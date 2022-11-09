Redds on Union 846 Union st s
846 Union st s
Concord, NC 28025
Burgers & Sammys
*Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
*Patty Melt
Grilled hamburger patty, caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread
*Philly Cheese Steak
Steak with bell peppers, onions, mayo and provolone cheese
*Pimento Bacon Burger
Homemade pimento cheese, lettuce, ketchup, onions, pickles and applewood smoked bacon
*Redd's Big Boy Grilled Cheese
Pulled pork, mac and cheese with cheddar, American, and mozzarella cheese on toasted sourdough bread
*Redd's Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
*Turkey Burger
Onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes drizzled with a hot honey garlic sauce
Chicken Philly Cheese
Chicken with bell peppers, onions, mayo and provolone cheese
Cuban Sandwich
Honey baked ham, smoked house pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a grilled hoagie
Fried Fish Sandwich
Hand battered Asian white fish with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken dressed in hot honey sauce. Lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw, and pickles
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, house made sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread
Veggie Burger
Blackbean burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled peppers and onions. Served with cajun ranch
Veggie Melt
Sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provalone cheese and ranch on toasted pita bread
Grilled Chicken Blt on Pita Bread
Grilled Season Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato apple wood smoked bacon, mayo and mustard
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Homemade banana pudding with a whipped cream topping. add Ice Cream for One Dollar
Brownie Sundae
Homemade brownies topped with chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream
Lemon Pound Cake
Homemade lemon pound cake served with strawberries and lemon cream icing
NY Cheese Cake
Original cheese cake with fresh berries, wild berry glaze topped with whipped cream
Peach Cobbler
Southern Peach Cobbler add Ice Cream for One Dollar
Triple Chocolate Layer Cake
Chocolate Cake flavored with melted chocolate, cocoa powder, strawberries and whipped cream
Carrot Cake Special
Carrot Cake
Entrees
FIESTA CHICKEN
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped Cajun ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese served over Spanish rice with green beans
MEATLOAF
Housemade meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green beans
*BLACKENED 12oz RIBEYE STEAK
Served with loaded baked potato and grilled asparagus in a red wine reduction sauce
NEW YORK STRIP STEAK
comes with 2 sides
REDD'S FILET STEAK
comes with 2 sides
PORTERHOUSE T-BONE STEAK
comes with 2 sides
Oxtails
Lamb Chops
*REDD'S MARINATED PORK CHOPS
Two grilled pork chops served with Collard greens and garlic mashed potatoes
BABYBACK RIBS (Full Rack)
Grilled babyback ribs with seasoned fries and garnished with coleslaw
BABYBACK RIBS (Half Rack)
Grilled babyback ribs with seasoned fries and garnished with coleslaw
*FISH & CHIPS
Battered Asian white fish served with seasoned fries or homemade chips and garnished with coleslaw
*SHRIMP -n- GRITS
Sauteed shrimp served with Spinach, caramelized onions, tomatoes, Italian sausage tossed in a cajun cream sauce
CRAB CAKES
Two pan seared crab cakes served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed grean beans topped with mustard aioli
*HERB MARINATED SALMON
Grilled salmon served over vegetable risotto, mixed vegetables with a side of mustard aioli
VEGGIE PLATE w/3 SIDES
Chicken Dinner: 2 Piece w/ 2 Sides
Kids Menu
Pasta
*Cajun Jambalaya Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with chicken, sausage, shrimp, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes and sauteed spinach in a Cajun cream sauce
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken tossed in a Cajun cream sauce with roasted vegetables and Penne noodles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with housemade alfredo sauce
Mediterranean Pasta
Spinach, roasted mushrooms, diced tomatoes, peppers and caramelized onions in a tomato cream sauce with fettucine noodles
Quattro Formaggio
Penne pasta tossed with chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a four cheese cream sauce
Redd's Traditional Lasagna
Layers of ribbon noodles and cheeses smothered in a marinara meat sauce
Pizzas
Four Cheese Tomato Pizza
Mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, parmesan cheese and pesto sauce
Traditional Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella & pepperoni with marinara sauce
Island Pizza
Ham, pineapple & black bean salsa with mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and marinara sauce
$5 PIZZA (Toppings 85 cents each)
Salads
SIDE SALAD
*Crab and Shrimp Salad
Pan-seared crab cakes with grilled shrimp over iceberg lettuce. Topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and Cajun ranch dressing
*Steak and Blue Salad
Slice marinated beef tenderloin over mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing. Topped with fries
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, honey baked ham, boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese over mixed greens with a choice of dressing
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Grilled chicken with green and red peppers, onion and black bean salsa, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Chinese Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with teriyaki glazed chicken, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges, fried wonton noodles and our Asian dressing
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach topped with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, honey roasted nuts and hot bacon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Socializers
*Fire Cracker Shrimp Rolls
*Philly Cheese Steak Rolls
*Shrimp Basket
9 Crispy fried shrimp tossed in your favorite wing sauce and seasoned fries
*Soul Rolls
*Stuffed Avocado
Marinated shrimp and crab salad over two avocado halves drizzled with Cajun ranch
Avocado Chicken Rolls
Boneless Wings (10)
Boneless Wings (20)
Chicken Quesadilla
Black bean salsa, mozzarella cheese, flour tortilla with pico de gallo and sour cream
Fried Mushrooms
House made fried mushrooms served with choice of dressing
Fried Pickles
Fried dill pickles served with Cajun ranch dressing
Loaded Cheese Fries
Served with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon
Mozzarella Sticks
Potato Skins
Five skins topped with melted cheese, applewood smoked bacon and sour cream
Redd's Chicken Tenders
Hand battered chicken tenders served with fries
Redd's Famous Wings (12)
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Redd's Famous Wings (20)
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Redd's Famous Wings (50)
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Redd's Famous Wings (8)
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce
Redd's Loaded Nachos
Cheddar, mozzerella, queso blaco, Redd's chili, jalapeno & sour cream
REDD'S PICK THREE
Pick any three socializers
Redd's Pretzels
Two salted pretzels served with warm pimento cheese and honey garlic sauces
Slider Station: Beef
with cheese, pickles, 1000 Island dressing
Slider Station: Pulled Pork
with coleslaw
Slider Station: Southern Fried Chicken
with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
Spinach Dip with Chips
SPINACH DIP with PITA BREAD
Vegetable Street Rolls
Tacos & Wraps
*Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and 1000 Island dressing
*Beef Tacos
Beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served in three soft taco shells
*Blackened Fish Tacos
Asian flaky white fish, chipotle aioli and shredded cabbage. Served in three soft taco shells
*Cali Shrimp Wrap
Fried Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Cajun ranch dressing
*Chicken Tacos
Marinated chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle aioli and fried avocado. Served in three soft taco shells
*Steak Tacos
Seared beef tenderloin, fried jalapénos with caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese sauce. Served in three soft taco shells
Asian Chicken Salad Wrap
Marinated chicken, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and wonton noodles with ginger dressing
Baja Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken with red and green peppers, black bean salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken strips (grilled or fried) tossed in Buffalo sauce, Ice berg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a warm flour tortilla
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp (grilled or fried), lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and Cajun ranch. Served in three soft taco shells
Vegetable Burrito Wrap
Red beans, rice, avocado, peppers, onion
Sides
Homemade Chips
Season fries
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
Asparagus
Sauteed Green Beans
Red Beans
Chips & Salsa
Collard Greens
Mac-n-Cheese
Fried Okra
Onion Rings
Fried Pickles
Baked Potato
Bake Potato LOADED
Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Potatoes
Spanish Rice
Yellow Rice
Vegetable Risotto
Sauteed Spinach
SIDE SALAD
Fried Squash
Mixed Veggies
Potato Salad
DRESSINGS
SAUCES (Extra)
WINGS
Beer Draft
DRINK SPECIALS
SOFT DRINKS
SHOTS
1800 Tequila
Absolut
Aristocrat Gin
Aristocrat Rum
Aristocrat Vodka
Avion Tequila
Bacardi Rum
Blue Ice Vodka
Captain Morgan
Chivas Regal
Crown Apple Whiskey
Crown Royal Whiskey
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
El Toro Tequila
Fireball
Goldschlager Vodka
Green Tea
Hennessy
Inver House
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jagermeister
Jameson Whiskey
Jim Beam Whiskey
Johnnie Walker Black
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Juarez Tequila
Makers Mark Whiskey
Malibu Rum
Monkey Shoulder Whiskey
Patron Tequila
Pinnacle Vodka
Tito's Vodka
Tuesday Shots
Wild Turkey Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Whiskey
Casamigos
Avion
Yukon
Grand Marnier
Amaretto
Ciroc
Burnetts
St. Germain
Smirnoff Vodka
Shots Doubled
1800 Tequila DBL
Absolut DBL
Aristocrat Gin DBL
Aristocrat Rum DBL
Aristocrat Vodka DBL
Avion Tequila DBL
Bacardi Rum DBL
Blue Ice Vodka DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Crown Apple Whiskey DBL
Crown Royal Whiskey DBL
Don Julio Blanco Tequila DBL
El Toro Tequila DBL
Fireball DBL
Goldschlager Vodka DBL
Green Tea DBL
Hennessy
Inver House DBL
Jack Daniels Whiskey DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Jameson Whiskey DBL
Jim Beam Whiskey DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Juarez Tequila DBL
Makers Mark Whiskey DBL
Malibu Rum DBL
Monkey Shoulder Whiskey DBL
Patron Tequila DBL
Pinnacle Vodka DBL
Rumplemints DBL
Tito's Vodka DBL
Wild Turkey Whiskey DBL
Woodford Reserve Whiskey DBL
Casamigos DBL
Avion DBL
Yukon DBL
Ciroc DBL
Burnetts DBL
Smirnoff DBL
Amaretto DBL
St. Germain DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
MON $6 Burger
TUES TACO
WED Prime Rib w/ 2 Sides
THURS Baskets
FRI Smoked BBQ w/ 2 Sides
SAT Chef's Choice
SUN Brunch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
