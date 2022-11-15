Red Hot & Blue Annapolis
No reviews yet
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S.
Annapolis, MD 21409
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Fried Pickles
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.
Catfish Fingers
Hand-breaded, crispy-fried, with homemade hushpuppies.
BBQ Nachos
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries
Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.
20 Wings Platter
20 Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.
10 Wings
10 Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy-fried and slightly sweet. Sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar upon request.
Onion Loaf
A big ol' loaf of crispy, lightly-battered onions.
Burnt Ends
Tender, bite-sized pieces of our hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with our Bourbon Molasses sauce. Daily availability limited.
Salads
Chicken Crispers Salad
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and green onions over seasonal greens.
Garden Entrée Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
Garden Side Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
Caesar Salad.
Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
Caesar Side Salad.
Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
RH&B Chopped Salad
Pulled chicken, cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, beets, black-eyed peas, hard-boiled eggs and seasonal greens.
Smokehouse Salad.
Pulled chicken and Texas brisket over greens with roasted corn mix, fresh cut cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar & jack cheese, and tortilla strips.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with a seasoned baked Salmon fillet.
RH&B Chopped Salad (no meat)
Seasonal greens piled with cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, beets, black-eyed peas, and hard-boiled eggs.
From the Kettle
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brunswick Stew Cup
A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.
Brunswick Stew Bowl
A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.
Red Beans & Rice Cup
A Southern favorite made from scratch. Red Beans, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage, onions, peppers and Cajun seasonings served over rice.
Red Beans & Rice Bowl
A Southern favorite made from scratch. Red Beans, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage, onions, peppers and Cajun seasonings served over rice.
Chicken Corn Chowder, Cup
A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.
Chicken Corn Chowder, Bowl
A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.
Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Half Slab
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
St. Louis Ribs, Full Slab
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Rib Combinations
Ribs & Catfish Combo
Ribs and a Delta catfish fillet. Fried or blackened. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Crispers Combo
Ribs and Chicken Crispers. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Wings Combo
Ribs and Smoked Wings. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Shrimp Combo
Ribs and Fried Shrimp. Includes two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Smoked Meat
Ribs & Choose 1 Smoked Meat: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Memphis Chicken, Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Sausage, or Texas Brisket (add'l charge applies) Includes two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad.
BBQ Plates
Pulled Pork Plate
Smoked 12-13 hours, hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Pulled Chicken Plate
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Memphis Half Chicken Plate
Hickory-smoked 2-3 hrs, bone-in, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smoked Turkey Breast Plate
Hickory-smoked 2-3 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smoked Sausage Plate
Two links, hickory-smoked, with sautéed onions and spicy mustard. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Caramelized Burnt Ends Plate
Tender, bite-sized pieces of our hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with our Bourbon Molasses sauce. Daily availability limited. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smoked Meat Samplers
Two-Timer
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Tennessee Triple
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
The Whole Smoker
Get all five smoked meats, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Favorites
Delta Catfish Plate
Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried, served with a side of tartar sauce and two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Chicken Crispers Plate
Five crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Sidecar Special
For our Southern Sides lovers. Choose any four Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Gumbalaya
The best of two Louisiana favorites. Shrimp, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, garlic, peppers, celery and spices simmered over Southern rice, with a homemade cornbread muffin on the side. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Southern Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp and a Delta Catfish fillet, hand-breaded and crispy fried, garnished with hushpuppies and coleslaw, served with a side of crispy fries and tartar sauce. Try 'em both blackened with cajun seasoning.
Fried Shrimp Platter
Fried shrimp hand breaded and crispy fried, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Southern Fried Chicken Plate
Our own special recipe, fried to order. It's worth the wait! Served with collard greens and mashed potatoes & gravy. Sorry, we are unable to fulfill requests for all dark or all white meat. *Menu item requires additional cook time.
Jammin' Salmon
A salmon filet, jazzed up with our special seasoning, served with seasoned rice and vegetable medley. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
Hickory-smoked, sliced-to-order with Mojo Mild Sauce. Served with one Southern Side.
Texas Brisket Sandwich
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Ribwich Combo Sandwich
Choice of a pulled pork, pulled chicken, or smoked turkey breast sandwich, plus two ribs, with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. (Texas Brisket addl. charge) Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
A big hickory-smoked link with sautéed onions, and spicy mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
Chicken Crispwich
Our crispy-fried, hand-breaded chicken crispers, with pickles and a side of mayo. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Delta Catfish Sandwich
Hand-breaded & crispy-fried with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich
Seasoned hickory-smoked pork chopped and tossed with our Carolina Vinegar sauce. Served with our Grandma’s Potato Salad. Like your sandwich piled with coleslaw?...ask for Memphis-style.
Burgers
Hickory Bacon Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
The "All-In" Burger
Piled high with pulled pork, onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
Chipotle Blues Burger
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, onion strings, and chipotle mayo. Served with Crispy Fries.
N'awlins Heat Burger
Cajun-spiced burger, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, onion strings, and our Smokin’ Hot sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
Bourbon Street Burger
Provolone cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and our Bourbon-Molasses sauce. Served with Crispy Fries on a Brioche bun.
The Classic Build Burger
Our juicy burger cooked to order. Build your burger from our list of toppings.
Southern Sides
Cole Slaw
Grandma's Potato Salad
BBQ Baked Beans
Homemade Hushpuppies.
Fried Okra.
Mac 'N Cheese.
Collard Greens
Crispy Fries
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
Caesar Side Salad.
Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Garden Side Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
Vegetable Medley
Corn Bread
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sweet Potato Casserole
Red Beans & Rice(contains meat)
Southern-Style Green Beans
Tater Tots
Rice
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
To Go Drinks
Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened
22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Unsweetened
Gold Peak Iced Tea - Sweetened
22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Sweetened
Coca-Cola
22oz Fountain Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
22oz Fountain Diet Coke
Sprite
22oz Fountain Sprite
Dr. Pepper
22oz Fountain Dr. Pepper
Barq's Root Beer
22oz Fountain Barq's® Root Beer
Minute Maid Lemonade
22oz Fountain Minute Maid Lemonade
Iced Tea Gallon
Southern Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Seagrams Ginger Ale
22oz Fountain Seagram's Ginger Ale.