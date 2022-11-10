Main picView gallery

Red Cow Coffee 1406 Huntsville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1406 Huntsville Rd

Florence, AL 35630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

96oz - Coffee Box
SugarMoo - 20oz (Iced)
Pourover - Single Cup

Single Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.25

Non-Fiction's espresso blend, (1) 2oz shot.

Double Espresso

Espresso 4oz

$5.00

Cappuccino

Cappuccino (6oz)

$4.00

Espresso + frothy steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado (4oz)

$4.00

Latte

Latte (Hot)

$4.50+

12oz / 16oz Espresso + steamed milk

Iced Coffee/Latte (16oz)

$5.00

Espresso + milk

Iced Coffee/Latte (20oz)

$6.00

Americano

Americano - Hot

$3.50+

Espresso + hot water

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso + water

Additional Espresso Add-In

Additional Espresso Shot

$3.25

Half Espresso / Half Decaf Shots

$1.50

Reg. Coffee - (Drip Coffees)

Regular Coffee

$3.00+

Pourover - Single Cup

$5.00

Tuesday Special - $5.00

$5.00

Catering (Box Coffees)

96oz - Coffee Box

$20.00+

Chai Latte

Chai Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Chai Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Iced Coffee/Latte

Iced Coffee/Latte (16oz)

$5.00

Espresso + milk

Iced Coffee/Latte (20oz)

$6.00

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso + water

Matcha Drinks

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$6.00+

Matcha Latte (Iced)

$6.50+

Dirty Matcha Latte

$7.75+

Includes an 2oz shot of espresso.

SugarMoo Latte

SugarMoo - 12oz (Hot)

$5.50

SugarMoo - 16oz (Hot)

$6.50

SugarMoo - 16oz (Iced)

$6.50

SugarMoo - 20oz (Iced)

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

12oz

$4.00

16oz

$5.00

MintyMoo Latte

MintyMoo - 12oz (Hot)

$5.50

MintyMoo - 16oz (Hot)

$6.50

MintyMoo - 16oz (Iced)

$6.50

MintyMoo - 20oz (Iced)

$7.50

Sweet Potato Latte

SPL - (12oz - Hot)

$5.50

SPL - (16oz Hot)

$6.50

SPL - (16oz Iced)

$6.50

SPL - (20oz Iced)

$7.50

Apple Cider - Fall Drink

Apple Chai Cider - 12oz (Hot)

$4.50

Apple Chai Cider - 16oz (Hot)

$5.00

Iced Apple Chai Cider - 16oz

$5.00

Iced Apple Chai Cider - (20oz)

$5.50

Maple Bourbon Latte

MBL-12oz (Hot)

$6.00Out of stock

Notes of caramel, vanilla, and notes of bourbon and maple syrup + milk + espresso = delicious

MBL-16oz (Hot)

$6.50Out of stock

Notes of caramel, vanilla, and notes of bourbon and maple syrup + milk + espresso = delicious

MBL-16oz (Iced)

$6.50Out of stock

Notes of caramel, vanilla, and notes of bourbon and maple syrup + milk + espresso = delicious

MBL-20oz (Iced)

$7.50Out of stock

Notes of caramel, vanilla, and notes of bourbon and maple syrup + milk + espresso = delicious

Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Lemonades

Reg. Lemonade

$5.00+

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00+

Rose Vanilla Lemonade

$6.85+

Berry Lemonade

$6.00+

Child's Lemonade - 10oz

$3.50

Child's Milk

Child's Milk

$2.00

Chai Tea (Hot)

Chai Tea (Hot) - 12oz

$4.00

Chai Tea (Hot) - 16oz

$4.75

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte (Hot)

$5.50+

Chai Tea Latte (Iced)

$6.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00+

English Breakfast Tea

Eng. Bkfst Tea - 12oz

$3.25

Eng. Bkfst Tea - 16oz

$4.25

Ginger Tea

Ginger Tea

$3.25+

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.25+

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.25+

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$3.25+

Whole Milk

Whole Milk Add-In

$0.75

Oat Milk

Oat Milk (Substitute)

$1.00

Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.00

Child's Milk Serving

Child's Milk

$1.50

Adult - Milk Only

Adult - Whole Milk Only (16oz)

$2.50

Just want a cup a milk? This is the beverage for you.

Adult - Oat Milk Only (16oz)

$2.75

Just want a cup a milk? This is the beverage for you.

Adult - Almond Milk Only (16oz)

$2.75

Just want a cup a milk? This is the beverage for you.

Adult - Chocolate Milk

Adult - Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Child's - Chocolate Milk

Child's Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

12oz

$4.00

16oz

$5.00

Brownies

Reg Brownie

$3.00

Red Velvet Brownie

$3.00

$1.00 Brownie

$1.00

Brownie - $2.00 Pastry Special

$2.00

Red Velvet - $2.00 Pastry Special

$2.00

Cake Crumbles

Small Cake Crumbles

$2.00Out of stock

Cookies

$1.00 Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Choc. Chip & Walnut Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Cookie Flight

$5.00Out of stock

Frosted Cow Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Frosted sugar cookie.

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Croissant

Croissant

$2.25Out of stock

$1.00 - Pastry Special

$1.00

Muffins

$1.00 Pastry Special

$1.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Small Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Various Muffin

$3.00

Pumpkin Streusel

$3.00

Danish

Cheese

$3.00

Cherry Danish

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

$2.00 Pastry Danish Special

$2.00

Loaf Pastry

Banana Loaf

$3.00

Iced Lemon Loaf (Small)

$2.25

$1.00 - Pastry Loaf

$1.00

$2.00 Pastry Loaf Special

$2.00

Lemon Loaf

$3.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Cinn. Raisin Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Power Oatmeal

Power Oatmeal - Maple & Brown Sugar

$3.50

Cream Cheese

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50

Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.00

Flavor Syrups

Additional flavor add-ins for drinks.

Lavender Syrup

$1.00

Seasonal Syrup

$1.00

Vanilla Syrup

$0.85

Simple Syrup

$0.85

Free Syrup-Add In

-$0.85

Sugar Free - Vanilla

$0.85

Berry

$1.00

Vanilla Rose

$1.70

Includes 0.75 oz of Vanilla syrup Includes 0.75 oz of Rose syrup

Sugar Free - Hazelnut

$0.85

Half and Half

Half and Half

$0.50

Half and Half - Full Cup

$1.00

Heavy Cream

Heavy Cream

$0.50

Heavy Cream - Full Cup

$1.00

Oat Milk

Oat Milk (Substitute)

$1.00

Sauces

Caramel Sauce

$0.85

Chocolate Sauce

$0.85

White Chocolate

$0.85

Free Sauce-Add-In

-$0.85

Whole Milk

Whole Milk Add-In

$0.75

Splash of Milk

Splash of Milk

$0.50

T-Shirts

Black Red Cow T-Shirt

$20.00+

White Red Cow Coffee T-Shirt

$20.00+

Cups

Ceramic Mug

$7.95

Stainless Steel Tumblers

$21.95+

Stickers

RCC Sticker

$1.00

RCC Love Sticker

$2.00

Coffee Beans Bags

Espresso (Light-Medium Roast)

$16.00

TASTING NOTES: Candied Pecan, Red Apple, Maple Syrup FARM/VILLAGE: Fazenda Serrhina / La Cooperativa San Pedrana / Finca Terrerito REGION: Cerrado Miniero, Brazil / Yepocapa, Guatemala / Corquin, Copan, Honduras ELEVATION: 1000–1900 MASL PROCESS: Natural / Fully Washed This blend of Brazilian, Guatemalan, and Honduran coffees was created to form a perfectly balanced espresso, which highlights the best of each origin. You’ll taste the sweetness of our Brazil, the full body of our Honduras, and the bright acidity of our Guatemala, all coming together for a sugary, bright profile. This blend is sure to impress as an espresso or in any milk-based drink.

Honduras (Light-Medium Roast)

$16.00

TASTING NOTES: Hibiscus, Butterscotch, Complex REGION: Cartagua, Copan, Honduras PRODUCER: Leticia Lopez Hutchins ELEVATION: 1400 MASL PROCESS: Honey FARM CERTIFICATIONS: USDA Certified Organic, Bird Friendly, Fair Trade Certified Honey Honduras is back! This past year was our first harvest to offer a honey processed coffee, and we're truly thrilled to be able to offer the same coffee this year. There aren't any brewing methods that don't do this coffee justice. If you're a french press brewer, you're going to love how syrupy and full bodied this coffee is. If you're a pour-over aficionado or you just love batch brew, you're going to fall in love with how bright and complex this coffee can be. Needless to say, honey processed Honduras needs to be in your morning coffee lineup.

Prologue - House Blend

$16.00

TASTING NOTES: Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut, Brown Sugar FARM / LOT: Finca Terrerito / Farmer's Select REGION : Corquin, Copan, Honduras / Yepocapa, Guatemala ELEVATION : 1000–1400 MASL PROCESS : Fully Washed Prologue is meant to be rich in flavor with a heavy body and balanced profile, and this iteration of the prologue blend does just that. We've blended together two of our favorite medium roast coffees, washed Honduras from Finca Terrerito and washed Guatemala from Lote Colectivo. Each of these coffees has a deep chocolate forward profile with pleasant nuttiness and subtle sweetness. The best is brought out of each coffee in this balanced blend.

Peru - Whole Bean

$16.00

Tasting Notes : Peach Tea, Meyer Lemon, Mascarpone, Delicate Region : San Martín de Pangoa, Junín, Peru Producer : Gregorio Torre Varieties: Caturra, Bourbon Elevation: 1,700-2,000 MASL Process: Fully Washed

Decaf - Medium Roast

$16.00

NOTES: Graham Cracker, Toffee, Pecan REGION: Cauca, Colombia PROCESS: E.A. Process (Chemical-Free) ELEVATION: 1500-2100 MASL

Classic - Dark Roast

$16.00

Columbia - Medium Roast

$16.00

Matcha

Everyday Matcha

$10.00

Ceremonial Matcha

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:01 pm
Restaurant info

We are a premium coffee house serving ethically sourced coffee, and other beverages and pastry treats with ingredients you know and trust.

Website

Location

1406 Huntsville Rd, Florence, AL 35630

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Esther's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 3
1416 Huntsville Road Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Odette
orange star4.8 • 2,019
120 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Downtown Florence
orange starNo Reviews
105 North Court Street Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
306 BBQ Florence
orange starNo Reviews
322 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
North Wood Social
orange starNo Reviews
1121 n wood ave florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Muscle Shoals
orange star4.5 • 438
619 Avalon Avenue Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Florence

Odette
orange star4.8 • 2,019
120 N Court St Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Ray’s At The Bank
orange star4.2 • 58
1411 Huntsville Rd Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Esther's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 3
1416 Huntsville Road Florence, AL 35630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Florence
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston