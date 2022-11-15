Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Hot & Blue Annapolis

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S.

Annapolis, MD 21409

Popular Items

Burnt Ends
Pulled Pork Sandwich
The Classic Build Burger

Starters

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.

Catfish Fingers

$8.99

Hand-breaded, crispy-fried, with homemade hushpuppies.

BBQ Nachos

$12.99

Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.

Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.

20 Wings Platter

$26.99

20 Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.

10 Wings

$13.99

10 Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Crispy-fried and slightly sweet. Sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar upon request.

Onion Loaf

$8.99

A big ol' loaf of crispy, lightly-battered onions.

Burnt Ends

$12.99

Tender, bite-sized pieces of our hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with our Bourbon Molasses sauce. Daily availability limited.

Salads

Chicken Crispers Salad

$13.99

Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and green onions over seasonal greens.

Garden Entrée Salad

$8.99

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.

Caesar Salad.

Caesar Salad.

$8.99

Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.

Caesar Side Salad.

$4.99

Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

RH&B Chopped Salad

$14.99

Pulled chicken, cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, beets, black-eyed peas, hard-boiled eggs and seasonal greens.

Smokehouse Salad.

Smokehouse Salad.

$14.99

Pulled chicken and Texas brisket over greens with roasted corn mix, fresh cut cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar & jack cheese, and tortilla strips.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.98

Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.98

Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with a seasoned baked Salmon fillet.

RH&B Chopped Salad (no meat)

$11.99

Seasonal greens piled with cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, beets, black-eyed peas, and hard-boiled eggs.

From the Kettle

Brisket Chili Cup

$6.99

Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Brisket Chili Bowl

$8.99

Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Brunswick Stew Cup

$6.99

A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$8.99

A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.

Red Beans & Rice Cup

$6.99

A Southern favorite made from scratch. Red Beans, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage, onions, peppers and Cajun seasonings served over rice.

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$8.99

A Southern favorite made from scratch. Red Beans, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage, onions, peppers and Cajun seasonings served over rice.

Chicken Corn Chowder, Cup

$6.99

A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.

Chicken Corn Chowder, Bowl

$8.99

A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.

Ribs

St. Louis Ribs, Half Slab

$19.99

Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

St. Louis Ribs, Full Slab

$29.99

Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Rib Combinations

Ribs & Catfish Combo

$19.99

Ribs and a Delta catfish fillet. Fried or blackened. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Crispers Combo

$19.99

Ribs and Chicken Crispers. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Wings Combo

$19.99

Ribs and Smoked Wings. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Shrimp Combo

$19.99

Ribs and Fried Shrimp. Includes two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Smoked Meat

$18.99

Ribs & Choose 1 Smoked Meat: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Memphis Chicken, Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Sausage, or Texas Brisket (add'l charge applies) Includes two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad.

BBQ Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.99

Smoked 12-13 hours, hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Pulled Chicken Plate

$13.99

Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Memphis Half Chicken Plate

$14.99

Hickory-smoked 2-3 hrs, bone-in, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

$13.99

Hickory-smoked 2-3 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.99

Two links, hickory-smoked, with sautéed onions and spicy mustard. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced

$16.99

Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Caramelized Burnt Ends Plate

$16.99

Tender, bite-sized pieces of our hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with our Bourbon Molasses sauce. Daily availability limited. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Smoked Meat Samplers

Two-Timer

$16.99

Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Tennessee Triple

$18.99

Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

The Whole Smoker

$20.99

Get all five smoked meats, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Favorites

Delta Catfish Plate

$16.99

Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried, served with a side of tartar sauce and two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Chicken Crispers Plate

$15.99

Five crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Sidecar Special

$10.99

For our Southern Sides lovers. Choose any four Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Gumbalaya

$16.99

The best of two Louisiana favorites. Shrimp, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, garlic, peppers, celery and spices simmered over Southern rice, with a homemade cornbread muffin on the side. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Southern Fried Seafood Platter

$16.99

Fried shrimp and a Delta Catfish fillet, hand-breaded and crispy fried, garnished with hushpuppies and coleslaw, served with a side of crispy fries and tartar sauce. Try 'em both blackened with cajun seasoning.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Fried shrimp hand breaded and crispy fried, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Southern Fried Chicken Plate

$16.99

Our own special recipe, fried to order. It's worth the wait! Served with collard greens and mashed potatoes & gravy. Sorry, we are unable to fulfill requests for all dark or all white meat. *Menu item requires additional cook time.

Jammin' Salmon

$16.99

A salmon filet, jazzed up with our special seasoning, served with seasoned rice and vegetable medley. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Sandwiches

SANDWICHES Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with cole slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Hickory-smoked, sliced-to-order with Mojo Mild Sauce. Served with one Southern Side.

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Ribwich Combo Sandwich

$14.99

Choice of a pulled pork, pulled chicken, or smoked turkey breast sandwich, plus two ribs, with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. (Texas Brisket addl. charge) Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

A big hickory-smoked link with sautéed onions, and spicy mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.

Chicken Crispwich

$12.99

Our crispy-fried, hand-breaded chicken crispers, with pickles and a side of mayo. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Delta Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

Hand-breaded & crispy-fried with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.

Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Seasoned hickory-smoked pork chopped and tossed with our Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Grandma’s Potato Salad. Like your sandwich piled with coleslaw?...ask for Memphis-style.

Burgers

Hickory Bacon Burger

$13.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.

The "All-In" Burger

$14.99

Piled high with pulled pork, onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.

Chipotle Blues Burger

$13.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, onion strings, and chipotle mayo. Served with Crispy Fries.

N'awlins Heat Burger

$12.99

Cajun-spiced burger, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, onion strings, and our Smokin’ Hot sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.

Bourbon Street Burger

$13.99

Provolone cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and our Bourbon-Molasses sauce. Served with Crispy Fries on a Brioche bun.

The Classic Build Burger

$10.99

Our juicy burger cooked to order. Build your burger from our list of toppings.

Southern Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00
Grandma's Potato Salad

$3.00
BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00
Homemade Hushpuppies.

$3.00
Fried Okra.

$3.00Out of stock
Mac 'N Cheese.

$3.00
Collard Greens

$3.00
Crispy Fries

$3.00

Tossed with our RHB Rub.

Caesar Side Salad.

$4.99

Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Corn Bread

$0.75

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Red Beans & Rice(contains meat)

$3.00

Southern-Style Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

To Go Drinks

We proudly serve a wide variety of Coca-Cola fountain products.
Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Unsweetened

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Sweetened

$3.00

22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Sweetened

Coca-Cola

$3.00

22oz Fountain Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

$3.00

22oz Fountain Diet Coke

Sprite

$3.00

22oz Fountain Sprite

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

22oz Fountain Dr. Pepper

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

22oz Fountain Barq's® Root Beer

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

22oz Fountain Minute Maid Lemonade

Iced Tea Gallon

$7.00
Southern Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.00

Lemonade Gallon

$7.00
Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.00

22oz Fountain Seagram's Ginger Ale.

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.50

Ask about today’s seasonal selection.

Peach Cobbler</