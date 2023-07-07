Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Gravy

3500 Octavia St

New Orleans, LA 70125

STARTERS/SIDES

GREEN SALAD

$5.00+

Leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers; homemade balsamic vinaigrette

MEATBALLS (4) no gravy

MEATBALLS (4) no gravy

$26.00

4 6oz handmade meatballs. Meatballs contain beef and pork and are NOT gluten free. Please note, this item does NOT come with Red Gravy.

GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

$8.00

Italian baguette with olive oil, fresh garlic, herbs, parmesan, tomato, mozzarella

SIDE RED GRAVY (10 oz)

SIDE RED GRAVY (10 oz)

$4.00

Roe's family recipe - tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic, herbs. Arrives in plastic container.

RED GRAVY QUART

RED GRAVY QUART

$11.00

Roe's family recipe of tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic and herbs. Arrives in plastic container.

PLATE FOR ONE

Entrees for 1 person served ready to eat or reheat. All pasta is handmade
SPAGHETTI & RED GRAVY

SPAGHETTI & RED GRAVY

$12.00

Handmade spaghetti pasta served with Roe's family Red Gravy (marinara) Note - picture contains a meatball which is not included unless added on.

BOLOGNESE (meat sauce)

BOLOGNESE (meat sauce)

$20.00

Hearty ragu made with beef, pork, ground vegetables.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$21.00

Gulf shrimp sauted with garlic, wine, lemon, and herbs

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$18.00

Roasted butternut squash sauteed with browned butter, warm spices, cream, and walnuts, topped (gf) crushed amaretti

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$26.00
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Breaded and fried eggplant cutlets, layered with Red Gravy and topped with mozzarella. Side of pasta with Red Gravy.

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$26.00

Grilled, sweet italian sausage with peppers and onions. Comes with side of pasta and Red Gravy.

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$25.00

2 6oz meatballs with Red Gravy, topped with mozzarella; with side of spaghetti

SANDWICHES

Sandwiches made to order on french bread
MEATBALL PARM

MEATBALL PARM

$15.00

2 6oz handmade meatballs, Red Gravy, mozzarella

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$16.00

6oz breaded and fried boneless chicken thigh, Red Gravy, mozzarella

EGGPLANT PARM

EGGPLANT PARM

$13.00

Breaded and fried eggplant cutlets, Red Gravy, mozzarella

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$15.00

Grilled sweet italian sausage, with fried bell peppers and onions

FAMILY MEALS

Family Meals & Kits serve 4 people
FAMILY MEAL KIT

FAMILY MEAL KIT

$43.00

Kit contains 1 quart of Red Gravy, 1# of uncooked, fresh, handmade spaghetti, 4 cooked meatballs. Cook pasta at home.

FAMILY CHICKEN PARM

FAMILY CHICKEN PARM

$60.00

4 breaded and fried chicken thighs, in Red Gravy, topped with mozzarella. Comes with 12oz spaghetti with Red Gravy. Bake chicken at home 30 mins.

FAMILY EGGPLANT PARM

$44.00

Layers of breaded and fried eggplant cutlets, with Red Gravy, topped with mozzarella. Comes with 12oz spaghetti with Red Gravy. Bake eggplant at home, 30 mins.

FAMILY PASTA MELANZANE

$50.00

Handmade, bronze cut pasta, tossed with Red Gravy, ricotta cheese, and layered between breaded and fried eggplant. Topped with Red Gravy and mozzarella. Bake at home 30 mins.

FAMILY SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

FAMILY SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$50.00

Grilled, sweet italian sausages, bell peppers and onions. Comes with 12oz spaghetti and Red Gravy. Reheat at home.

FAMILY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

FAMILY SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$45.00

4 6oz handmade meatballs, 12oz spaghetti in Red Gravy. Reheat at home

DESSERTS

Handmade, traditional desserts
TORTA DE MELE

TORTA DE MELE

$6.00

Sliced cake with fresh apples and pignoli nuts, topped with salted caramel and vanilla sauce

RICOTTA COOKIES

RICOTTA COOKIES

$6.00

Soft, tea cake type cookies, with fresh lemon zest, topped with glaze and sprinkles. 6 to an order

TIRAMISU

$8.00Out of stock

Layers of espresso soaked savordi, sweetened mascarpone and cream, chocolate dusting

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Taking orders for pick up in Broadmoor, or delivery through Door Dash. Enjoy our handmade pasta, famous meatballs and New Jersey/Philly style italian, family recipes

Location

3500 Octavia St, New Orleans, LA 70125

