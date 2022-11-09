Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Redd's Smokehouse (Mechanicsburg) - 4890

5 Reviews

$$$

4890 Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Sampler
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
3 Meat Sampler

Appetizers

Bacon on a Stick

$9.99

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Brunswick Stew

$4.50+

Carolina Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chicken Fingers - 5 piece

$6.99

Dozen Wings

$15.99

Half Dozen Wings

$8.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.99

Choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Breast, or Beef Brisket. Served with Bacon Spread, Bacon Bits, Tomato BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Chives & Cheese Sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.99

Redd's Signature Salad

$5.99

Sliders

$2.75

Smoked Baked Potato

$3.99

The Meats

1 Lb. Pulled Pork

$17.99

1 Lb. Chicken Breast

$17.99

1 Lb. Chicken Salad

$17.99

1 Lb. Beef Brisket

$30.00

1\2 Lb. Pulled Pork

$9.00

1\2 Lb. Chicken Breast

$9.00

1\2 Lb. Chicken Salad

$9.00

1\2 Lb. Beef Brisket

$15.00

Smokehouse 50/50 Meatloaf - 1 Slice

$5.99

Bacon on a Stick (1)

$4.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage (1)

$7.99

Sandwiches

3 Sliders

$10.99

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$9.99

Smokehouse 50/50 Burger

$12.99

Smokehouse Burrito

$11.99

Three Catfish Tacos

$11.99

Pasta

Smokehouse Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Butternut Squash Penne Pasta w/ Chicken

$16.99

Butternut Squash Penne Pasta

$13.99

Dinners

Beef Brisket Dinner

$19.99

Build your Own Bowl Dinner

$13.99

Catfish Nuggets (12) Dinner

$14.99

Half Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Smokehouse 50/50 Meatloaf Dinner

$14.99

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.99

Quarter Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Rib Dinner

$23.00+

Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Dinner

$14.99

Portobello Mushroom Dinner

$13.99

Wings Dinner (8 piece)

$17.99

Redd's Samplers

2 Meat Sampler

$17.99

3 Meat Sampler

$22.99

Lil' Rascals

Kids Chicken Fingers 3 piece

$6.99

Kids Smoked Wings 4 piece

$8.99

Kids Sliders (2)

$5.99

Kids 1/4 Rack of Ribs

$10.00

Kids Bacon on a Stick (1)

$6.99

Sides

Fresh Cut French Fries

$2.99

Fresh Cut Sweet Fries

$2.99

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Corn Bread

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Stew Fry Side

$5.99

Smokehouse Rice

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.99

Peach Cobbler w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.99

Apple Crisp w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Dine-In. Come in and Enjoy!

Website

Location

4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Directions

Gallery
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ image
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ image

Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg

Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House
orange star4.5 • 1,352
245 E Main St Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
orange star4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Bonbon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 656
6499 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Cold Springs Inn & Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 536
993 Park Pl Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe - Mechanicsburg PA
orange star4.5 • 277
5001 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Home Slice at Walden
orange star4.6 • 163
111 Walden Way MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mechanicsburg
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston