Redds on Union 846 Union st s

Burgers & Sammys

*Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.45

Sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

*Patty Melt

$13.45

Grilled hamburger patty, caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread

*Philly Cheese Steak

$13.45

Steak with bell peppers, onions, mayo and provolone cheese

*Pimento Bacon Burger

$14.45

Homemade pimento cheese, lettuce, ketchup, onions, pickles and applewood smoked bacon

*Redd's Big Boy Grilled Cheese

$13.45

Pulled pork, mac and cheese with cheddar, American, and mozzarella cheese on toasted sourdough bread

*Redd's Classic Burger

$12.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles

*Turkey Burger

$13.45

Onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomatoes drizzled with a hot honey garlic sauce

Chicken Philly Cheese

$13.45

Chicken with bell peppers, onions, mayo and provolone cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$13.45

Honey baked ham, smoked house pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a grilled hoagie

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.45

Hand battered Asian white fish with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$13.45

Fried chicken dressed in hot honey sauce. Lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw, and pickles

Reuben

$13.45

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, house made sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread

Veggie Burger

$14.45

Blackbean burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled peppers and onions. Served with cajun ranch

Veggie Melt

$13.45

Sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, provalone cheese and ranch on toasted pita bread

Grilled Chicken Blt on Pita Bread

$12.95

Grilled Season Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato apple wood smoked bacon, mayo and mustard

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.95

Homemade banana pudding with a whipped cream topping. add Ice Cream for One Dollar

Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Homemade brownies topped with chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream

Lemon Pound Cake

$8.45

Homemade lemon pound cake served with strawberries and lemon cream icing

NY Cheese Cake

$8.45

Original cheese cake with fresh berries, wild berry glaze topped with whipped cream

Peach Cobbler

$7.95

Southern Peach Cobbler add Ice Cream for One Dollar

Triple Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.45

Chocolate Cake flavored with melted chocolate, cocoa powder, strawberries and whipped cream

Carrot Cake Special

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Entrees

FIESTA CHICKEN

$16.45

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped Cajun ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese served over Spanish rice with green beans

MEATLOAF

$15.45

Housemade meatloaf with mashed potatoes and green beans

*BLACKENED 12oz RIBEYE STEAK

$24.45

Served with loaded baked potato and grilled asparagus in a red wine reduction sauce

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

$24.45

comes with 2 sides

REDD'S FILET STEAK

$24.45

comes with 2 sides

PORTERHOUSE T-BONE STEAK

$30.45

comes with 2 sides

Oxtails

$23.95

Lamb Chops

$24.95

*REDD'S MARINATED PORK CHOPS

$16.45

Two grilled pork chops served with Collard greens and garlic mashed potatoes

BABYBACK RIBS (Full Rack)

$21.45

Grilled babyback ribs with seasoned fries and garnished with coleslaw

BABYBACK RIBS (Half Rack)

$18.45

Grilled babyback ribs with seasoned fries and garnished with coleslaw

*FISH & CHIPS

$15.45

Battered Asian white fish served with seasoned fries or homemade chips and garnished with coleslaw

*SHRIMP -n- GRITS

$20.45

Sauteed shrimp served with Spinach, caramelized onions, tomatoes, Italian sausage tossed in a cajun cream sauce

CRAB CAKES

$20.45

Two pan seared crab cakes served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed grean beans topped with mustard aioli

*HERB MARINATED SALMON

$20.45

Grilled salmon served over vegetable risotto, mixed vegetables with a side of mustard aioli

VEGGIE PLATE w/3 SIDES

$10.25

Chicken Dinner: 2 Piece w/ 2 Sides

$12.95

Kids Menu

kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Pizza

$6.99

kids Mini Burgers

$6.99

kids Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Pasta

*Cajun Jambalaya Pasta

$17.45

Penne pasta tossed with chicken, sausage, shrimp, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes and sauteed spinach in a Cajun cream sauce

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$15.45

Blackened chicken tossed in a Cajun cream sauce with roasted vegetables and Penne noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.45

Fettuccine pasta tossed with housemade alfredo sauce

Mediterranean Pasta

$13.45

Spinach, roasted mushrooms, diced tomatoes, peppers and caramelized onions in a tomato cream sauce with fettucine noodles

Quattro Formaggio

$14.45

Penne pasta tossed with chicken, bacon, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a four cheese cream sauce

Redd's Traditional Lasagna

$16.45

Layers of ribbon noodles and cheeses smothered in a marinara meat sauce

Pizzas

Four Cheese Tomato Pizza

$12.45

Mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, parmesan cheese and pesto sauce

Traditional Pepperoni Pizza

$12.45

Mozzarella & pepperoni with marinara sauce

Island Pizza

$12.45

Ham, pineapple & black bean salsa with mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.45

Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and marinara sauce

$5 PIZZA (Toppings 85 cents each)

$5.00

Salads

SIDE SALAD

$5.75

*Crab and Shrimp Salad

$18.45

Pan-seared crab cakes with grilled shrimp over iceberg lettuce. Topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and Cajun ranch dressing

*Steak and Blue Salad

$16.45

Slice marinated beef tenderloin over mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing. Topped with fries

Caesar Salad

$10.45

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$15.45

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, honey baked ham, boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese over mixed greens with a choice of dressing

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$15.45

Grilled chicken with green and red peppers, onion and black bean salsa, served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.45

Mixed greens topped with teriyaki glazed chicken, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges, fried wonton noodles and our Asian dressing

House Salad

$9.45

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots

Spinach Salad

$10.45

Baby spinach topped with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, honey roasted nuts and hot bacon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$10.45

Iceberg lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese dressing and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Socializers

*Fire Cracker Shrimp Rolls

$14.45

*Philly Cheese Steak Rolls

$13.45

*Shrimp Basket

$14.45

9 Crispy fried shrimp tossed in your favorite wing sauce and seasoned fries

*Soul Rolls

$13.45

*Stuffed Avocado

$14.25

Marinated shrimp and crab salad over two avocado halves drizzled with Cajun ranch

Avocado Chicken Rolls

$12.45

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.45

Boneless Wings (20)

$22.45

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.45

Black bean salsa, mozzarella cheese, flour tortilla with pico de gallo and sour cream

Fried Mushrooms

$10.45

House made fried mushrooms served with choice of dressing

Fried Pickles

$10.45

Fried dill pickles served with Cajun ranch dressing

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.45

Served with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Potato Skins

$10.45

Five skins topped with melted cheese, applewood smoked bacon and sour cream

Redd's Chicken Tenders

$13.45

Hand battered chicken tenders served with fries

Redd's Famous Wings (12)

$14.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Famous Wings (20)

$23.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Famous Wings (50)

$52.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Famous Wings (8)

$10.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Loaded Nachos

$14.45

Cheddar, mozzerella, queso blaco, Redd's chili, jalapeno & sour cream

REDD'S PICK THREE

$17.45

Pick any three socializers

Redd's Pretzels

$10.45

Two salted pretzels served with warm pimento cheese and honey garlic sauces

Slider Station: Beef

$12.45

with cheese, pickles, 1000 Island dressing

Slider Station: Pulled Pork

$12.45

with coleslaw

Slider Station: Southern Fried Chicken

$12.45

with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing

Spinach Dip with Chips

$12.95

SPINACH DIP with PITA BREAD

$12.95

Vegetable Street Rolls

$12.45

Tacos & Wraps

*Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.45

with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and 1000 Island dressing

*Beef Tacos

$12.45

Beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served in three soft taco shells

*Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.45

Asian flaky white fish, chipotle aioli and shredded cabbage. Served in three soft taco shells

*Cali Shrimp Wrap

$15.45

Fried Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Cajun ranch dressing

*Chicken Tacos

$13.45

Marinated chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle aioli and fried avocado. Served in three soft taco shells

*Steak Tacos

$13.45

Seared beef tenderloin, fried jalapénos with caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese sauce. Served in three soft taco shells

Asian Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.45

Marinated chicken, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and wonton noodles with ginger dressing

Baja Chicken Wrap

$13.45

Blackened chicken with red and green peppers, black bean salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese and chipotle aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.45

Chicken strips (grilled or fried) tossed in Buffalo sauce, Ice berg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.45

Grilled or fried chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing in a warm flour tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$13.45

Blackened shrimp (grilled or fried), lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and Cajun ranch. Served in three soft taco shells

Vegetable Burrito Wrap

$13.45

Red beans, rice, avocado, peppers, onion

Sides

Homemade Chips

$4.45

Season fries

$4.45

Coleslaw

$4.45

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.45

Tator Tots

$4.45

Asparagus

$5.75

Sauteed Green Beans

$5.75

Red Beans

$5.75

Chips & Salsa

$5.75

Collard Greens

$5.75

Mac-n-Cheese

$5.75

Fried Okra

$5.75

Onion Rings

$5.75

Fried Pickles

$5.75

Baked Potato

$5.75

Bake Potato LOADED

$6.25

Mashed Potatoes

$5.75

Roasted Potatoes

$5.75

Spanish Rice

$5.75

Yellow Rice

$5.75

Vegetable Risotto

$5.75

Sauteed Spinach

$5.75

SIDE SALAD

$5.75

Fried Squash

$5.75

Mixed Veggies

$5.75

Potato Salad

$5.75

DRESSINGS

ADD Salad Dressing

SAUCES (Extra)

SAUCES (Extra)

WINGS

Redd's Famous Wings (50)

$52.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Famous Wings (20)

$23.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Famous Wings (12)

$14.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Redd's Famous Wings (8)

$10.45

Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (20)

$22.45

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.45

Beer Can

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Busch Lite

$2.50

Truly Can

$4.50

Beer Draft

Hop Drop DFT

$5.25

Red Oak DFT

$5.75

Yeungling DFT

$4.50

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Bud Lite DFT

$4.00

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00

DRINK SPECIALS

Tuesday: $2 TEQUILA

$2.00

Tuesday $3 Corona

$3.00

Tuesday $5 Margaritas

$5.00

WED $5 Wines

$5.00

WED $6 Blue Motorcycle

$6.00

WED $6 Grateful Dead

$6.00

WED $6 Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00

WED Strawberry Long Island Ice Tea

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

Sprite

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Mello Yellow

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Slushie

$3.45

Red Bull

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

SHOTS

1800 Tequila

$9.75

Absolut

$9.50

Aristocrat Gin

$6.25

Aristocrat Rum

$6.50

Aristocrat Vodka

$6.25

Avion Tequila

$11.50

Bacardi Rum

$9.50

Blue Ice Vodka

$9.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Crown Apple Whiskey

$9.50

Crown Royal Whiskey

$9.50

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$11.00

El Toro Tequila

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Goldschlager Vodka

$8.50

Green Tea

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Inver House

$8.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Jameson Whiskey

$10.25

Jim Beam Whiskey

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Jose Gold

$8.00

Jose Silver

$8.00

Juarez Tequila

$6.50

Makers Mark Whiskey

$10.50

Malibu Rum

$8.50

Monkey Shoulder Whiskey

$11.00

Patron Tequila

$11.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$10.50

Tito's Vodka

$7.50

Tuesday Shots

$2.00

Wild Turkey Whiskey

$10.75

Woodford Reserve Whiskey

$13.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Avion

$11.00

Yukon

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Amaretto

$8.50

Ciroc

$11.00

Burnetts

$6.00

St. Germain

$9.50

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.50

Shots Doubled

1800 Tequila DBL

$19.50

Absolut DBL

$15.50

Aristocrat Gin DBL

$11.50

Aristocrat Rum DBL

$11.50

Aristocrat Vodka DBL

$11.50

Avion Tequila DBL

$21.50

Bacardi Rum DBL

$17.50

Blue Ice Vodka DBL

$14.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$15.50

Chivas Regal DBL

$22.00

Crown Apple Whiskey DBL

$17.50

Crown Royal Whiskey DBL

$17.50

Don Julio Blanco Tequila DBL

$25.50

El Toro Tequila DBL

$11.50

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Goldschlager Vodka DBL

$16.50

Green Tea DBL

$16.00

Hennessy

$20.00

Inver House DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey DBL

$17.00

Jagermeister DBL

$15.50

Jameson Whiskey DBL

$19.00

Jim Beam Whiskey DBL

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$34.00

Jose Gold

$16.00

Jose Silver

$16.00

Juarez Tequila DBL

$11.50

Makers Mark Whiskey DBL

$19.50

Malibu Rum DBL

$15.50

Monkey Shoulder Whiskey DBL

$20.50

Patron Tequila DBL

$20.50

Pinnacle Vodka DBL

$13.50

Rumplemints DBL

$13.00

Tito's Vodka DBL

$14.50

Wild Turkey Whiskey DBL

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Whiskey DBL

$24.50

Casamigos DBL

$22.00

Avion DBL

$22.00

Yukon DBL

$19.00

Ciroc DBL

$22.00

Burnetts DBL

$11.00

Smirnoff DBL

$11.50

Amaretto DBL

$17.00

St. Germain DBL

$18.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$22.00

Lunch

$5 Fried Chicken

$5.00

$5 Baked Chicken

$5.00

$5 BBQ Chicken

$5.00

$5 Chicken Liver

$5.00

$5 Beef Liver & Onions

$5.00

$5 Pulled Pork

$5.00

$5 Hamburger Steak

$5.00

$5 Country Style Steak

$5.00

$5 Baked Spaghetti

$5.00

MON $6 Burger

$ 6 Redd's Classic Burger

$6.00

$ 6 Pimento Bacon Burger

$6.00

$ 6 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.00

$ 6 Turkey Burger

$6.00

$ 6 Veggie Burger

$6.00

$ 6 Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

TUES TACO

2.50 Chicken Taco

$2.50

2.50 Beef Taco

$2.50

2.50 Fish Taco

$2.50

2.50 Shrimp Taco

$2.50

2.50 Steak Taco

$2.50

WED Prime Rib w/ 2 Sides

PRIME RIB w/ 3 SIDES

$14.95

THURS Baskets

Chicken Basket $3

$3.00

$5 Chicken Basket

$5.00

Fish Basket $3

$3.00

$5 Fish Basket

$5.00

$5 Rib Basket

$5.00

FRI Smoked BBQ w/ 2 Sides

Pulled Pork

$10.00

BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Pork Ribs

$10.00

SAT Chef's Choice

Chef's Choice

$18.95

SUN Brunch

Buffet

$25.95

Buffet w/ CRAB LEGS

$35.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

846 Union st s, Concord, NC 28025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

