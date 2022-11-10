Red Cow Coffee 1406 Huntsville Rd

Honduras (Light-Medium Roast)

$16.00

TASTING NOTES: Hibiscus, Butterscotch, Complex REGION: Cartagua, Copan, Honduras PRODUCER: Leticia Lopez Hutchins ELEVATION: 1400 MASL PROCESS: Honey FARM CERTIFICATIONS: USDA Certified Organic, Bird Friendly, Fair Trade Certified Honey Honduras is back! This past year was our first harvest to offer a honey processed coffee, and we're truly thrilled to be able to offer the same coffee this year. There aren't any brewing methods that don't do this coffee justice. If you're a french press brewer, you're going to love how syrupy and full bodied this coffee is. If you're a pour-over aficionado or you just love batch brew, you're going to fall in love with how bright and complex this coffee can be. Needless to say, honey processed Honduras needs to be in your morning coffee lineup.