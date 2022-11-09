Red Door Woodfired Grill - Overland Park

- Home
147 Reviews
$$
8001 W 159th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Cranberry
Decaf Coffee
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mtn Dew
Orange Juice
Peach Green Tea
Pepsi
Redbull
Root Beer
SF Redbull
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Water
Let's Get Started
Charred Woodfired Wings
Dip Duo
Fresh tortilla chips, house-made green chile queso, guacamole
Famous Fried Pickles
Killer Calamari
Calamari strips, dusted in our special house recipe, grilled lemon, horseradish cocktail and Korean dipping sauce
Loaded Hummus
Roasted garlic, feta, basil oil, veggies, grilled pita
Our Way, Edamame
Pretzel Bites
Served with smoked green chile cheese
Prime Rib Eggrolls
Sheetpan Nachos
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
White Cheddar Spinach & Artichoke Dip
White corn tortilla chips
Handcrafted Salads & Soup
Cup of Tomato Soup
Creamy house-made tomato soup with cheese fritter.
Bowl of Tomato Soup
Creamy house-made tomato soup with cheese fritter.
Cup of Kickin Chicken
Creamy potato soup, jalapeño chicken, smoked bacon, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño
Bowl of Kickin Chicken
Creamy potato soup, jalapeño chicken, smoked bacon, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño
Small House Salad
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, kale, avocado, crisp capers, herbed croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Large House Salad
Field greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, carrot, parmesan herbed croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, kale, avocado, crisp capers, herbed croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
The Wedge
Aged blue cheese, frizzled onions, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze
Raspberry Coconut Chicken
Coconut marinated and breaded chicken tenders, field greens, artichoke heart, avocado, grape tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, toasted almond, ranch dressing, raspberry coulis
Sonora House
Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch
Thai Chicken
Chopped grilled chicken breast, crisp veggies, soda noodles, crushed peanuts, sesame seed, rice vinegar-peanut dressing
Chimichurri Salmon
Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri
Handhelds
Classic Burger
Angus beef patty, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, red onion, pickle and mayo
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Honey Chicken
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, mayo, ancho-honey glaze
Impossible Burger
An insane burger made from all-natural ingredients, white cheddar, shaved lettuce, wild mushrooms, pickles and sriracha aioli
Prime Rib French Dip
Low and slow shaved prime rib, whiskey marinade, double Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish cream sauce, herb au jus, rustic hoagie
Spicy Blue
Angus beef patty, blue cheese, frizzled onions, shaved lettuce, vine ripe tomato, serrano chile aioli
Sweet Cheeses
Angus beef patty, Swiss, aged cheddar, cheese fritter, smoked bacon, spicy sriracha aioli
House Specialties
Ancho Glazed Half Chicken
Woodfired ancho-honey half bird, roasted street corn, cilantro-lime rice, cotija
Big Gary's Meatloaf
Old school meatloaf, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, wild mushroom gravy, seasonal veggies
Cajun Pasta
Tagliatelle pasta, woodfired gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun cream sauce, bell pepper, onion, spinach, fried capers
Chicken Enchiladas
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice and mashed black beans
Chicken Tenders
Three breaded-to-order tenders, French fries, coleslaw, choice of dipping sauce
Chorizo Mac & Tenders
Cellentani pasta, green chile cheese sauce, pepper jack cheese, house made chorizo, green onion, herb bread crumbs and breaded-to-order chicken tenders
KC Strip and Fries
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
Miso Salmon
Glazed woodfired salmon, forbidden black rice, vegetable sauté, korean hot sauce
Tacos
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Woodfired chipotle chicken, baja slaw, pepper jack, avocado-jalapeno aioli, cotija
Adobo Shrimp Tacos
Marinated woodfired shrimp, baja slaw, pepper jack cheese, pineapple salsa, pico, adobo crema, cotija cheese, pepitas
Carne Asada Tacos
Marinated woodfired striploin, baja slaw, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro
Just for Kids
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with French fries or fresh fruit
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries or fresh fruit
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Served with French fries or fresh fruit
Kids Tenders
Served with French fries or fresh fruit
Kids Quesadilla
Served with French Fries or fresh fruit
Dessert
Sides
Side of Black Beans
Side of Brussels Sprouts
Side of Coleslaw
Side of French Fries
Side of Fruit
Side of Garlic Bread
Side of Garlic Parmesan Fries
Side of Green Beans
Side of Kid Mac & Cheese
Side of Large Guacamole
Side of Large Queso
Side of Mashers & Gravy
Side of Mushroom Gravy
Side of Pita
Side of Rice
Side of Sauteed Veggies
Side of Small Guacamole
Side of Small Queso
Side of Street Corn Salad
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
To-Go Drinks
