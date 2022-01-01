Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redfish Grill

9610 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato

APPETIZERS

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato

$19.00

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Spicy Key West Shrimp App

$23.00

Lump Crab Cakes

$29.00

Homemade Garlic Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Board

$21.00

APPS RAW

Aji Amarillo

$23.00

Classic Peruvian Market Ceviche

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$29.00

Salmon Sashimi

$19.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi

$21.00

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$23.00

Ceviche Trio

$34.00

Ceviche Special

$22.00Out of stock

SALADS

Classic Caesar Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Arugula, Endive & Radichio Salad

$18.00

Chef's Chopped Salad

$18.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger

$23.00

Baja Fish Taco

$24.00

ENTREES

Wahoo Special

$56.00Out of stock

Entree Key West Shrimp

$43.00

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$45.00

Organic Chicken Milanese

$38.00

L-Skirt Steak

$39.00Out of stock

Lobster Special

$58.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$50.00

SIDES

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Roasted Vegetables

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00+

KIDS MENU

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.00

DESSERTS

Rodney's Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$16.00

Classic Crème Brûlée

$16.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$16.00

HH ITEMS

HH Brockmans Gin

$9.00

HH Capt Morgan Rum

$9.00

HH Classic Volito

$9.00

HH Dewars Scotch

$9.00

HH El Jimador Tequila

$9.00

HH Four Roses Bourb

$9.00

HH Frozen Margarita

$9.00

HH Island Chiller

$9.00

HH Pina Colada

$9.00

HH Voli 305 Vodka

$9.00

HH GL-Sparkling Wine

$8.00

HH GL-The Beach RS

$8.00

HH GL-White Wine

$8.00

HH GL-Red Wine

$8.00

HH GL-Frozen Rose

$8.00

HH Blue Moon

$6.00

HH Corona

$7.00

HH Freedom Tower

$6.00

HH La Nueva

$5.00Out of stock

HH La Rubia

$6.00

HH Laces IPA

$6.00

HH LO-CA Blonde Ale Low Cal

$5.00Out of stock

HH Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

HH Modelo

$7.00

HH Peroni

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9610 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL 33156

Directions

