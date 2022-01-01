  • Home
Redfish by Chef Adrianne imageView gallery
Seafood

🔺 Redfish by Chef Adrianne Redfish by Chef Adrianne Historical Data

review star

No reviews yet

9610 Old Cutler Road

CORAL GABLES, FL 33156

Order Again

APPS RAW

Truffle Burrata

$17.00

Tuna Crudo

$19.00

Salmon Crudo

$17.00

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$23.00

Classic Peruvian Market Ceviche

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Avocado Tartare

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$27.00

Market Oysters MP

$3.25+
Ceviche Special

Ceviche Special

$22.00

Coconut Milk, Shaved Jalapeño

APPS FRIED

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Spicy Key West Shrimp App

$21.00

Crab Cakes

$28.00

Conch Fritters

$17.00

Remoulade Sauce

SALADS

Arugula, Endive and Radicchio Salad

$18.00

Chopped Greek Salad

$19.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$17.00

ENTREES

Entree Key West Shrimp

$41.00

Grilled Salmon Provençale

$40.00

Grilled Butterflied Branzino

$42.00

Olive Oil, Lemon, Petite Cucumber Salad

Market Crispy Snapper MP

$50.00+Out of stock

Chicken Milanese

$36.00

Niman Ranch Denver Steak

$60.00

Grouper Special

$32.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Blackened Grilled Fish Sandwich

$24.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

Baja Fish Taco

$24.00

SIDES

Polenta Fries

$9.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00+

Provençale Couscous

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Chicken tenders and fries

$14.00

DESSERTS

Strawberry Shortcake

$16.00

Classic Crème Brûlée

$14.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with a Sparkling Surprise

$10.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$16.00

Thank You

$0.01
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9610 Old Cutler Road, CORAL GABLES, FL 33156

Directions

Gallery
Redfish by Chef Adrianne image
Main pic

