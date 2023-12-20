Restaurant info

It becomes apparent soon after entering RedFire Grill & Steakhouse why it has become the destination spot throughout the Delaware Valley for people seeking out great steaks and chops. The sultry, penetrating tones of scarlet and brick leap out from behind the bar while the cool, casual comforts of stained wood, stone and wrought iron appoint the sophisticated dining room. Our service team is engaging and knowledgeable without being obtrusive or conspicuous. Our menu features a carefully chosen selection of dry-aged beef seared to perfection on our 1200-degree Chophouse Broiler. Other menu items include fresh fish, organic chicken & traditional steakhouse beef offerings. Lunch options are highlighted by generously portioned salads, sandwiches, and signature burgers.