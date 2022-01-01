Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Redemption MN

10 Reviews

$$$

31 3rd St NE

Faribault, MN 55021

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Crostinis
Bacon Cheese Burger
Lettuce Wraps

Breakfast

Two Eggs, Choice of Smoked Ham, Bacon, or Sausage Links. Loaded Hash Browns & Toast.

Monkey Bread

$8.00

All American Breakfast

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Fried Tortillas Topped with Poach Eggs, Refried Black Beans, Roasted Corn Poblano Relish, Avocado, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Crema. Served with Chili Lime Greens.

Prime Rib Hash

$15.00

Yesterday's Prime Rib, Brunch Potatoes, Peppers, Onion, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise & Toast.

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate French Toast, Layered with Buttercream Cheese, Macerated Strawberries, Confectioners' Sugar & Whipped Topping.

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

8oz Sirloin Steak, 2 Eggs, Loaded Hash Browns & Toast.

Chicken Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Buttermilk Biscuits, Country Sausage Gravy, Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Brunch Potatoes.

Pulled Pork Benny

$13.00

English Muffins, BBQ Pulled Pork, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise & Pickled Red Onions. Served with Brunch Potatoes.

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

7oz Waygu Burger, Loaded Hash Browns, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Poached Egg & Smoked Gouda Cheese. Served Open Faced with Brunch Potatoes.

Chilaquiles Verde

$13.00

Corn Tortilla Chips Tossed Salsa Verde Sauce & Topped with Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Crema, Queso Fresco & 2 Poached Eggs.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Corn Poblano Relish, Loaded Hash Browns, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Crema. Topped with Salsa Verde, Queso Cheese Sauce. Served Tortilla Chips and Salsa.

Classic Benny

$13.00

English Muffins, Smoked Ham, Poached Eggs & Hollandaise. Served with Brunch Potatoes.

Salmon Benedict

$13.00

Appetizers

Nachos

$13.00

House Tortilla Chips, Queso Cheese Sauce, Roasted Corn Relish, Pico de Gallo & Crema.

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Egg Rolls Stuffed with Smoked Pulled Pork & Zesty Coleslaw. Served with Korean BBQ Sauce.

Steak Crostini

$14.00

Crostinis Topped with Whipped Goat Cheese, Beef Tenderloin, Chimichurri & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Citrus Greens.

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Water Chestnuts, Wonton Strips, Butter Lettuce, Peanut & Sesame Ginger Sauce.

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Handhelds

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

6oz. Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Redemption Sauce on Brioche Bun.

Happy Hog

$15.00

Rotisserie Pork Loin, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, BBQ Sauce & Bacon Aioli on Ciabatta Roll

Rotisserie Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced Woodfired Rotisserie Pork Loin, White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Spinach & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Ciabatta Roll.

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Beef Tenderloin, Balsamic Onions, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes, Whipped Goat Cheese & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Toasted Ciabatta.

Truffle Burger

$16.00

8oz Beef Brisket Patty, Caramelized Onion, Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Cheese & White Truffle Aioli.

Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese & Pineapple Relish on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Jerk BBQ Sauce

Steak Melt

$15.00

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Red Onion, Mango, Cilantro, Green Onion, Peanuts, Wonton Strips & Cucumber Wasabi Vinaigrette.

Baja Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Corn Poblano Relish, Pineapple Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Red Onion, Avocado & Chili Lime Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Artisan Romaine Wedge, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Roasted Tomato, Bacon, Pepitas, Green Onion & Bacon Ranch Dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Sliced Beef Tenderloin, Roasted Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Onions & Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Redemption Classics

Jambalaya

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Blackened Shrimp, Andoullie Sausage, Peppers, Seasoned Rice, Jambalaya Sauce, Roasted Tomato & Green Onion.

Chicken Tortellini

$19.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Cheese Stuffed Tortellini & Parmesan Cream Sauce.

Smoked Rib Basket

$18.00

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Desserts

Peach Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bread Pudding Layered with Blueberries. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream & Brandy Butter Sauce.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Classic Italian Favorite.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Loaded Hash

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

Entrees

BBQ Platter for 2

$40.00

Smoked Pork Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork & 2 Andouille Sausage Links. Choice of 2 Sides.

New York Strip

$32.00

Wood Fired 14oz New York Strip & BLT Butter. Choice of 2 Sides.

Salmon

$22.00

8oz Grilled Norwegian Salmon & Parmesan Peppercorn Butter. Choice of 2 Sides.

Sirloin

$25.00

Wood Fired 8oz Sirloin & Herb Butter. Choice of 2 Sides.

Pork Flat Iron

$20.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

22oz Dry Aged Prime Ribeye

$45.00

Sides

Buttered Mushrooms

$5.00

Buttermilk Mashed Potato

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$5.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fire Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00

Desserts

Peach Bread Pudding

$8.00

Bread Pudding Layered with Blueberries. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream & Brandy Butter Sauce.

Carrot Cake

$8.00

3 Layer Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese & Almonds.

Cheese Cake

$8.00

New York Style: Plain, Strawberry or Turtle.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Classic Italian Favorite.

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Brownie Lava Cake Served with Ice Cream, & Chocolate Sauce.

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Lunch Feature

Carribbean Jerk

$15.00

Side of Sauce

Bacon Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Carolina Sauce

$0.75

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

Dijon Balsamic

$0.75

Dijon Horseradish Aioli

$0.75

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Pesto Aioli

$0.75

Queso

$1.50

Ranch

$0.75

Raw Horseradish

$0.75

Redemption

$0.75

Rstd Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

White Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Kids Food

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.00

KIDS Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

KIDS Pulled Pork

$7.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

31 3rd St NE, Faribault, MN 55021

Directions

