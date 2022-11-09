Barbeque
Redd's Smokehouse (Mechanicsburg) - 4890
5 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open for Dine-In. Come in and Enjoy!
Location
4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe - Mechanicsburg PA
4.5 • 277
5001 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
More near Mechanicsburg