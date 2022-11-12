A map showing the location of RedBud Dining Room 983 Goss AvenueView gallery

RedBud Dining Room 983 Goss Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

983 Goss Avenue

Louisville, KY 40217

Order Again

Small Plates

Bloomin' Shallot

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Shallots and Lemon wheels. Served with aioli

Bread Service

$14.00

Grainwright sourdough, compound butter, olive tapenade, house pickles, choice to add anchovies

Vegan Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, vegan dressing, bread crumbs.

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, apple, Parmesan, spiced pecans, shallot, croutons, dijon vinaigrette

Beef Tartare

$17.00

dijonaise, charred leeks, dill pickles, potato chips

Popcorn shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

fried pickled veggies, old bay and cocktail sauce

Duck Fat Popcorn with magic dust

$8.00

Topped with Toasty's Magic Dust

Noodles

Pasta Autunno

$19.00

ricotta, crispy squash, shallot, butternut, pecan, macha

Chicken and Dumplings

$22.00

country style dumplings, charred leeks, fennel, chicken skin gremolata

Vegan Mushroom Alfredo

$23.00

mixed mushrooms, rapini, garlic breadcrumb, vegan parmesan

Entrées

Meat and Potatoes

$34.00Out of stock

New York Strip, mushroom, potato fritters, soubise, demi glacé, dressed greens

Mamaw's Chicken

$27.00

Honey Dijon glazed airline breast, dirty stuffing, creamed greens

Pork Schnitzel

$20.00

topped with a demi glasé and served with mixed greens

Bleu Special

$22.00Out of stock

A la Carte

Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock

Mashed Yukons, Gruyere

Country Green Beans

$8.00

Creamed Greens

$8.00

Seasonal Side

$9.00Out of stock

Side House Salad

$8.00

Fritters

$8.00Out of stock

Upcharge

$3.00

Desserts

Tahini Pie

$11.00

Coconut milk, tahini, peanut butter, chocolate

French Press Coffee

$8.00

Stay Puft

$13.00

rye whiskey, luxardo, china china liqueur, coffee concentrate, marshmallow fluff, nutmeg

Chupacabra

$12.00

guests choice of a port or amaro paired with a bite sized chocolate treat

Snallygaster

$12.00

dark rum, sherry, tamarind, orgeat

Whole Pie

$29.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Lr Coffee Reg

$8.00

Sm Decaf

$4.00

Lg Decaf

$1.00 TIX

$1.00 Tix

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

983 Goss Avenue, Louisville, KY 40217

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

