American
Sandwiches
Barbeque

The Red Gill Bistro

190 Reviews

$$

4660 Salisbury Road

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Order Again

Popular Items

Coffee

Beer

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Shock Top

$4.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Bud Heavy

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Heineken

$4.50

Mic Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Stella

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Guinness

$7.00

White Claw

$4.50

High Noon

$6.00

Dukes Brown Ale

$7.00

IPA Local Assort

$7.00

Mad Manatee

$7.00

Stout Local

$7.00

Canteen/Cantina RTD Assort

$7.75

Wine

Dressage Pinot Noir

$7.00

King Estate Pinot Noir

$12.00

Castle Rock Cabernet

$10.00

Mercer Family Cabernet

$12.00

Troublemaker Red Blend

$9.00

Hahn GSM Blend

$8.00

House Cabernet

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

Dressage PN BTL

$26.00

King Estate PN BTL

$46.00

Castle Rock Cab BTL

$38.00

Mercer Cab BTL

$46.00

Troublemaker BTL

$34.00

Hahn Cab BTL

$30.00

House Cab BTL

$13.95

House Merlot BTL

$15.95

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$35.00

Bodegas Salentin Malbec

$10.00

BTL Bodegas Malbec

$38.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Santa Margherita Pinto Grigo

$12.00

Montes Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

A to Z Chardonnay

$7.00

J Lohr Arroyo Chardonnay

$10.00

FEL Chardonnay

$12.00

A to Z Reisling

$8.00

Moscato

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Banfi Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Santa Marghertia BTL

$46.00

Montes Sauv Blanc BTL

$26.00

A to Z Chard BTL

$26.00

FEL Chard BTL

$46.00

A to Z Reisling BTL

$30.00

Moscato BTL

$22.00

House Chard BTL

$13.95

House Pinot Grigio BTL

$13.95

Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

Castle Rock Rose of Pinot

$5.00

Castle Rock Rose BTL

$18.00

Table Rose

$8.00

BTL Table Rose

$30.00

Torresella Prosecco

$9.00

Torresella Prosecco BTL

$34.00

House Sparkling

$5.00

House Sparkling BTL

$15.95

Piper Heidsieck Champagne BTL

$70.00

House Champagne

$7.00

BTL House Champagne

$47.00

NA Bev

COKE

$2.89

DIET COKE

$2.89

Coffee

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$3.50

Sprite

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$3.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Directions

