American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Overland Park

147 Reviews

$$

8001 W 159th St

Overland Park, KS 66223

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Peach Green Tea

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Redbull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

SF Redbull

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Let's Get Started

Charred Woodfired Wings

$16.25
Dip Duo

Dip Duo

$10.95

Fresh tortilla chips, house-made green chile queso, guacamole

Famous Fried Pickles

Famous Fried Pickles

$10.25
Killer Calamari

Killer Calamari

$14.50

Calamari strips, dusted in our special house recipe, grilled lemon, horseradish cocktail and Korean dipping sauce

Loaded Hummus

Loaded Hummus

$12.50

Roasted garlic, feta, basil oil, veggies, grilled pita

Our Way, Edamame

$8.50
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.25

Served with smoked green chile cheese

Prime Rib Eggrolls

$16.25
Sheetpan Nachos

Sheetpan Nachos

$12.25

Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese

White Cheddar Spinach & Artichoke Dip

White Cheddar Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.95

White corn tortilla chips

Handcrafted Salads & Soup

Add grilled or fried chicken to any salad for $5
Cup of Tomato Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

$4.25

Creamy house-made tomato soup with cheese fritter.

Bowl of Tomato Soup

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$6.25

Creamy house-made tomato soup with cheese fritter.

Cup of Kickin Chicken

Cup of Kickin Chicken

$5.50Out of stock

Creamy potato soup, jalapeño chicken, smoked bacon, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño

Bowl of Kickin Chicken

Bowl of Kickin Chicken

$7.50Out of stock

Creamy potato soup, jalapeño chicken, smoked bacon, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.95

Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.95

Hearts of romaine, kale, avocado, crisp capers, herbed croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.95

Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.95

Hearts of romaine, kale, avocado, crisp capers, herbed croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

The Wedge

The Wedge

$9.95

Aged blue cheese, frizzled onions, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze

Raspberry Coconut Chicken

Raspberry Coconut Chicken

$16.95

Coconut marinated and breaded chicken tenders, field greens, artichoke heart, avocado, grape tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, toasted almond, ranch dressing, raspberry coulis

Sonora House

Sonora House

$16.50

Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$15.95

Chopped grilled chicken breast, crisp veggies, soda noodles, crushed peanuts, sesame seed, rice vinegar-peanut dressing

Chimichurri Salmon

Chimichurri Salmon

$18.95

Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri

Handhelds

Served with your choice of French Fries or coleslaw
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.25

Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo

Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli

Honey Chicken

Honey Chicken

$14.95

Woodfire grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, mayo, ancho-honey glaze

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$15.95

An insane burger made from all-natural ingredients, white cheddar, shaved lettuce, wild mushrooms, pickles and sriracha aioli

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$18.95

Low and slow shaved prime rib, whiskey marinade, double Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, herb au jus, rustic hoagie

Spicy Blue

Spicy Blue

$14.50

Angus beef patty, blue cheese, frizzled onions, shaved lettuce, vine ripe tomato, serrano chile aioli

Sweet Cheeses

Sweet Cheeses

$14.50

Angus beef patty, Swiss, aged cheddar, cheese fritter, smoked bacon, spicy sriracha aioli

House Specialties

Ancho Glazed Half Chicken

Ancho Glazed Half Chicken

$20.95

Woodfired ancho-honey half bird, roasted street corn, cilantro-lime rice, cotija

Big Gary's Meatloaf

Big Gary's Meatloaf

$17.25

Old school meatloaf, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, wild mushroom gravy, seasonal veggies

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$18.95

Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.50

Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice and mashed black beans

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$16.95

Three breaded-to-order tenders, French fries, coleslaw, choice of dipping sauce

Chorizo Mac & Tenders

Chorizo Mac & Tenders

$16.95

Cellentani pasta, green chile cheese sauce, pepper jack cheese, house made chorizo, green onion, herb bread crumbs and breaded-to-order chicken tenders

KC Strip and Fries

KC Strip and Fries

$27.50

2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$20.95

Glazed woodfired salmon, forbidden black rice, vegetable sauté, korean hot sauce

Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Woodfired chipotle chicken, baja slaw, pepper jack, avocado-jalapeno aioli, cotija

Adobo Shrimp Tacos

Adobo Shrimp Tacos

$17.50

Marinated woodfired shrimp, baja slaw, pepper jack cheese, pineapple salsa, pico, adobo crema, cotija cheese, pepitas

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.95

Marinated woodfired striploin, baja slaw, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro

Just for Kids

All kid's meals served with French fries
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served with French fries or fresh fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with French fries or fresh fruit

Kids Mac N' Cheese

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$7.50

Served with French fries or fresh fruit

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Served with French fries or fresh fruit

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Served with French Fries or fresh fruit

Dessert

Warm Beignets

Warm Beignets

$7.00

"French" doughnuts, powdered sugar, strawberry-vanilla custard and chocolate fudge sauce

Skillet Bourbon Pecan Pie

Skillet Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

A Red Door original. Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie Banana Split

$11.00

Berry Cheesecake

$8.50

Sides

Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$5.00
Side of Brussels Sprouts

Side of Brussels Sprouts

$6.00
Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00
Side of French Fries

Side of French Fries

$4.00
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$5.00
Side of Garlic Bread

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00
Side of Garlic Parmesan Fries

Side of Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00
Side of Green Beans

Side of Green Beans

$4.00

Side of Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Side of Large Guacamole

Side of Large Guacamole

$5.00
Side of Large Queso

Side of Large Queso

$5.00
Side of Mashers & Gravy

Side of Mashers & Gravy

$4.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Side of Pita

$3.00
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$5.00
Side of Sauteed Veggies

Side of Sauteed Veggies

$5.00
Side of Small Guacamole

Side of Small Guacamole

$2.50
Side of Small Queso

Side of Small Queso

$2.50

Side of Street Corn Salad

$5.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

To-Go Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 oz

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00

20 oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20 oz

Red Door Grill Growler

Red Door Grill Growler

$15.00Out of stock
White Wine

White Wine

$15.00
Red Wine

Red Wine

$15.00

