Redemption MN
10 Reviews
$$$
31 3rd St NE
Faribault, MN 55021
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Monkey Bread
All American Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Fried Tortillas Topped with Poach Eggs, Refried Black Beans, Roasted Corn Poblano Relish, Avocado, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Crema. Served with Chili Lime Greens.
Prime Rib Hash
Yesterday's Prime Rib, Brunch Potatoes, Peppers, Onion, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise & Toast.
Stuffed French Toast
Chocolate French Toast, Layered with Buttercream Cheese, Macerated Strawberries, Confectioners' Sugar & Whipped Topping.
Steak & Eggs
8oz Sirloin Steak, 2 Eggs, Loaded Hash Browns & Toast.
Chicken Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuits, Country Sausage Gravy, Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Brunch Potatoes.
Pulled Pork Benny
English Muffins, BBQ Pulled Pork, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise & Pickled Red Onions. Served with Brunch Potatoes.
Sunrise Burger
7oz Waygu Burger, Loaded Hash Browns, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Poached Egg & Smoked Gouda Cheese. Served Open Faced with Brunch Potatoes.
Chilaquiles Verde
Corn Tortilla Chips Tossed Salsa Verde Sauce & Topped with Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Crema, Queso Fresco & 2 Poached Eggs.
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Corn Poblano Relish, Loaded Hash Browns, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Crema. Topped with Salsa Verde, Queso Cheese Sauce. Served Tortilla Chips and Salsa.
Classic Benny
English Muffins, Smoked Ham, Poached Eggs & Hollandaise. Served with Brunch Potatoes.
Salmon Benedict
Appetizers
Nachos
House Tortilla Chips, Queso Cheese Sauce, Roasted Corn Relish, Pico de Gallo & Crema.
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
Crispy Egg Rolls Stuffed with Smoked Pulled Pork & Zesty Coleslaw. Served with Korean BBQ Sauce.
Steak Crostini
Crostinis Topped with Whipped Goat Cheese, Beef Tenderloin, Chimichurri & Balsamic Glaze. Served with Citrus Greens.
Lettuce Wraps
Rotisserie Chicken, Water Chestnuts, Wonton Strips, Butter Lettuce, Peanut & Sesame Ginger Sauce.
Smoked Wings
Bruschetta
Handhelds
Bacon Cheese Burger
6oz. Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Redemption Sauce on Brioche Bun.
Happy Hog
Rotisserie Pork Loin, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pepperjack Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, BBQ Sauce & Bacon Aioli on Ciabatta Roll
Rotisserie Pork Sandwich
Sliced Woodfired Rotisserie Pork Loin, White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Spinach & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Ciabatta Roll.
Steak Sandwich
Sliced Beef Tenderloin, Balsamic Onions, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes, Whipped Goat Cheese & Roasted Garlic Aioli on Toasted Ciabatta.
Truffle Burger
8oz Beef Brisket Patty, Caramelized Onion, Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Cheese & White Truffle Aioli.
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese & Pineapple Relish on Ciabatta Roll. Served with Jerk BBQ Sauce
Steak Melt
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna, Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Red Onion, Mango, Cilantro, Green Onion, Peanuts, Wonton Strips & Cucumber Wasabi Vinaigrette.
Baja Shrimp Salad
Blackened Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Cabbage, Corn Poblano Relish, Pineapple Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Red Onion, Avocado & Chili Lime Vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Artisan Romaine Wedge, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Roasted Tomato, Bacon, Pepitas, Green Onion & Bacon Ranch Dressing.
Steak Salad
Mixed Greens, Sliced Beef Tenderloin, Roasted Tomato, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Onions & Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Redemption Classics
Jambalaya
Grilled Chicken, Blackened Shrimp, Andoullie Sausage, Peppers, Seasoned Rice, Jambalaya Sauce, Roasted Tomato & Green Onion.
Chicken Tortellini
Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Cheese Stuffed Tortellini & Parmesan Cream Sauce.
Smoked Rib Basket
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
Desserts
Sides
Entrees
BBQ Platter for 2
Smoked Pork Ribs, 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken, 1/2 Pound Pulled Pork & 2 Andouille Sausage Links. Choice of 2 Sides.
New York Strip
Wood Fired 14oz New York Strip & BLT Butter. Choice of 2 Sides.
Salmon
8oz Grilled Norwegian Salmon & Parmesan Peppercorn Butter. Choice of 2 Sides.
Sirloin
Wood Fired 8oz Sirloin & Herb Butter. Choice of 2 Sides.
Pork Flat Iron
Rotisserie Chicken
22oz Dry Aged Prime Ribeye
Sides
Desserts
Peach Bread Pudding
Bread Pudding Layered with Blueberries. Served with Vanilla Ice Cream & Brandy Butter Sauce.
Carrot Cake
3 Layer Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese & Almonds.
Cheese Cake
New York Style: Plain, Strawberry or Turtle.
Tiramisu
Classic Italian Favorite.
Chocolate Cake
Brownie Lava Cake Served with Ice Cream, & Chocolate Sauce.
Strawberry Cake
Lunch Feature
Side of Sauce
Bacon Ranch
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Caesar Dressing
Carolina Sauce
Citrus Vinaigrette
Dijon Balsamic
Dijon Horseradish Aioli
Italian Vinaigrette
Korean BBQ
Pesto Aioli
Queso
Ranch
Raw Horseradish
Redemption
Rstd Garlic Aioli
Side of Mayo
Sour Cream
White Truffle Aioli
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
31 3rd St NE, Faribault, MN 55021