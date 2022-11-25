- Home
Redhead Bay Cafe
475 Reviews
$$
605 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23457
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
7 Fried green tomatoes on top of a bed of southern salsa, with a cilantro-lime ranch drizzle
Coconut Shrimp
7 Coconut Shrimp served with a sweet chili sauce
Catfish Bites
7oz. Catfish filet, panko breaded and fried with a lemon aioli
Sausage Dip
Sausage with cream cheese and spiced tomatoes, served with fresh tortilla chips
Southern Salsa
Judy Momma's Chunky Dunk salsa, served with fresh tortilla chips
Farmer Franks Cold Plate
Chicken salad, hummus, boiled egg, fried tortillas, spinach, fruit, and vegetables
Boom-Boom Shrimpy
6 Butterfly fried shrimp coated with boom-boom sauce, topped with mango salsa
Chunky Dunk- PINT
Chunky Dunk- QUART
Chicken salad Pint
Chix Salad Quart
Soups
She Crab - CUP
Rich and creamy southern classic, filled with lump crab meat and a swirl of sherry
She Crab - BOWL
Rich and creamy southern classic, filled with lump crab meat and a swirl of sherry
Chicken Tortilla - CUP
Chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro
Chicken Tortilla - BOWL
Chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro
Soup of the Day - CUP
Soup of the Day - BOWL
Quart She Crab
Pint She Crab
Quart Chicken Tortilla
Pint Chicken Tortilla
Salads
House Salad- HALF
Romaine & spinach topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, seasonal fruit, croutons, and your choice of dressing
House Salad- WHOLE
Romaine & spinach topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, seasonal fruit, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad- HALF
Fresh cut romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons
Caesar Salad- WHOLE
Fresh cut romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons
Greek Salad
Roamine and spinach topped with feta, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers. Drizzled in greek dressing.
Strawberry Balsamic
Romaine & spinach topped with creamy goat cheese, candied pecans, strawberries, and balsamic dressing
Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar, avocado, southern salsa, tortilla chips, and cilantro-lime dressing
Avocado Toast
Classic Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, local micro-greens, pico de gallo, and citrus vinaigrette
Caprese Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, tomatoes, and balsamic drizzle
Mediterranean Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers, peppadews, red onions, and honey vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado spread, capers, locally grown micro-greens, lemon-citrus vinaigrette
Cold Bowls
Omelettes
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served w/ one side
Seafood Omelette
Shrimp, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Served w/ one side
Greek Omelette
Spinach, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served w/ one side
Victor's Ranchero Omelette
Chorizo, green pepper, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onions, and pico de gallo. Served w/ one side
Country Boy Omelette
Cheese Omelette topped with fried chicken smothered in sausage gravy
Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Buttermilk biscuit topped with sweet ham, 2 poached eggs, covered in hollandaise. Served w/one side
Back Fin Benedict
Jumbo lump crab meat, sweet ham, 2 poached eggs, covered in hollandaise. Served w/one side
Lamb Chop Benedict
4 Lamb chops, 2 poached eggs, covered in hollandaise. Served w/one side
Southern Benedict
Fried green tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, avocado, bacon, hollandaise, and cilantro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, cream cheese, dill, capers, & hollandaise
She Crab Benedict
Breakfast
BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Your choiuce of bacon, sausage, or ham layered with signature scrambled eggs, avocado, mayo, and cilantro-lime ranch drizzle. Served on your choice of multi-grain, texas toast, broiche bun, or buttermilk biscuit. Comes with one side.
Big Cedar
2 eggs, bacon, sausage links/patty, biscuit/multi-grain/texas toast, 2 pancakes, and 2 sides
Little Cedar
2 eggs, bacon/sausage, biscuit/texas toast/multi-grain, and one side
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
Shrimp & Grits
Stone ground cheddar grits topped with 6 butterflied shrimp, bacon bits, and green onion in a tomato cream sauce
Loaded Tot's
Crispy tater-tots topped with bacon, sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
French Toast
6 Pieces of french toast with a sweet berry compote on the side
Stuffed French Toast
4 Pieces of frech toast stuffed with cream cheese icing, topped with whipped cream and a sweet berry compote on the side
Loaded Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
Big Ass Chicken Biscuit
Jumbo buttermilk biscuit with a juicy fried chicken breast with honey, mayo, and mustard.
Sunday Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
Plain Biscuits & Gravy
BLT's
Loaded BLT
10 Pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle
Breakfast BLT
6 Pieces of bacon, signature scrambled eggs, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle
Fried Green BLT
6 Piecess of bacon, 4 fried green tomatoes, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, and cilantro-lime ranch drizzle
Handhelds
Fried Catfish Sandwich
7oz. Catfish filet panko breaded and fried on a brioche bun topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a side of tartar
Fried Softshell Crab Sandwich
Fried softshell crab topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a side of tartar
Logan's Burrito
Crispy tater-tots, lettuce, pico de gallo, carmelized onions, black beans, avocado, and balsamic drizzle wrapped in a flour tortilla
The Dixie-Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, southern salsa, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla
Lettuce Wraps
2 Jumbo romaine lettuce wraps, layered with grilled chicken, guacamole, southern salsa, and a cilantro-lime ranch drizzle
Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
Chicken Salad Wrap/Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, and cranberrries. Topped with spinach, tomato, bacon, strawberries, and cashews. Served as wrap OR sandwich
Kids Menu
A La Carte
(1) Egg
1 Egg, cooked your way
(2) Eggs
2 Eggs, cooked your way
(3) Bacon
3 Pieces of bacon
(3) Sausage Links
3 Sausage links
Sausage Patty
1 Sausage Patty
Country Ham
Salty country ham
Sweet Ham
Sweet ham
(4) Lamb Chops
(1) Chicken Breast
Pancake
1 Pancake
Waffle
1 Waffle
French Toast Single
French Toast
Biscuit
Biscuit
(2) Toast
2 Pieces of toast. Multi-Grain or Texas Toast
(2) Gluten Free Toast
2 Pieces of gluten free toast
Side Gravy
Side of sausage gravy