Redhead Bay Cafe imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Redhead Bay Cafe

475 Reviews

$$

605 Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23457

Loaded Tot's
Chicken Tenders
Boom-Boom Shrimpy

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

7 Fried green tomatoes on top of a bed of southern salsa, with a cilantro-lime ranch drizzle

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

7 Coconut Shrimp served with a sweet chili sauce

Catfish Bites

Catfish Bites

$14.00

7oz. Catfish filet, panko breaded and fried with a lemon aioli

Sausage Dip

Sausage Dip

$14.00

Sausage with cream cheese and spiced tomatoes, served with fresh tortilla chips

Southern Salsa

$12.00

Judy Momma's Chunky Dunk salsa, served with fresh tortilla chips

Farmer Franks Cold Plate

Farmer Franks Cold Plate

$16.00

Chicken salad, hummus, boiled egg, fried tortillas, spinach, fruit, and vegetables

Boom-Boom Shrimpy

Boom-Boom Shrimpy

$15.00

6 Butterfly fried shrimp coated with boom-boom sauce, topped with mango salsa

Chunky Dunk- PINT

$15.00

Chunky Dunk- QUART

$20.00

Chicken salad Pint

$15.00

Chix Salad Quart

$25.00

Soups

She Crab - CUP

She Crab - CUP

$11.00

Rich and creamy southern classic, filled with lump crab meat and a swirl of sherry

She Crab - BOWL

She Crab - BOWL

$14.00

Rich and creamy southern classic, filled with lump crab meat and a swirl of sherry

Chicken Tortilla - CUP

Chicken Tortilla - CUP

$9.00

Chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro

Chicken Tortilla - BOWL

$12.00

Chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, tortilla strips, and fresh cilantro

Soup of the Day - CUP

$8.00

Soup of the Day - BOWL

$11.00

Quart She Crab

$20.00

Pint She Crab

$14.00

Quart Chicken Tortilla

$12.00

Pint Chicken Tortilla

$10.00

Salads

House Salad- HALF

House Salad- HALF

$10.00

Romaine & spinach topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, seasonal fruit, croutons, and your choice of dressing

House Salad- WHOLE

House Salad- WHOLE

$14.00

Romaine & spinach topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, seasonal fruit, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad- HALF

$9.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons

Caesar Salad- WHOLE

$12.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Roamine and spinach topped with feta, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers. Drizzled in greek dressing.

Strawberry Balsamic

Strawberry Balsamic

$14.00

Romaine & spinach topped with creamy goat cheese, candied pecans, strawberries, and balsamic dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar, avocado, southern salsa, tortilla chips, and cilantro-lime dressing

Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$13.00

Avocado spread, local micro-greens, pico de gallo, and citrus vinaigrette

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado spread, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, tomatoes, and balsamic drizzle

Mediterranean Avocado Toast

Mediterranean Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado spread, kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers, peppadews, red onions, and honey vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado spread, capers, locally grown micro-greens, lemon-citrus vinaigrette

Cold Bowls

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Vanilla greek yougurt topped with hearty granola, fresh berries, coconut shavings, and drizzled with honey

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Frozen acai berries blended and topped with hearty granola, fresh berries, coconut shavings, and drizzled with honey

Omelettes

Meat Lovers Omelette

Meat Lovers Omelette

$15.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served w/ one side

Seafood Omelette

Seafood Omelette

$19.00

Shrimp, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Served w/ one side

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$15.00

Spinach, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served w/ one side

Victor's Ranchero Omelette

Victor's Ranchero Omelette

$17.00

Chorizo, green pepper, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onions, and pico de gallo. Served w/ one side

Country Boy Omelette

Country Boy Omelette

$17.00

Cheese Omelette topped with fried chicken smothered in sausage gravy

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Buttermilk biscuit topped with sweet ham, 2 poached eggs, covered in hollandaise. Served w/one side

Back Fin Benedict

Back Fin Benedict

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, sweet ham, 2 poached eggs, covered in hollandaise. Served w/one side

Lamb Chop Benedict

Lamb Chop Benedict

$25.00

4 Lamb chops, 2 poached eggs, covered in hollandaise. Served w/one side

Southern Benedict

Southern Benedict

$17.00

Fried green tomatoes, 2 poached eggs, avocado, bacon, hollandaise, and cilantro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, cream cheese, dill, capers, & hollandaise

She Crab Benedict

$23.00Out of stock

Breakfast

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Your choiuce of bacon, sausage, or ham layered with signature scrambled eggs, avocado, mayo, and cilantro-lime ranch drizzle. Served on your choice of multi-grain, texas toast, broiche bun, or buttermilk biscuit. Comes with one side.

Big Cedar

$19.00

2 eggs, bacon, sausage links/patty, biscuit/multi-grain/texas toast, 2 pancakes, and 2 sides

Little Cedar

$13.00

2 eggs, bacon/sausage, biscuit/texas toast/multi-grain, and one side

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Stone ground cheddar grits topped with 6 butterflied shrimp, bacon bits, and green onion in a tomato cream sauce

Loaded Tot's

Loaded Tot's

$15.00

Crispy tater-tots topped with bacon, sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream

French Toast

French Toast

$15.00

6 Pieces of french toast with a sweet berry compote on the side

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$17.00

4 Pieces of frech toast stuffed with cream cheese icing, topped with whipped cream and a sweet berry compote on the side

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side

Big Ass Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Jumbo buttermilk biscuit with a juicy fried chicken breast with honey, mayo, and mustard.

Sunday Chicken Sandwich

Sunday Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side

Plain Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

BLT's

Loaded BLT

$18.00

10 Pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$16.00

6 Pieces of bacon, signature scrambled eggs, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle

Fried Green BLT

Fried Green BLT

$17.00

6 Piecess of bacon, 4 fried green tomatoes, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado, and cilantro-lime ranch drizzle

Handhelds

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

7oz. Catfish filet panko breaded and fried on a brioche bun topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a side of tartar

Fried Softshell Crab Sandwich

Fried Softshell Crab Sandwich

$16.00

Fried softshell crab topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a side of tartar

Logan's Burrito

Logan's Burrito

$15.00

Crispy tater-tots, lettuce, pico de gallo, carmelized onions, black beans, avocado, and balsamic drizzle wrapped in a flour tortilla

The Dixie-Chicken Wrap

The Dixie-Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, southern salsa, lettuce, tomato, and spicy ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, fresh romaine tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons wrapped in a flour tortilla

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

2 Jumbo romaine lettuce wraps, layered with grilled chicken, guacamole, southern salsa, and a cilantro-lime ranch drizzle

Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos

Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions

Chicken Salad Wrap/Sandwich

Chicken Salad Wrap/Sandwich

$16.00

Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, and cranberrries. Topped with spinach, tomato, bacon, strawberries, and cashews. Served as wrap OR sandwich

Pancakes

Shorty Stack Pancakes

$9.00

2 Pancakes

Tall Boy Stack Pancakes

$12.00

4 Pancakes

Kids Menu

Little Duck

$5.00

2 Eggs and bacon/sausage

Big Duck

$5.00

1 Pancake and bacon/sausage

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Chicken tenders with tots/waffle fries

Corndog Bites

$5.00

Corndog bites with tots/waffle fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese with tots/waffle fries

A La Carte

(1) Egg

$3.00

1 Egg, cooked your way

(2) Eggs

$4.00

2 Eggs, cooked your way

(3) Bacon

$5.00

3 Pieces of bacon

(3) Sausage Links

$5.00

3 Sausage links

Sausage Patty

$5.00

1 Sausage Patty

Country Ham

$5.00

Salty country ham

Sweet Ham

$5.00

Sweet ham

(4) Lamb Chops

$12.00

(1) Chicken Breast

$6.00

Pancake

$4.50

1 Pancake

Waffle

$6.00

1 Waffle

French Toast Single

$4.50

French Toast

Biscuit

$4.00

Biscuit

(2) Toast

$2.00

2 Pieces of toast. Multi-Grain or Texas Toast

(2) Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

2 Pieces of gluten free toast

Side Gravy

$6.00

Side of sausage gravy

Sliced Tomato

$2.50

(1) Toast

$1.50

Add On's

Anchor Up

$8.00

Add fried softshell crab to any item

Cowboy Up

$5.00

Add side of sausage gravy to any item

Sides

Tots

Tots

$5.00

Side of tater-tots

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side of waffle fries

Home-Style Potatoes

Home-Style Potatoes

$5.00

Side of home-style potatoes

Cheddar Grits

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Side of cheddar grits