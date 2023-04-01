- Home
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs
American
Redhook Brewlab
881 Reviews
$$
714 E PIKE ST
SEATTLE, WA 98122
TO-GO BEER
12oz 6 packs / 12oz 4pk
Anytime Hoppy N/A IPA (10 barrel)
$10.50
Apple Pie Imperial Cider 12oz 6 pack (Square Mile)
$10.50
Big Wave 12oz 6 pack (Kona)
$10.50
Blackberry pie imperial 12oz 6pk (Square mile)
$10.50
Blood Orange Gose 12oz 6pk (Kulshan)
Cherry Gose 12oz 6 pack (KULSHAN)
$10.50
Club Tread Mandrin IPA 12oz 6 pack (10 barrel)
$10.50
El Sully Mex Lager 12oz 6pk (21st Am)
$12.50
Founders Porter 12oz 6 pk bottles (Founders)
$14.50
Good to go golden N/A 12oz 6 pk (Omission)
$10.50
Halfshackle porter 12oz 6pk (Narrows)
$12.50
Hefeweizen 12oz BOTTLES (Widmer)
$8.00
Hell or High Wtrmln 12oz 6pk (21st Am)
$12.50
Hop Soda Pomelo Sage 12oz 4 pack
$8.00
Hop Soda Yuzu orange 12oz 4pack
$8.00
Ice Giant 12oz 6 pack (Ecliptic)
$12.50
Juicy sunrise 12oz 6 pack (Widmer)
$10.50
Kitten mittens 12oz 6 pack (Kulshan)
$12.50
Kolsch 12oz 6 pack (Kulshan)
$12.50
Mango Cart 12oz 6 pack
$11.00
Mango sorbet mead 12oz 4pk
$16.00
New wave mead 12oz 4pk
$16.00
OCTO IPA 12oz 6 pack (Narrows)
$12.50
OG Cider 12oz 6 pack (Square mile)
$8.00
Omission Ult light GF 12oz 6pk
$10.50
Parsec Grapefruit Hazy 12oz 6pk (Ecliptic)
$12.50
Peach lemonade cider 12oz 6 pack (Square mile)
$10.50
Pilsner 12oz 6 pack (10 BARREL)
$10.50
Pipeline porter 12oz 6 pack
$10.50
Premium Lager 12oz 6 pack (Kulshan)
$12.50
Punk lemonade cider 12oz 4pk
$14.00
Pyxis pilsner 12oz 6 pack (ECLIPTIC)
$12.50
Rasberry Gose 12oz 6 pack (Kulshan)
$12.50
Rose Cider 12oz 6 pack (Square Mile)
$10.50
Shandy summer pils 12oz BOTTLES (Breckinridge)
$8.00
Solid Gold Lager 12oz 6pk (Founders)
$10.00
Storm Surge 12oz 6 pack (RedHook)
$10.50
WinterHook 12oz 6 pack (RedHook)
$10.50
Zombie killer cider 12oz 4pk
$14.00
16oz 4 packs
9th Orbit NZ Pilzener 16oz 4pk (Ecliptic)
$15.00
Anchors Away 16oz 4 pack (Narrows+Chainline)
$15.00
Big Ballard 16oz 4 pack (RedHook)
$9.00
Big Wave 16oz 4 pack (Kona)
$9.00
Capella porter 16oz 4 pack (Ecliptic)
$12.50
Carina peach sour 16oz 4pk (Ecliptic)
$12.50
Cosmic Cowboy Nitro 16oz 4pk (Left Hand)
$12.50
Dry Irish stout nitro 16oz 4pk (left hand)
$12.50
ESB 16oz 4 pack (RedHook)
$9.00
Flamingo dreams Nitro 16oz 4pk
$12.50
Galactic Cowboy Nitro 16oz 4pk
$12.50
Hazy Ballard 16oz 4 pack (RedHook)
$9.00
Hefeweizen 16oz 4 pack (Widmer)
$9.00
Lagersquatch 16oz 4 pack (RedHook)
$9.00
Longboard 16oz 4 pack (Kona)
$9.00
Longhammer 16oz 4 pack (RedHook
$9.00
Mas Agave Grapefruit gose bttll 4pk
$14.00
Mas Agave Lime Gose bttl 4pk
$14.00
Oddwater 16oz 4pk (Elysian)
$8.00
Storm Surge 16oz 4 pack (RedHook)
$7.00
Superfuzz 16oz 4 pack (Elysian)
$10.00
Tropical Ballard 16oz 4 pack (RedHook)
$9.00
Tucanna tangerine sour 16oz 4 pk (Ecliptic)
$12.50
Whit Russian Nitro 16oz 4pk
$12.50
Cocktail cans to go 12oz 4pk
Mix and match 4 & 6 Packs
Single can beer 12oz
Big Ballard 12oz can (RedHook)
$4.00
Big Wave 12oz can (Kona)
$4.00
Blackberry pie imperial cider 12oz (Square Mile)
$4.00
Cherry Gose 12oz can (Kulshan)
$4.00
ESB 12oz can (RedHook)
$4.00
Full contact 12oz (Elysian)
$4.00
Hazy Ballard 12oz can (RedHook)
$4.00
Juicy Sunrise 12oz (Widmer)
$4.00
Kitten Mittens 12oz (Kulshan)
$4.00
Kolsch 12oz (Kulsan)
$4.00
Longhammer 12oz can (RedHook)
$4.00
Mango Cart 12oz can (Golden road)
$4.00
Mas Agave Grapefruit Gose 12oz bottle (Founders)
$5.00
Mas Agave Lime Gose 12oz bottle (Founders)
$5.00
N/A Anytime hoppy IPA (10 barrel
$4.50
N/A Omission Good to go golden ale
$4.50
Octo IPA 12oz (Narrows)
$4.00
OG Cider 12oz (Square Mile)
$4.00
Omission GF Ult light
$4.00
Peach lemonade cider 12oz (Square mile)
$4.00
Peaches 4 me 12oz can (RedHook)
$4.00
Pilsner 12oz can (10 barrel)
$4.00
Pyxis Pilsner (Ecliptic)
$4.00
Rasberry Gose 12oz can (Kulshan)
$4.00
Storm Surge 12oz can (RedHook)
$4.00
Superfuzz 12oz (Elysian)
$4.00
Parsec Grapefuit hazy 12oz (Ecliptic)
$4.00
Halfshackle Porter 12oz Can (Narrows)
$4.00
Single Can Beer 16oz
9th Orbit NZ Pilsner 16oz can (Ecliptic)
$5.00
Anchors Away Juicy IPA (Narrows + Chainline)
$6.00
Big Ballard 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.00
Big Wave 16oz can (Kona)
$5.50
Carina peach sour 16oz can (Ecliptic)
$5.00
ESB 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.50
Flamingo Dreams 16oz can (Left Hand)
$5.00
Hazy Ballard 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.00
Hefeweizen 16oz can (Widmer)
$5.00
Lagersquatch 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.00
Longboard island lager 16oz can (Kona)
$5.00
Longhammer 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.00
Sassy peaches cider 16oz can (RoC)
$6.00
Storm Surge 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.00
Superfuzz 16oz can (Elysian)
$5.00
Tropical Ballard 16oz can (RedHook)
$5.00
Tucanna tangerine sour 16oz can (Ecli[ptic)
$5.00
White Russian Nitro 16oz can (Left Hand)
$5.50
Bourbon County Stout (Goose Island)
$13.50
TO GO 19.2oz / Multipacks
Beers for Cheers 12oz 24 Multipack
$45.00
Big Ballard 12oz variety pack
$24.50
Big Ballard Classic 19.2oz 4pk (RedHook)
$10.50
Guava Michelada 25oz can (Golden Road)
$8.50
Hazy Ballard 19.2oz 4pk (RedHook)
$10.50
Hefeweizen 19.2oz 4pk (Widmer)
$10.50
Island Hopper Variety 12 pack (Kona)
$20.00
Island seltzer variety 12 pack (Kona)
$20.00
Juice Drop 5L KEGLET (Breckinridge)
$30.00
Lagersquatch 16oz 12 pack (RedHook)
$19.50
Mango Cart 25oz can (Golden Road)
$9.00
Mango Michelada 25oz can (Golden road)
$8.50
Peach lemonade cider 19.2oz 4 pack (Square Mile)
$10.50
Raspberry lemonade 19.2oz 4 pack (Square Mile)
$10.50
Rose Cider 19.2oz 4 pack (Square Mile)
$10.50
Storm Surge 19.2oz 4pk (RedHook)
$10.50
Tropical Ballard 19.2oz 4pk (RedHook)
$10.50
RETAIL
SHIRTS
1981 Tee 2XL
$10.00
1981 Tee L
$10.00
1981 Tee M
$10.00
1981 Tee S
$10.00
1981 Tee XL
$10.00
5 Year Tee- 2XL
$20.00
5 Year Tee- L
$20.00
5 Year Tee- M
$20.00
5 Year Tee- S
$20.00
5 Year Tee- XL
$20.00
Ballard Shades T Shirt 2XL
$20.00
Ballard Shades T Shirt L
$20.00
Ballard Shades T Shirt M
$20.00
Ballard Shades T Shirt S
$20.00
Ballard Shades T Shirt XL
$20.00
Ballard T-Rex Long Sleeve- 2XL
$30.00
Ballard T-Rex Long Sleeve- L
$30.00
Ballard T-Rex Long Sleeve- M
$30.00
Ballard T-Rex Long Sleeve- S
$30.00
Ballard T-Rex Long Sleeve- XL
$30.00
Black Kobo Hoodie- 2XL
$45.00
Black Kobo Hoodie- L
$45.00
Black Kobo Hoodie- M
$45.00
Black Kobo Hoodie- S
$45.00
Black Kobo Hoodie- XL
$45.00
Brewlab Mural Hoodie 2XL
$40.00
Brewlab Mural Hoodie L
$40.00
Brewlab Mural Hoodie M
$40.00
Brewlab Mural Hoodie S
$40.00
Brewlab Mural Hoodie XL
$40.00
Brewlab Mural Tee- 2XL
$20.00
Brewlab Mural Tee- L
$20.00
Brewlab Mural Tee- M
$20.00
Brewlab Mural Tee- S
$20.00
Brewlab Mural Tee- XL
$20.00
Hop and Slice Maroon Tee- 2XL
$25.00
Hop and Slice Maroon Tee- L
$25.00
Hop and Slice Maroon Tee- M
$25.00
Hop and Slice Maroon Tee- S
$25.00
Hop and Slice Maroon Tee- XL
$25.00
Kobo Pizza Black Tee- 2XL
$25.00
Kobo Pizza Black Tee- L
$25.00
Kobo Pizza Black Tee- M
$25.00
Kobo Pizza Black Tee- S
$25.00
Kobo Pizza Black Tee- XL
$25.00
Kobochon Tee- 2XL
$25.00
Kobochon Tee- L
$25.00
Kobochon Tee- M
$25.00
Kobochon Tee- S
$25.00
Kobochon Tee- XL
$25.00
Lagersquatch Heather Tee- 2XL
$25.00
Lagersquatch Heather Tee- L
$25.00
Lagersquatch Heather Tee- M
$25.00
Lagersquatch Heather Tee- S
$25.00
Lagersquatch Heather Tee- XL
$25.00
Lagersquatch Turquoise Tee- 2XL
$25.00
Lagersquatch Turquoise Tee- L
$25.00
Lagersquatch Turquoise Tee- M
$25.00
Lagersquatch Turquoise Tee- S
$25.00
Lagersquatch Turquoise Tee- XL
$25.00
Old School Storm Surge- L
$20.00
Old School Storm Surge- M
$20.00
Old School Storm Surge- S
$20.00
Old School Storm Surge- XL
$20.00
Rainbow Logo Tee 2XL
$20.00
Rainbow Logo Tee L
$10.00
Rainbow Logo Tee M
$20.00
Rainbow Logo Tee S
$20.00
Rainbow Logo Tee XL
$20.00
Red Square Logo Tee 2XL
$10.00
Red Square Logo Tee L
$10.00
Red Square Logo Tee M
$10.00
Red Square Logo Tee S
$10.00
Red Square Logo Tee XL
$10.00
Sonics Tee-S
$10.00
Storm Surge - 4XL
$10.00
Storm Surge - L
$10.00
Storm Surge - M
$10.00
Storm Surge - XL
$10.00
Storm Surge - XXL
$10.00
Storm Surge -S
$10.00
Tropical Ballard Tee- 2XL
$20.00
Tropical Ballard Tee- L
$20.00
Tropical Ballard Tee- M
$20.00
Tropical Ballard Tee- S
$20.00
Tropical Ballard Tee- XL
$20.00
MERCH
Ballard Fanny Pack
$15.00
Brewlab Magnet (Black)
$2.25
Brewlab Magnet (Gold)
$2.25
Brewlab Nalgene Bottle
$12.00
Brewlab Sticker Sheet
$5.00
Brewlab Tote Bag
$5.00
Crowler Koozie
$4.00
El Sonido Camp Cup
$20.00
KOBO sticker sheet
$5.50
Navy Blue Pom Beanie
$20.00
Redhook Tin Sign
$25.00
Think Twice
$2.00
Black Kobo Hat
$25.00
NA Bev
Sodas etc
Bar lemonade
$5.00
Coke
$3.50
Cold Brew Cans STAFF PRICING
$3.00
Cold Brew Cans Super Coffee
$6.00
Cranberry juice
$5.00
Diet Coke
$3.50
Dr Pepper
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Liquid Death Armless palmer iced tea
$4.00
Liquid Death Grim Leafer iced tea
$4.00
Liquid Death Sparkling 16.9oz
$3.50
Liquid Death STAFF PRICING
$2.00
Mocktail
$7.00
Morning Recovery Shot
$6.00
Oddwater 16oz can
$3.50
Orange Juice
$6.00
Pathfinder Spritz
$12.00
Pineapple juice mini can 6oz
$3.00
Pomelo Sage Hopped Soda
$4.00
Sprite
$3.50
Wilderton Aperitivo N/A Spirit
$9.00
Wilderton Earthen N/A Spirit
$9.00
Wilderton Luster N/A spirit
$9.00
Yuzu Orange Hopped Soda
$4.00
Curious Elixirs / NA Cocktails
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
714 E PIKE ST, SEATTLE, WA 98122
Gallery
