Redhead Sweets 423 N Main St

423 N Main St

Donna, TX 78537

Order Again

Cakes by Slice

Classic White Wedding

$5.50

Bruce, Bruce, Bruce (chocolate/ chocolate)

$5.50

Cups

Banana Pudding Cup

$7.00

Brownies

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Brownie Edges

$3.00

Cookies

M&M/ Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

4" mini cakes

Strawberry w/ Strawberry Buttercream

$8.00

Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Chocolate w/ Buttercream

$8.00

chocolate/ chocolate

$8.00

Celebration Cake

$8.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Upside down Pineapple Cake

$8.00

Marble w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Marble w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Strawberry short cake

$6.00

1/2 Pumpkin Roll

$10.00

Tiny Cakes

4- pk

$8.00

8- pk

$16.00

12 pk/ 1 dz

$24.00

Singles

$2.50

10- PK

$20.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

M&M/ Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Brownies

Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Brownies Edges

$3.00

Mini Cakes

White wedding

$8.00

Strawberry w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Sunshine Cake

$9.00

Chocolate w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Celebration Cake

$8.00

Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Marble w/ Buttercream/ Chocolate

$8.00

Lemon w/ Creamcheese

$8.00

4" mini Classic Cakes

(2)- 4" mini classic cakes

$12.00

Single 4"/Mini Classic Cake

$8.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

M&M/ Chocolate chip

$5.00

Brownies

Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Brownie Edges

$3.00

Specialty Cakes

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Sunshine Cake

$9.00

Cake by slice

White wedding

$5.50

Chocolate on Chocolate

$5.50

Spice cske

$3.00

Chocolate Chantilly

$3.00

Vanilla Chantilly

$3.00

Strawberry Chantilly

$3.00

Pumpkin Slice

$3.00

Brownies

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Brownie Edges

$3.00

Turtle Brownies

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

M&M/ Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Mini Cakes

Strawberry / Buttercream

$8.00

Marble

$8.00

Chocolate w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Strawberry / Strawberry Buttercream

$8.00

White wedding

$8.00

Chocolate on Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Upside down Pineapple Cake

$8.00

Celebration Cake

$8.00

Star Cakes

$5.00

Cupcakes

Celebration Cupcake

$2.75

Muffin Tops

$3.00

4- pk chocolate Tiny Cakes

$8.00

Cups

Banana Pudding Cup

$7.00

Brownie Pudding Cup

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vanilla Better than Sex

$8.00

Strawberry short cake

$8.00

Chocolate Chantilly

$8.00

Sunshine Cup

$8.00

Marble Chantilly

$8.00

Cookies

M&M/ Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Brownies

Brownie Edges

$3.00

Tiny Cake packs

4- Pk

$8.00

10 - pk

$20.00

Cake by slice

White wedding

White wedding

$5.50

Pumpkin roll slice

$2.50

Mini cakes

chocolate/ chocolate

chocolate/ chocolate

$8.00

Strawberry/ Buttercream

$8.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$9.00
Sunshine Cake

Sunshine Cake

$9.00

Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Marble w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Marble w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Choc/ Buttercream Cake

$8.00

Coconut

$8.00

Chocolate Coconut and Pecan

$8.00

Pumpkin roll

$10.00

Celebration Cake

$8.00

Cupcakes

Celebration Cupcake

Celebration Cupcake

$2.75

Brownies

Fudge Brownie

$4.50
Walnut Brownie

Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Brownies Edges

$3.00

Cheesecake Brownies

$5.00

Cookies

M&m Chocolate chip

M&m Chocolate chip

$5.00
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Halloween Fun

Mini Halloween cake

Mini Halloween cake

$10.00

Halloween Cupcake

$2.75

Gift Sets

4 pc tiny cakes box

$12.00

8pc Tiny Cakes Set

$20.00

Erica

Strawberry swirl Coco melon Cake

$62.00

Cakes by Slice

Classic White Wedding Cake

$5.50+

Traditional vanilla cake, made with egg whites to ensure the perfection of its’ beautiful white color. Perfect choice for a classy wedding or just right for a classy you!

Chocolate on Chocolate Cake

$7.00+

You wanted cake! You got cake! Moist, dark, fudge chocolate cake, featured in the classic film, Matilda. Three layers of cake, covered in dark chocolate buttercream! Go on, get a slice! You can do it! Bruce! Bruce! Bruce!

Strawberry Swirl

$8.00+

Yes folks! This is a chocolate cake, with artificial red coloring to match its name. Along with other ingredients to make it pop, this cake is layered and topped with cream cheese frosting.

Specialty Cakes

Red Velvet Cake

$35.00+

Yes folks! This is a chocolate cake, with artificial red coloring to match its name. Along with other ingredients to make it pop, this cake is layered and topped with cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Cake

$15.00+

This ultimate carrot cake makes a statement! Shreds of fresh carrots, pineapple, and pecans are found swimming in a dense cinnamon bread. This baby isn’t complete without it’s delicious cream cheese frosting, garnished with extra pecans.

Sunshine Cake

$15.00+

Also known as the “Mandarin” cake. This cake is made with fresh chunks of mandarin, and pineapples. It’s bread is swirled with cinnamon and pecans, garnished with a mandarin and cinnamon whip topping. Best served chilled!

Vanilla Chantilly

$15.00+

Classic vanilla, or chocolate fudge cake, topped with a whip cream icing and garnished with slices of strawberries swimming in its own strawberry jam.

Chocolate Chantilly

$15.00+

Classic vanilla, or chocolate fudge cake, topped with a whip cream icing and garnished with slices of strawberries swimming in its own strawberry jam.

Upside Down Pineapple

$4.00

Pineapple flavored cake, baked with a layer of brown sugar, and crushed pineapples for every bite. Following along with a fresh glazed pineapple, and cherry to top it off, this dessert is a common favorite in most house holds.

Pecan/ Coconut Chocolate Logs

$6.00

Also known as the “German Chocolate Cake.” German's® Sweet Chocolate is used as a semi sweet baking chocolate that has a mild flavor and is much sweeter than other semi sweet chocolates. This brick is covered with a brown sugar, pecan, and coconut frosting.

Coconut Mini Bunt Cake

$4.00

Cute little bunt cake made up of coconut breading and smeared with Redhead Sweets’ buttercream. This little guy is rolled in shreds of fresh coconut for that extra fluff!

Tres Leches

$12.00

Tres Leches is a traditional Latin American dessert. This vanilla sponge cake has a hint of cinnamon and is drenched in 3 types of special milk sauces. Best served chilled, this cake is topped with a light whip cream topping.

Cupcakes

Fun Fetti

$2.75

Traditional vanilla cupcake with fun sprinkles to the mix! Topped with Redhead Sweets buttercream and decorated to put a smile on your face.

Jumbo

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate chip

$4.50+

traditional treat is made with regular and mini chocolate chips for every bite!

M&M and Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50+

this cookie is made with regular and mini chocolate chips along with colorful M&Ms for every bite!

Russian Tea Cookies

$2.50

Sugar Cookies

$3.00

small cookie

$2.50

Brownies

Fudge Brownies

$4.00+

4” x 4” square of traditional fudge chocolate. This chewy chunk is a Redhead Sweets favorite for party trays, or a single decadent portion to enjoy!

Walnut Brownies

$4.50+

4” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate, topped with roasted walnuts for all you nutty people!

Turtle Brownies

$4.50+

4” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate, covered with caramel, pecans, and chocolate chips!

Cheesecake Brownies

$4.50+

” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate, swirled with cream cheese. Best served chilled just like the person that orders it!

Brookie Brownies

$4.50+

4” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate swirled with Red’s famous cookie dough! So good, combining the names was the only way to describe such creation!

Truffles

Oreo cheesecake truffles

$2.50

Bite size cake balls of Oreo and cheesecake dipped in chocolate. Best served chilled.

Brownie Truffles

$2.75

Bite size brownie balls dipped in chocolate. Best served chilled.

Pudding Cups

Banana Pudding Cup

$6.00+

Layers of Nilla Wafers and slices of fresh bananas smothered in Red’s secret banana pudding, topped with whip cream. Served chilled

Brownie Pudding Cups

$7.00

Layers of Red’s famous brownie chunks smothered in Red’s secret milk chocolate pudding, topped with whip cream. Served chilled

Brownie Ice cream Sundae

Bakery Size Brownie Sundae

$7.00

A warm, 4”x 4” fudge brownie under a mountain of vanilla ice cream, topped with whip cream, colorful sprinkles, a drizzle of fudge with a cherry to top it off!

Mini Brownie Sundae

$4.50

A warm, 2"x 2" fudge brownie under a small mountain of vanilla ice cream, topped with whip cream, colorful sprinkles, a drizzle of fudge with a cherry to top it off!

Tower of Minis

Chocolate on Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Chocolate with cookies 'n cream

$8.00

Strawberry w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Strawberry w/ Strawberry Buttercream

$8.00

Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Marble w/ Buttercream

$8.00

Marble w/ Chocolate Buttercream

$8.00

Vanilla w/ strawberry Buttercream

$8.00

classic white wedding

$8.00+

Irma Avila

#13 1/2choc. 1/2 Van. ** Whip Topping

$96.00

1dz Strawberry Cupcakes **Whip Topping

$24.00

1dz Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese

$33.00

20 Sm Banana Pudding Cups

$40.00

8" Carrot Cake

$48.00

Omar

4' mini Strawberry Shortcake dbl layer Cake

$12.00

Custom 2- tier square cake

$225.00

1/4 sheet Vanilla Chantilly

$55.00

Angie/ Credit

$12.00

Mary

Full Sheet Tonka Work Area Truck

$110.00

Susana Munoz

8" Lemon Sponge Bob

$42.00

Angie

2- tier Square Blk/ Gold " O"

$225.00

1/4 dbl sheet Strawberry Chantilly

$55.00

Britney

Full sheet Mini Mouse Cake

$102.00

Anita

14" Round Baby Reveal Cake (pineapple)

$130.00

Thanksgiving Rolls

10" Full Roll

$20.00

Yuri/ Monster Truck

Monster truck cup cakes

$40.00

Jennifer/ Baby Shower Order

10" Strawberry Cake

$52.00

1 dz cup cakes

$24.00

1 dz walnut brownies

$28.00

Delivery

$10.00
Come in and enjoy!

423 N Main St, Donna, TX 78537

