickle Chips. Served with Ranch.
Gator Bites
Tasty Alligator Tail Meat deep fried and served with our remoulade.
Spinach Dip
Served with toasted bread chips.
Boudin Balls
Pork and Crawfish mixed with our house made Dirty Rice, deep fried to perfection.
Oysters
Oysters (1/2 Dozen)
Served with cocktail sauce and crackers.
Oysters (Dozen)
Served with cocktail sauce and crackers.
Oysters Rockefeller
Baked with creamy parmesan, spinach and bacon.
Oysters Rockabilly
Baked with Pepperjack Cheese and Jalapenos.
Oysters Tennessee
Baked with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon.
Rajun Oysters
Fried, tossed in Buffalo, topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Green Onions.
CRAW PLATE
Soups
Cup of Gumbo
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Bowl of Gumbo
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Cup of Red Beans and Rice
Traditional blend of red beans, onions, bell peppers, celery, andoullie sausage, ham, rice andtopped with green onions.
Bowl of Redbeans and Rice
Traditional blend of red beans, onions, bell peppers, celery, andoullie sausage, ham, rice andtopped with green onions.
Cup of Potato Soup
Made from scratch, topped with cheese, bacon and green onions
Bowl of Potato Soup
Made from scratch, topped with cheese, bacon and green onions
Cup of Bisque
Crawfish and Corn Bisque
Bowl of Bisque
Crawfish and Corn Bisque
Salads
Black and Blue Salad
Romaine, Tender Angus Steak, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Large Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
Small Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.
Cajun Shrimp Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, boiled egg.topped with grilled chicken.
House Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, bacon, tomato and croutons.
House Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing.
add House Salad w/entree
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackened grilled chicken
add Caesar Salad w/entree
Power Bowl
Steaks
10 oz. Ribeye
Stock Yards Angus Beef
14 oz. Ribeye
Stock Yards Angus Beef
10 oz. Cajun Ribeye
Stock Yards Angus Beef
14 oz. Cajun Ribeye
Stock Yards Angus Beef
Steak for Two
Stock Yards Angus Beef
6 oz. Top Sirloin
Stock Yards Angus Beef
10 oz. Top Sirloin
Stock Yards Angus Beef
Smothered Angus Tips
Stock Yards Angus Beef
Pasta
Bayou Pasta
Crawfish tails. shrimp, bell peppers, Cajun alfredo tossed with bow tie pasta
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken breast and creamy Cajun sauce tossed with bow tie pasta.
Chicken Veggie Pasta
Grilled Chicken with an assortment of veggies tossed creamy alfredo and bow tie pasta.
Mardi Gras Pasta
Grilled chicken, Andoulle sausage, shrimp, ham, crawfish tails, bell peppers tossed with a Cajun mushroom creme sauce and bow tie pasata.
Veggie Pasta
Seafood & More
Shrimp Etouffee
Spicy Creole style etouffee made with tomatoes, onion, celery, bell peppers, shrimp over rice
Crawfish Etouffee
Spicy Creole style etouffee made with tomatoes, onion, celery, bell peppers, crawfish tails over rice
Fried Shrimp
Delicious golden fried shrimp with two sides
Southern Fried Catfish
Hand battered American catfish filets with two sides
Catfish Atchafalya
Fried catfish filets served over dirty rice and topped with a Crawfish Cream Sauce.
Blackened Salmon Rockefeller
Atlantic salmon blackened and finished with our creamy spinach Rockefeller sauce and topped with bacon. Served with two sides.
Crab Cakes
Two made from scratch crab cakes. Served with two sides.
1/2 Dozen Fried Oysters
Half dozen fried Gulf oysters. Served with two sides.
Dozen Fried Oysters
Dozen fried Gulf oysters. Served with two sides.
Redfish
Blackened Redfish served over a bed of Dirty Rice topped with 3 Cajun shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Served with one side.
Bacon Wrap Meal
A favorite from day one. Served with two sides.
Fried Cajun Platter
Southern fried catfish filet, six fried shrimp, frog legs, cup of gumbo and dirty rice.
Honey Garlic Salmon
Atlantic salmon topped with a honey garlic glaze. Served with two sides.
Shrimp & Grits
Cajun seasoned shrimp, ham, mushrooms, cream sauce, served over southern grits. Toped with bacon and green onions.
Frog Legs
A Southern delicacy! Served with two sides.
Blackened Delta Catfish
Catfish filets blackened in a cast iron skillet. Served with two sides.
Blackened Tilapia
Pork & Poultry
Cajun Chicken
Blackened chicken breast toppe with Cajun cream sauce. Served with two sides.
Red Beans and Rice
Our traditional blend of red beans, bell peppers, onions, celery, ham, andoullie sausage, rice, topped with grilled chicken and green onions.
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Hand battered strips of fresh chicken. Served with dipping sauce and one side.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our bourbon sauce. Served with two sides.
1/2 Beale Street Ribs
Tender Memphis style baby back ribs, Served with two sides.
Full Beale Street Ribs
Tender Memphis style baby back ribs, Served with two sides.
Pork Steak
Delicious marinated Porterhouse style pork steak topped with our bourbon sauce. Served with two sides.
Jumbo Gumbo
A large portion of our chicken and sausage gumbo.
Funky Chicken
Two grilled chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, ham, bacon and covered in white cheese. Served with two sides.
Burgers & FF
Blue Suede Burger & FF
1/2 lb Burger topped with Blue Cheese and Onion Strings.
Golden Circle Burger & FF
1/2 lb Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Hub City Burger & FF
1/2 lb fresh ground angus beef served on a corn dusted bun. Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomato
Rockabilly Burger & FF
1/2 lb Burger topped with Pepperjack cheese and sliced Jalapenos served on a corn dusted bun. Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomato
Tennessean Burger & FF
1/2 lb Burger topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon served on a corn dusted bun. Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomato
Sandwiches & FF
Funky Chicken Sandwich & FF
Grilled Chicken, Ham, bacon, bbq sauce, swiss cheese on a corn dusted bun.
Steak Sandwich & FF
Thinly sliced Angus steak, peppers, onions and mozzerella cheese on a Gambino roll.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich & FF
Blackened chicken breast, served with lettuce and tomato on a corn dusted bun.
B.L.T. & FF
Traditional Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toast
Club Sandwich & FF
Po'Boys & FF
Kid's Meal
Dessert
Bread Pudding with Ice Cream
Homemade bread pudding topped with Praline sauce and ice cream.
Key Lime Pie
A small tart and sweet delight in a graham crust with roasted coconut on top.
Reese's Delight
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Lovers Dream!
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Old Fashion Ice Cream
Sides
Maque Choux
Apple Sauce
Baked Potato
Bourbon Glaze
Bread Basket
Broccoli
Borccoli w/Chz
Bun
Coleslaw
Crawfish Cream Sauce
Dirty Rice
Fries
Fruit
Gambino
Large Dressing
Small Dressing
Loaded Baked Potato
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Onion Straws
Saute Mushrooms
Shrimp Skewer (5)
Side Grilled Onions
Side Saute Peppers
Sweet Potato
Veggies
Roll (1)
Texas Toast
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Where Bourbon Street meets Beale Street! Come on down for some delicious food, tasty drinks and awesome live music. Since 2006!
