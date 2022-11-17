Redhead Sweets 423 N Main St
No reviews yet
423 N Main St
Donna, TX 78537
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
4" mini cakes
Strawberry w/ Strawberry Buttercream
Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Chocolate w/ Buttercream
chocolate/ chocolate
Celebration Cake
Coconut Cake
Upside down Pineapple Cake
Marble w/ Buttercream
Marble w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Strawberry short cake
1/2 Pumpkin Roll
Mini Cakes
4" mini Classic Cakes
Specialty Cakes
Cake by slice
Mini Cakes
Cake by slice
Mini cakes
Cupcakes
Halloween Fun
Cakes by Slice
Classic White Wedding Cake
Traditional vanilla cake, made with egg whites to ensure the perfection of its’ beautiful white color. Perfect choice for a classy wedding or just right for a classy you!
Chocolate on Chocolate Cake
You wanted cake! You got cake! Moist, dark, fudge chocolate cake, featured in the classic film, Matilda. Three layers of cake, covered in dark chocolate buttercream! Go on, get a slice! You can do it! Bruce! Bruce! Bruce!
Strawberry Swirl
Yes folks! This is a chocolate cake, with artificial red coloring to match its name. Along with other ingredients to make it pop, this cake is layered and topped with cream cheese frosting.
Specialty Cakes
Red Velvet Cake
Yes folks! This is a chocolate cake, with artificial red coloring to match its name. Along with other ingredients to make it pop, this cake is layered and topped with cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
This ultimate carrot cake makes a statement! Shreds of fresh carrots, pineapple, and pecans are found swimming in a dense cinnamon bread. This baby isn’t complete without it’s delicious cream cheese frosting, garnished with extra pecans.
Sunshine Cake
Also known as the “Mandarin” cake. This cake is made with fresh chunks of mandarin, and pineapples. It’s bread is swirled with cinnamon and pecans, garnished with a mandarin and cinnamon whip topping. Best served chilled!
Vanilla Chantilly
Classic vanilla, or chocolate fudge cake, topped with a whip cream icing and garnished with slices of strawberries swimming in its own strawberry jam.
Chocolate Chantilly
Classic vanilla, or chocolate fudge cake, topped with a whip cream icing and garnished with slices of strawberries swimming in its own strawberry jam.
Upside Down Pineapple
Pineapple flavored cake, baked with a layer of brown sugar, and crushed pineapples for every bite. Following along with a fresh glazed pineapple, and cherry to top it off, this dessert is a common favorite in most house holds.
Pecan/ Coconut Chocolate Logs
Also known as the “German Chocolate Cake.” German's® Sweet Chocolate is used as a semi sweet baking chocolate that has a mild flavor and is much sweeter than other semi sweet chocolates. This brick is covered with a brown sugar, pecan, and coconut frosting.
Coconut Mini Bunt Cake
Cute little bunt cake made up of coconut breading and smeared with Redhead Sweets’ buttercream. This little guy is rolled in shreds of fresh coconut for that extra fluff!
Tres Leches
Tres Leches is a traditional Latin American dessert. This vanilla sponge cake has a hint of cinnamon and is drenched in 3 types of special milk sauces. Best served chilled, this cake is topped with a light whip cream topping.
Cupcakes
Cookies
Brownies
Fudge Brownies
4” x 4” square of traditional fudge chocolate. This chewy chunk is a Redhead Sweets favorite for party trays, or a single decadent portion to enjoy!
Walnut Brownies
4” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate, topped with roasted walnuts for all you nutty people!
Turtle Brownies
4” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate, covered with caramel, pecans, and chocolate chips!
Cheesecake Brownies
” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate, swirled with cream cheese. Best served chilled just like the person that orders it!
Brookie Brownies
4” x 4” square of traditional fudge Chocolate swirled with Red’s famous cookie dough! So good, combining the names was the only way to describe such creation!
Truffles
Pudding Cups
Banana Pudding Cup
Layers of Nilla Wafers and slices of fresh bananas smothered in Red’s secret banana pudding, topped with whip cream. Served chilled
Brownie Pudding Cups
Layers of Red’s famous brownie chunks smothered in Red’s secret milk chocolate pudding, topped with whip cream. Served chilled
Brownie Ice cream Sundae
Bakery Size Brownie Sundae
A warm, 4”x 4” fudge brownie under a mountain of vanilla ice cream, topped with whip cream, colorful sprinkles, a drizzle of fudge with a cherry to top it off!
Mini Brownie Sundae
A warm, 2"x 2" fudge brownie under a small mountain of vanilla ice cream, topped with whip cream, colorful sprinkles, a drizzle of fudge with a cherry to top it off!
Tower of Minis
Chocolate on Chocolate
Chocolate w/ Buttercream
Chocolate with cookies 'n cream
Strawberry w/ Buttercream
Strawberry w/ Strawberry Buttercream
Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Marble w/ Buttercream
Marble w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Vanilla w/ strawberry Buttercream
classic white wedding
Irma Avila
Omar
Susana Munoz
Thanksgiving Rolls
Yuri/ Monster Truck
Jennifer/ Baby Shower Order
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
423 N Main St, Donna, TX 78537